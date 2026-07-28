At Brooklyn College yesterday morning, Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office, and Edwin Raymond became Sheriff of the City of New York, a job Mayor Zohran Mamdani chose him for.

Back in 2015, when he was still a lieutenant wearing the uniform, Raymond and eleven other officers of color sued the NYPD over arrest and summons quotas that pushed cops to target Black and Latino New Yorkers. He spent the next decade getting retaliated against for it. He wrote a book called An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America about what he saw, “retired” in 2023 after being pushed out, and then went to work in the Attorney General’s office as the country's first social justice liaison. Now he runs civil law enforcement for all of New York City.

“Quotas” sounds like a bureaucratic complaint, and it isn’t one. For fifteen years as a public defender, I stood next to the people on the other end of those numbers. A turnstile jump. An open container. A stop that happened because somebody needed the stat sheet to look a certain way. Those “numbers” cost my clients jobs, apartments, immigration status, and custody of their children. Raymond was inside the building saying that out loud while it was still happening to him, which almost nobody does.

And Frank Serpico was in the room, which means sixty years of NYPD whistleblowers were in one auditorium in Brooklyn.

He’s the son of Haitian immigrants who grew up in East Flatbush and joined the department at 22, and the ceremony honored that history. The Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College spoke, Lift Every Voice and Sing was sung, and Tish James used her remarks to talk about TPS ending for Haitians that same day. Haitians have had Temporary Protected Status since the 2010 earthquake; roughly 350,000 people. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in Mullin v. Doe that federal courts cannot hear non-constitutional challenges to the Homeland Security Secretary’s decision to end TPS. An appeals court held it off a few more days. Those days ran out Monday. The State Department still lists Haiti at Level 4, do not travel, the highest warning there is, while DHS insists it’s safe enough to send people back.

So a Haitian American man took one of the more powerful law enforcement jobs in this city on the same day hundreds of thousands of Haitians were being stripped of their permission to stay in the country.

The Sheriff’s office isn’t the NYPD. It sits under the Department of Finance and executes court orders: evictions, property seizures, mental hygiene warrants, tax enforcement, unlicensed cannabis shops. That’s real power over people on the worst day of their lives. A man who spent his career documenting what happens when enforcement runs on numbers instead of people now runs an enforcement agency himself. What he does with it is what I’ll be watching.

Edwin invited me to be there. We connected back when I was running for Manhattan DA, both of us saying the same thing from different places. Watching him take his oath yesterday meant a lot.

What a day. Congratulations, Edwin, and all of us in NYC.

I write about what actually happens inside the criminal legal system, from someone who spent fifteen years in it. Free subscribers get every post. If you want more of this, subscribe. And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber, even better. Either way, I’m grateful you’re here.