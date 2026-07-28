Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Judy Gradford's avatar
Judy Gradford
10h

Thank you for sharing this information. Mamdani is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Please keep us updated on what is happening to our Haitian sisters and brothers. These are wonderful people who bring so much to our country. We must figure out how to protect them and all who are targeted by this cruel and obscene regime.

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
7h

This sounds like this should be a movie.

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