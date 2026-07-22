OBJECTION: An Epstein Survivor Testifies Against the Acting Attorney General [EXCLUSIVE]

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Tomorrow at 2:30 PM ET, Senator Cory Booker and the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are convening a shadow hearing on Todd Blanche’s nomination to be Attorney General. I’m carrying it live, and I’m the only one carrying it.

Before I get into who’s testifying and why this matters, I want to say something.

I feel beyond grateful for the fact that you have given me this platform where I can hold up a spotlight, shine it on powerful men who have hurt people, and say LOOK AT THIS.

Tomorrow I have the exclusive livestream of a Senate shadow hearing where an Epstein survivor testifies against the acting Attorney General.

That happened because of you. Every share, every comment, every person who decided this stuff mattered. Thank you. I don’t take it lightly.

Now here’s what’s happening.

Who Todd Blanche is

Todd Blanche was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney. He defended him in the Manhattan hush money case. He defended him against Jack Smith. Now he’s the acting Attorney General of the United States, and the Senate Judiciary Committee is about to vote on making that permanent.

The math on that vote is tight. All ten Democrats on the panel are expected to vote no, which means his nomination depends on holding every single Republican.

That’s the pressure point that produced what happened last week.

The meeting

Republican Senator Thom Tillis told Blanche he would withhold his confirmation vote unless Blanche met with Epstein survivors. So Blanche met with them. First time anyone in this administration has sat in a room with these women.

The survivors who were there have described what that meeting was like, publicly and on the record. Patronizing. Condescending. Gaslighting.

Annie Farmer said afterward that she found him abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal to survivors, and that the meeting left her more confident than ever in urging senators to vote against his confirmation.

Danielle Bensky said he treated the meeting as a check-the-box exercise to secure votes. That he danced around his wording, interrupted them repeatedly, and couldn’t commit to anything that would begin to restore trust.

And hanging over all of it is what Blanche’s Justice Department did earlier this year, when it uploaded millions of Epstein files so carelessly that survivors’ names, personal details, and nude images went out to the entire world. Survivors in that room told him, over and over and in every way they knew how, what that did to them. He minimized it. One survivor said he seemed confused about why they had demanded to meet with him rather than his human trafficking expert.

Tillis came out of the meeting praising Blanche for his willingness to engage and listen.

Who is testifying tomorrow

Liz Stein. A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, an advocate, and one of the most prominent public voices among Epstein survivors. She was in that meeting with Blanche last week. Tomorrow she testifies about it under the lights.

Peter Carr. He spent nearly two decades at the Justice Department. He was the spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller through the entire Russia investigation, and then for Special Counsel Jack Smith through two federal prosecutions of Donald Trump. Todd Blanche fired him personally in April 2025. Blanche had been Trump’s lawyer in the very investigations Carr spoke for. He’s now Director of Communications at Justice Connection.

Perry A. Carbone. Former Chief of the Criminal Division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, former Chief of the White Plains Division, and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. He served as co-chief in White Plains alongside Todd Blanche. The man who ran that office next to him is showing up to testify against him.

Claire Finkelstein. Algernon Biddle Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at Penn Carey Law, and the founder and faculty director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law, a nonpartisan institute at Penn.

Eight Judiciary Democrats will be there: Booker, Durbin, Whitehouse, Blumenthal, Hirono, Padilla, Welch, and Schiff. There’s a press gaggle afterward.

Why this is on my channel and nowhere else

A shadow hearing isn’t an official committee proceeding. Republicans control the gavel, so they control what gets a real hearing, and this one doesn’t get one. No C-SPAN cameras. No cable coverage. The witnesses show up, the senators show up, the testimony happens, and it disappears unless somebody carries it.

So I’m carrying it.

The hearing starts at 2:30 PM ET. I’m staying on after to break down what happened, including anything that comes out of the press gaggle.

Fifteen years as a public defender taught me what it looks like when a system protects itself instead of the people it’s supposed to serve. That’s what this hearing is about.

👉 Watch here — Wednesday, July 22, 2:30 PM ET

Set a reminder. Share it with anyone who’s been following the Epstein files. These survivors deserve an audience.

One more thing before you go.

I don’t have a network behind me. I have you. When I fly somewhere to cover something, when I sit through eight hours of a hearing so I can pull out the ninety seconds that matter, when I pay an editor so this can go out fast enough to be useful, that all comes from paid subscriptions. (Okay, I don’t have an editor on the team YET; it’s just me, but I promise I’m working on it!)

Tomorrow four people are showing up to testify about what’s happened to the Justice Department, and the only reason anyone outside that room will see it is that this platform exists. You built that.

If you’re a free subscriber, upgrade. If you’re already paying, go founding. And if money is tight right now, that’s completely fine; share this instead. That helps too. Thank you for being here. I’m so grateful for you.