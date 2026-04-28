Eliza Orlins + Steve Schmidt on The Warning

If you’ve been reading Objection: Everything for a while, you saw my piece a couple of weeks ago on CNN’s “online rape academy” investigation—the months-long undercover reporting on a global ecosystem where men teach each other how to drug and rape their partners, livestream the assaults, and trade the videos on a US-hosted platform that operates legally because of Section 230.

Today, I went on Steve Schmidt’s show to talk through the legal piece of it. We got into Section 230, the CSAM analogy, the evidentiary problem in drug-facilitated sexual assault cases, and what platform accountability would actually require if this country had the will to act.



You can find the original story I published here:

If you’re new here, I’m Eliza Orlins—I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan and now cover criminal law, constitutional rights, and government accountability through this newsletter and across my platforms.

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If you have time to watch, I hope you will. Stories like this one have been getting less attention than their scale warrants, and that’s exactly the dynamic these platforms count on.