Objection: Everything

December 2025

Objection: My First Year on Substack
Why I Needed a Place to Expand the Videos, Cite the Sources, and Build a Record
  Eliza Orlins
Objection: CBS Killed the Story
How an attempt to suppress reporting on torture triggered the Streisand Effect—and exposed a crisis of editorial independence
  Eliza Orlins
5:29
Objection: The DOJ Is Breaking Federal Law
The Epstein Files Transparency Act required full disclosure. Americans got a fragment.
  Eliza Orlins
1:42
Objection: They Knew and They Lied
Big Oil understood the risks of climate change decades ago. The documents are public. The consequences are everywhere.
  Eliza Orlins
1:26
Objection: Expanding Executive Power (and Designating Fentanyl a WMD?!)
What Trump’s latest proposal would change about surveillance, detention, and constitutional rights
  Eliza Orlins
3:51
Objection: The Surveillance State at the Border
A massive new Trump policy would force foreign visitors to surrender five years of their online lives.
  Eliza Orlins
6:10
Objection: Follow the Money (Epstein Files)
How a global bank helped hide the scope of Epstein’s crimes
  Eliza Orlins
16:23
