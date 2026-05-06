Objection: Alan Dershowitz Tried to Block Her Pulitzer.

Yesterday, the Pulitzer board awarded a Special Citation to Julie K. Brown for her Epstein reporting. If you’ve been here, you know what I think of Brown. She is the most important journalist of the last decade on this story. She’s the reason we know what we know. She’s the reason Epstein got arrested. She’s the reason Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison. She’s the reason Alex Acosta, the U.S. Attorney who handed Epstein the 2008 sweetheart deal, had to resign as Trump’s Labor Secretary. And she’s the reason the documents we’re all still fighting to see exist in the first place.

She got the citation eight years after the work that earned it.

I want to tell you what those eight years actually looked like.

Brown started digging in October 2016. She was a beat reporter at a regional paper, raised by a single mom in Bucks County who’d watched her family’s furniture get hauled off when the bills couldn’t get paid. She put herself through Temple, working part-time waitressing jobs, because there was no other way. The kind of reporter who knows what it feels like to be on the wrong side of power.

Before she’d even started writing, Michael Reiter, the former Palm Beach police chief and one of the only law enforcement officers who actually tried to do something about Epstein, sat her down and warned her. He told her that other reporters who’d gone after Epstein got phone calls placed to their publishers, and the next thing they knew, they were reassigned to the obituaries department.

She kept going.

She spent more than two years on it. Epstein’s lawyers threatened her the entire time. She tracked down 80 potential victims and got 8 of them on the record by name. Her series, “Perversion of Justice,” published in the Miami Herald in November 2018, is one of the most consequential pieces of journalism of this century.

In 2019, the Herald submitted the series for the Pulitzer Prize. Alan Dershowitz wrote an open letter to the Pulitzer committee asking them not to honor Brown’s work. The same Alan Dershowitz who appears more than 130 times in the Epstein files. The same Alan Dershowitz who helped broker the 2008 plea deal that let Epstein walk in the first place.

She didn’t make finalist that year.

Yesterday, eight years later, she finally got the citation. And the first thing out of her mouth was, “This honor belongs to the women who trusted us with their stories."

Eight years of writing the truth about powerful men while powerful men did everything in their power to make sure her work didn’t land. The DOJ subpoenaed her flight records. Survivors sued her. Dershowitz wrote his open letter. The Pulitzer board listened to him for nearly a decade. And she kept going. Because the women had trusted her. Because the work wasn’t done.

I spent fifteen years as a public defender in Manhattan. I watched this dynamic over and over. Powerful men getting protected, women not believed, the institutional reflex always pointing in one direction. What Julie K. Brown did against that machine, alone, with a notebook, for years on end, is the rarest thing in this country right now.

Think about what we’re fighting over today. The Epstein Files Transparency Act. The Bondi subpoenas. The Wexner testimony. The FBI 302s. The Bessent disclosures. All of it traces back to one beat reporter at a regional paper who refused to let it go.

That’s what courage means. Showing up when the powerful want you silent. Doing the work anyway. Being patient for the world to catch up to what you already knew.

Yesterday, eight years late, it finally did.

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