Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Eliza Orlins + Steve Schmidt on The Warning

I went on Steve Schmidt's show to talk about CNN's investigation and the legal architecture shielding the platform at the center of it.
Eliza Orlins's avatar
Eliza Orlins
Apr 28, 2026

If you’ve been reading Objection: Everything for a while, you saw my piece a couple of weeks ago on CNN’s “online rape academy” investigation—the months-long undercover reporting on a global ecosystem where men teach each other how to drug and rape their partners, livestream the assaults, and trade the videos on a US-hosted platform that operates legally because of Section 230.

Today, I went on Steve Schmidt’s show to talk through the legal piece of it. We got into Section 230, the CSAM analogy, the evidentiary problem in drug-facilitated sexual assault cases, and what platform accountability would actually require if this country had the will to act.

You can find the original story I published here:

If you’re new here, I’m Eliza Orlins—I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan and now cover criminal law, constitutional rights, and government accountability through this newsletter and across my platforms.

Objection: Everything is free and reader-supported. If you aren’t subscribed yet, please sign up. And if you’re able to support this work as a paid subscriber, I’d be really grateful.

If you have time to watch, I hope you will. Stories like this one have been getting less attention than their scale warrants, and that’s exactly the dynamic these platforms count on.

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