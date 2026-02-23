Going On the Record: Survivor 50, CBS, and Why I Can’t Stay Silent

I’m Eliza Orlins, career public defender for 15 years, and I’ve put a lot of things on the record. This is one more.

This video started as a personal story—about antisemitism, about what a fellow Survivor cast member said about me on camera, and about a network that knew exactly who she was when they chose to feature her in the franchise’s 50th season.

But it became something larger. Because this isn’t just about me, and it isn’t just about Survivor. It’s about a network that canceled Stephen Colbert, sanitized its coverage of ICE and CECOT, and has made a series of deliberate choices about who gets platformed and who gets silenced.

This needs to be called out, so I’m speaking up.

I’m a two-time Survivor contestant. After this, I almost certainly won’t be again. I’m okay with that.

I’m grateful to Max Tani for covering this. His article is excellent.

Watch. Share. Tell people.

Thank you.

♡ ,

Eliza