Objection: AI Billionaires and Trump Megadonors Want to Buy a Manhattan Seat

An OpenAI co-founder gave Donald Trump’s super PAC $25 million. Then he gave another $25 million to a super PAC trying to take out one Manhattan state assemblymember. Same guy. Same wallet.

The assemblymember is Alex Bores. He wrote the RAISE Act—the strongest AI safety law in the country—which Hochul signed in December and which took effect in March. If your AI company is building one of the most powerful frontier models, you have to put a safety framework in place. If your product causes a hundred deaths or a billion dollars in damages, you have to report it. That’s the law. That’s what’s so radical the AI industry is now spending millions in attack ads to keep him out of Congress.

The man behind the checks is Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI. The PAC he’s funding to take Bores out is called Leading the Future. The other PAC—MAGA Inc—was founded by Taylor Budowich, the operative who funneled over $200,000 in dark money to build the crowd at the Capitol on January 6, and who texted his colleagues in advance that Trump should “end his speech by saying something like, ‘Now go march on the capital.’” Budowich went on to serve as Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff. Now the AI industry has hired him to run a brand new $100 million group called the Innovation Council, dedicated to electing MAGA candidates in the 2026 midterms.

That’s the connection. AI billionaires are paying the guy who helped plan January 6 to deliver them a Congress.

This isn’t really about Alex Bores. It’s about every state legislator in the country who might be thinking about doing what he did. They picked NY-12 to make an example out of one guy in Manhattan so that nobody else dares.

The primary is June 23. Early voting starts June 13. If you live in NY-12—Upper East, Upper West, Midtown, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Murray Hill, Gramercy—look critically at every mailer in your mailbox and every ad in your feed. Because they picked this district to make a point. The point they want to make is that if you try to regulate them, they will end your career. Whether that point lands is up to you.

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Sources

Politico — “The Campaign to Take Down Alex Bores Is Just the Beginning“ by Nancy Scola, March 2026

Popular Information — “AI industry taps January 6 operative to run $100 million campaign to boost MAGA candidates“ by Judd Legum, March 2026

TechCrunch — “AI companies are spending millions to thwart this former tech exec’s congressional bid,” March 2026

NBC News — “AI, crypto and Trump super PACs stash millions to spend on the midterms,” February 2026

NOTUS — “A New Generation of MAGA Megadonors Is Emerging,” February 2026

Gizmodo — “OpenAI President Defends Trump Donations, Refuses to Comment on ICE,” February 2026

The Ezra Klein Show — “Why Are Palantir and OpenAI Scared of Alex Bores?,” April 2026