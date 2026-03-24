Objection: Armed ICE Agents at Airports

If you’re flying right now, you already know something is very wrong. And if you’re not flying, you need to know what’s happening because it affects all of us.

We are on day 38 of a partial government shutdown. DHS funding lapsed on February 14th after Democrats demanded reforms to immigration enforcement following ICE agents fatally shooting two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. Congress couldn’t reach a deal, so DHS went unfunded.

That means more than 50,000 TSA officers have been working without a paycheck for over five weeks. They are deemed essential, so they’re required to show up. They just don’t get paid for it.

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What’s happening on the ground

Hundreds of TSA officers have quit. Thousands more are calling out. On Sunday the national call-out rate hit almost 12 percent. At Atlanta, Houston, and New Orleans, 40 percent of TSA officers didn’t show up.

The result: Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport hit four and a half hour wait times yesterday. Only two of eight security checkpoints were open. PreCheck was suspended after 10:30 AM. CLEAR wasn’t operating. Atlanta told travelers to budget at least four extra hours. A guy at JFK showed up at 4:45 AM for a 7 AM flight and barely made his gate.

TSA officers are saying publicly that they can’t afford gas to get to work. They can’t afford childcare. They can’t put food on the table. And they’re still being told to show up.

Instead of paying them, Trump sent ICE

On Sunday, Trump announced he’d be deploying ICE agents to airports. By Monday, armed immigration agents were at 14 airports—JFK, Atlanta, both Houston airports, O’Hare, New Orleans, Fort Myers, and others. Agents in green vests with service pistols walking through terminals.

Here’s the problem: ICE agents are not trained in aviation security. TSA officers go through months of specialized training to screen for explosives, weapons, and concealed threats. The federal workers’ union said it plainly—you cannot improvise that.

Even Tom Homan acknowledged ICE agents wouldn’t be operating X-ray machines. He said they’d cover exits and doors. So we’re not actually solving the screening bottleneck. We’re putting armed, untrained agents in airports where people are already anxious and exhausted.

The pay disparity is the story

ICE agents are getting paid. TSA agents are not.

Both agencies fall under DHS. But ICE received multi-year funding through Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”—roughly $75 billion, including money to hire 10,000 new ICE employees. That funding doesn’t depend on annual appropriations. TSA’s does.

So the agents who are trained to keep airports safe are working for free, while the agents who showed up yesterday with no airport security training are collecting paychecks.

An ICE agent at Phoenix Sky Harbor told a reporter—anonymously, because he was afraid of retaliation—that they found out about the deployment the night before in an email. He said they feel sorry for the TSA agents.

Trump killed the deal

There was an off-ramp. Republican Senators Kennedy and Cruz had a plan to split ICE funding from the rest of DHS and reopen the agency. It had bipartisan support.

Trump rejected it. He told a reporter that no deal should happen until Democrats pass the SAVE America Act, a voting bill that has nothing to do with airport security or DHS funding. When asked how long he’d keep ICE at airports, he said “for as long as it takes.”

Senate Majority Leader Thune called the demand unrealistic. Republicans are starting to break ranks publicly. But as of right now, there’s no deal and no end in sight.

What this actually is

This is 50,000 federal employees being used as leverage for a voting bill. The trained, essential workforce that keeps airports functioning is being starved financially while armed agents with no relevant training are deployed as a photo op. Travelers are stuck in four-hour lines. TSA officers are choosing between showing up to work unpaid or feeding their families. And the one person who could end it is choosing not to.

If you’re flying: check your airport’s wait times before you leave and give yourself way more time than you think you need.

If you’re not flying: pay attention anyway. What’s happening to TSA officers right now is a blueprint for what can be done to any essential federal workforce.

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