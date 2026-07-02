Objection: Birthright Citizenship Survived—By One Vote

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship. If you’ve seen any news coverage on this case, that’s the number you’ve heard. 6-3. Comfortable margin. Big win.

Here’s what those headlines are missing: on the actual constitutional question—whether the 14th Amendment protects birthright citizenship—it was 5-4.

That’s the number that should keep you up at night.

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What the executive order actually said

On day one of his presidency, Trump signed Executive Order No. 14160, which sought to strip citizenship from children born in the United States to parents who are here unlawfully or on temporary status. Not naturalized citizens. Not green card holders. Children born on American soil.

The administration’s argument was that those children aren’t truly “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States within the meaning of the 14th Amendment—and therefore the citizenship guarantee doesn’t apply to them.

Why this was never actually a close legal question

The 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

Chief Justice Roberts traces the history of that language all the way back to English common law. Before the Revolution, the American colonists—like everyone else in the British Empire—were considered subjects of the sovereign by virtue of birth on sovereign soil. Not by royal decree. Not by parentage. By birth. That rule carried over into American law, and the 14th Amendment was written specifically to lock it in after Dred Scott tried to write Black Americans out of citizenship entirely.

I broke down this case shortly after it was first argued before the Supreme Court, which you can go back and watch here:

The Supreme Court already settled the specific question of children born to non-citizen parents in 1898, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark. The Court held then that birthright citizenship applied to virtually everyone born on US soil, with a narrow closed set of exceptions: children of foreign diplomats, children born on foreign public ships, children of enemies during hostile occupation, and members of Indian tribes. That’s it. That list hasn’t changed in 128 years.

Roberts’s majority opinion is direct about the domicile argument the Trump administration was pushing—the idea that citizenship should depend on whether your parents had permanent legal status here. At no point in the historical record, Roberts writes, did the ratifiers of the 14th Amendment think they were imposing a domicile limitation. And critically: the dissent in Wong Kim Ark is the strongest case for the domicile theory—meaning it lost in 1898, and as Roberts puts it, neither time nor circumstance has changed the fact that it is not the law.

The lineup isn’t what you think

This wasn’t a clean partisan 6-3. Here’s the actual breakdown:

Roberts wrote the majority. Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett, and Jackson joined him—5 justices saying the executive order violates the 14th Amendment.

Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but dissented in part. He agreed the executive order had to go, but not because of the Constitution—because it violated a federal statute, 8 U.S.C. §1401(a), which codifies birthright citizenship into law. Kavanaugh was explicit that in his view, Congress could amend that statute and restrict birthright citizenship without running afoul of the 14th Amendment. He’s the sixth vote, but he’s also handing Congress a roadmap.

Thomas and Gorsuch dissented entirely, arguing that citizenship has always required “domicile”—permanent residence—not just physical birth on US soil. Alito dissented separately.

So: 5 justices said the Constitution protects birthright citizenship. 4 said it doesn’t.

Why Kavanaugh’s concurrence is the most alarming part of this ruling

Trump has already said he wants Congress to legislate around this decision. That’s not bluster—Justice Kavanaugh just told him it’s constitutionally possible. If Republicans hold Congress and pass a statute restricting birthright citizenship, Kavanaugh has already telegraphed how he’d vote.

One vote on this Court protected a right that has existed for 150 years. That’s the margin. And the composition of this Court can change.

What this means for court reform

Four justices on the Supreme Court of the United States just said the 14th Amendment does not guarantee birthright citizenship for every child born on American soil. Four justices. On the highest court in the land.

Today was a win. A real one. Democracy Defenders Fund, the ACLU, the Legal Defense Fund, Asian Law Caucus, and the families who brought this case fought hard for it, and it mattered. As Ambassador Norman Eisen, co-founder of Democracy Defenders Fund, put it: no president has the power to decide who is entitled to the rights our Constitution protects.

But one win doesn’t fix a structural problem. And this ruling makes the structural problem impossible to ignore.

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