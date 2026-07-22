EXCLUSIVE LIVE: Senate Democrats' Shadow Hearing on Todd Blanche (Not on C-SPAN)

Today, I carried the only livestream of the Senate Judiciary Democrats’ shadow hearing on Todd Blanche’s nomination for Attorney General. No C-SPAN. No cable. Four witnesses, eight senators, over two hours of testimony that would have disappeared into a room in the Dirksen building if you hadn’t been watching.

Here’s what came out of it.

Liz Stein: “A vote for Todd Blanche is a vote against victims of crime all across our country”

Liz Stein, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, testified that when the DOJ released the Epstein files, her own name appeared unredacted in a sentence identifying her as a victim. So did the name of her school, her workplace, and portions of her home address. One survivor, previously known as Jane Doe “Rosa,” was exposed more than 500 times across the release.

At the same time, Stein testified, the Department redacted the names of potential perpetrators—despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act explicitly stating that records cannot be withheld to avoid embarrassment or reputational harm. She also cited reports that FBI personnel reviewing the files were instructed to redact the President’s name wherever it appeared.

On the meeting with Blanche that Senator Tillis forced as a condition of his vote: Stein said survivors spent four hours preparing and went in wanting to work with the Department in good faith. Instead, she testified, they were met with gaslighting, with Blanche talking around their questions, and they walked out demoralized—with no more information than they walked in with.

And the contrast she drew that stopped the room: Blanche spent nine hours over two days interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell. Survivors, after months of unanswered requests, got about one hour.

Peter Carr: fired two hours after Blanche saw his face

Carr spent over 15 years at the Justice Department—hired originally as a Bush political appointee, spokesman for both Special Counsel Mueller and Special Counsel Jack Smith. He testified that on August 11, 2025, he passed Todd Blanche in a hallway, Blanche turned and looked at him, and two hours later a security officer arrived at his office with a termination memo signed by Blanche himself. He was escorted from the building. No notice, no severance, health insurance gone—right after his wife received a serious diagnosis.

The numbers Carr put on the record are staggering: the Department has lost 19,000 employees since January 2025. Over 30% of its attorneys are gone. 1,400 FBI special agents—a tenth of the entire force. The Public Integrity Section, which prosecutes corruption by public officials, has gone from more than 30 people to two.

More than 1,200 DOJ alumni have signed a letter opposing Blanche’s confirmation.

The moment Senator Schiff called out a “pretty direct lie”

This was the most consequential exchange of the hearing. At his confirmation hearing last week, Blanche testified under oath that he is recused from matters connected to his prior representation of Donald Trump—the hush money case, the January 6 case, the Mar-a-Lago case.

Schiff then walked Carr through the facts: Carr was the spokesman for the Special Counsel’s office running two of those prosecutions. Blanche personally signed his termination. Schiff’s conclusion, on the record: that was a pretty direct lie told to the committee.

Perry Carbone on the man he worked beside

Carbone ran the White Plains office as co-chief alongside Blanche. He testified that he personally liked him—found him fair-minded, affable, a good prosecutor. And then: he doesn’t know what happened to him, but the man he sees now isn’t the person he worked with.

Carbone, a 34-year career prosecutor, called the IRS settlement Blanche signed for Trump unenforceable and void against public policy—a collusive lawsuit, in a federal judge’s own words. He testified the waiver language was “mind-boggling”: it releases not just the parties but “related or affiliated individuals” from claims involving “lawfare and/or weaponization,” terms he said could mean anything and cover anyone. He rejected Blanche’s “doctrine of necessity” defense outright—the Tax Division is full of competent people who could have handled a legitimate settlement, and there’s no necessity exception for conflicts of interest.

He also confirmed something remarkable about the Maxwell interview: in 30 years he has never seen a Deputy Attorney General personally interview a witness, let alone without consulting the prosecutors who tried the case.

Claire Finkelstein: dishonest or ineffectual

Professor Finkelstein’s core argument: Blanche’s conflicts are so extensive that if he recused properly, he’d have to step away from a huge share of what the Department is doing. As she put it, he can abandon his professional integrity or render himself ineffectual—dishonest or ineffectual, and either way unfit.

She also testified that Blanche shut down the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team while personally holding roughly $155,000 in crypto—which he divested only days before his confirmation hearing, months past his promised deadline, by transferring it to his children and grandchild. The bigger conflict, she said, is his former client, who has earned billions in crypto during this term.

What Senator Booker revealed

Booker disclosed something he said had never happened in his career: Republicans on the Rules Committee moved to block Stein—a private citizen invited by a senator—from speaking at a press conference in the Capitol about legislation to help survivors whose information was leaked. Booker said he decided she would speak regardless of consequences.

His closing was blunt: Blanche has turned the Justice Department into a shield for the President and a sword against his enemies, ran a fund so unlawful even Republican colleagues want it shut down, and deserves to be fired rather than promoted.

What Stein left us with

She reminded everyone that the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed both chambers, almost unanimously, on the same day—because ordinary people called their lawmakers after survivors asked them to.

Her words: survivors are just ordinary citizens called on in an extraordinary time. The power belongs to all of us.

What happens now

The committee vote on Blanche’s nomination is coming. All ten Democrats are expected to vote no, which means one Republican is enough to stop it in committee. Tillis forced the survivor meeting, and we ALL forced them to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The pressure has worked before. We need to pressure Tillis and Cornyn.

The Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121. Stein told you exactly what moved this before. It can move it again.

I’ll be covering the vote and what comes next. Subscribe so you don’t miss it.