Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Objection: The Insurrection Act
Why This Law Is So Dangerous
Jan 15
•
Eliza Orlins
57
10
17
4:21
Objection: The FCC Is Being Used to Silence Speech
Why a Little-Noticed FCC Hearing Has Major Consequences for Free Speech
Jan 14
•
Eliza Orlins
66
9
29
3:33
Objection: Prosecutors Are Walking Away
Why career DOJ lawyers are resigning rather than violate their oath to the Constitution
Jan 13
•
Eliza Orlins
68
8
29
5:27
Objection: DOJ Pressure on the Federal Reserve
What Central Bank Independence Protects
Jan 13
•
Eliza Orlins
41
3
9
3:31
Objection: The Maduro Indictment, Read Closely
Breaking Down the Maduro Indictment: What DOJ Actually Alleged—and What It Is Stretching to Claim
Jan 5
•
Eliza Orlins
217
31
80
December 2025
Objection: My First Year on Substack
Why I Needed a Place to Expand the Videos, Cite the Sources, and Build a Record
Dec 31, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
41
14
4
Objection: CBS Killed the Story
How an attempt to suppress reporting on torture triggered the Streisand Effect—and exposed a crisis of editorial independence
Dec 22, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
70
6
22
5:29
Objection: The DOJ Is Breaking Federal Law
The Epstein Files Transparency Act required full disclosure. Americans got a fragment.
Dec 20, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
70
10
16
1:42
Objection: They Knew and They Lied
Big Oil understood the risks of climate change decades ago. The documents are public. The consequences are everywhere.
Dec 16, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
104
22
44
1:26
Objection: Expanding Executive Power (and Designating Fentanyl a WMD?!)
What Trump’s latest proposal would change about surveillance, detention, and constitutional rights
Dec 16, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
70
8
27
3:51
Objection: The Surveillance State at the Border
A massive new Trump policy would force foreign visitors to surrender five years of their online lives.
Dec 10, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
61
7
27
6:10
Objection: Follow the Money (Epstein Files)
How a global bank helped hide the scope of Epstein’s crimes
Dec 9, 2025
•
Eliza Orlins
51
9
18
16:23
© 2026 Eliza Orlins
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts