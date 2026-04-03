Objection: Birthright Citizenship

I owe you an apology. I recorded this video on April 1st—the day the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara. I listened to the full two hours of arguments and sat down immediately to break it all down. And then life happened.

I’ve had a hellish week. I won’t bore you with the details, but the short version is: I am one person. I research, I write, I record, I edit, I post, I do my own thumbnails, and I manage my own accounts. There is no team. There is no editor. It’s just me.

So, this video is a few days late. I’m sorry about that. The analysis is solid, and everything I said on April 1st holds up—arguably even more so now that every legal analyst on earth has come to the same conclusion I did that day: Trump is going to lose this case. Badly.

If you value what I do here and you’re not yet a paid subscriber, this is my ask. It’s $8 a month. I don’t paywall anything. Free subscribers get every single post, every single video, every single breakdown. That’s not changing. But paid subscriptions are what would let me hire an editor so I can get this stuff out faster. So I’m not choosing between sleeping and posting. So the next time the Supreme Court hears a case this important, I can get you the breakdown that same day instead of a couple of days later.

It would mean so much to me. Truly.

Okay. So, here’s what happened at the Supreme Court.

The full video breakdown is above. But let me give you the highlights, if you want the quick version.

The bottom line: A majority of the Court—including multiple conservative justices—was openly skeptical of the government’s argument. Chief Justice Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett all had tough questions for the Solicitor General. The liberal justices were even more pointed. I think this ends up 7-2 at worst, and possibly 8-1 or even 9-0 against the executive order.

The moment that said it all: When Solicitor General Sauer tried to argue that we’re living in a “new world” since the 14th Amendment was written, Roberts cut him off: “It’s the same Constitution.” That’s the whole case right there.*

A decision is expected by the end of June. I’ll be covering it the moment it drops.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for your patience with me this week. And if you’re able to support what I do, I’m grateful for every single one of you.

♡ ,

Eliza

*To be clear: one good question from the bench does not redeem John Roberts. This is the Chief Justice who gutted the Voting Rights Act, who has sided with this administration on deportation flights, military enforcement, and the dismantling of federal agencies. His legacy is defined by enabling authoritarianism when it mattered most. I’m not giving him a gold star. I’m telling you what happened in that courtroom on April 1st.