Objection: $6.3 Million to Stop One Manhattan Democrat

$6.3 million. That’s how much the AI industry has now spent trying to keep one Manhattan state assemblymember out of Congress.

The target is Alex Bores. He wrote the RAISE Act—the strongest AI safety law in the country—which Hochul signed in December and which took effect in March. The super PAC funding the attacks is called Leading the Future, bankrolled by an OpenAI co-founder, the Andreessen Horowitz guys, and a co-founder of Palantir. When I made my first video about this race a couple of weeks ago, they had committed to spending $10 million against him. As of this week, they’re already over $6.3 million in. That makes Bores by far the single biggest target of this PAC anywhere in the country. Not even close.

Here’s how Joe Lonsdale, the Palantir co-founder funding all of this, talked about Bores on CNBC: “A random legislator in New York state is not going to stop the AI apocalypse. They’re only going to harass and slow us down, and make us lose to China.”

A random legislator. From a tech billionaire who’s spending eight figures to defeat that random legislator. That’s the contempt level we’re dealing with. That’s how they think about your vote.

Bores himself put it best. He said spending $10 million telling Manhattan Democrats that the guy who wrote the country’s strongest AI safety law is secretly working for the AI companies is “not a message. That is a Reddit post.”

Here’s where we are. Primary is eleven days out. Early voting starts this Saturday, June 13, and runs through June 21. If you live in NY-12—Upper East, Upper West, Midtown, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Murray Hill, Gramercy—the AI industry bet $6.3 million that you weren’t paying attention. They picked your district to send a message to every state legislator in the country thinking about regulating AI. The message is: try it, we will end you.

Whether that message lands isn’t up to them anymore. It’s up to who shows up.

June 23. Or earlier, starting Saturday. Don’t sit this one out.

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