Objection: Body Cameras Do Not Stop Violence

When the federal government announced that ICE and DHS officers would begin wearing body cameras, the word people kept using was transparency.

Even some Democrats celebrated.

I understand the instinct. Cameras feel like oversight. Cameras feel modern. Cameras feel measurable.

But after fifteen years as a career public defender in Manhattan, I can tell you with certainty:

Body cameras do not meaningfully reduce police violence.

I have watched body cam footage of NYPD officers beating my clients while the camera was on.

The footage existed.

The violence still happened.

And in the overwhelming majority of cases, nothing happened to the officers.

We have all watched people killed on camera.

George Floyd.

Renée Good.

Alex Pretti.

And so many others.

The presence of a recording device did not prevent those deaths.

What the Research Actually Shows

The empirical research mirrors what defense attorneys see every day in court.

A comprehensive review of dozens of studies on body-worn cameras found no meaningful reduction in use of force. Across jurisdictions, cameras did not produce sustained declines in violence.

In one study examining prosecutor’s offices nationwide, jurisdictions with body cameras reported using footage to prosecute officers in only a small fraction of cases. By contrast, prosecutors relied on that same footage overwhelmingly to prosecute private individuals.

Body cameras generate evidence.

That evidence flows in the direction of state power.

Law enforcement agencies control:

When cameras are activated

What footage is preserved

How it is edited

When it is released

How it is framed publicly

Control over evidence shapes outcomes — in courtrooms, in internal investigations, and in the press.

Hardware does not create accountability.

Enforcement mechanisms do.

Narrative Control

Footage does not interpret itself.

Departments decide whether video is released immediately or months later. They decide whether it is shown in full or clipped. They decide whether context is provided or withheld. They decide which still images circulate in media briefings.

That is narrative control.

When public understanding depends on the same institution under scrutiny to release and interpret the evidence, structural accountability remains elusive.

Now that infrastructure is expanding to ICE and DHS.

The Surveillance Dimension

This expansion is not limited to documenting arrests.

These cameras will capture:

Protesters’ faces

Movements and associations

Who attends repeatedly

Who stands next to whom

That footage can be stored in federal databases. It can be searched. It can be cross-referenced. It can be run through facial recognition systems.

We already know this machinery exists.

Under Donald Trump, DHS compiled intelligence dossiers on individuals arrested during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland. Those summaries reportedly included criminal history, travel history, social media information, and connections to friends and family.

DHS generated intelligence reports on journalists covering those protests, including reporters from The New York Times and Lawfare. Federal agencies maintain watchlists that categorize and track activists and critics of law enforcement.

Facial recognition tools have been deployed in the field at scale.

Body cameras feed that ecosystem.

Every recorded protest becomes a searchable archive. Every demonstration becomes a data source.

The First Amendment protects speech, association, and assembly. A surveillance environment that catalogues political participation changes how people exercise those rights.

Chilling effects do not require arrests.

They require awareness.

Oversight in Retreat

The announcement of expanded body camera deployment arrives alongside proposed cuts to the oversight offices that would review misconduct.

No new independent review boards were announced.

No mandatory public release timelines were announced.

No structural enforcement mechanisms were announced.

Equipment was announced.

Accountability requires consequences. Independent investigation. Prosecutorial will. Removal from duty. Termination. Criminal charges when warranted.

A camera records.

An institution decides what follows.

The Current Fight

As of this writing, body cameras are at the center of a congressional standoff over DHS funding.

The House-passed DHS appropriations bill includes $20 million for ICE and CBP body cameras. Democrats have blocked the bill because it only mandates that money be spent. It does not mandate that cameras be worn.

Funding cameras without requiring their use preserves agency discretion over when and whether to activate them. That discretion is the structural problem.

Senator Richard Blumenthal put it plainly: funding cameras without wearing them means nothing.

After two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that agents operating in that city would be required to wear body cameras, with nationwide rollout to follow as funding becomes available.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called this the bare minimum.

Democrats have made mandatory camera use one of several conditions for funding DHS, alongside requirements for judicial warrants, agent identification, and standardized use-of-force policies. Republicans have resisted most of these demands.

The result: a partial government shutdown beginning this weekend, with no resolution in sight.

The fight illustrates the gap between equipment and enforcement.

Congress can appropriate millions for cameras.

Whether those cameras are activated, whether footage is preserved, whether misconduct triggers consequences — those questions remain unanswered.

Hardware is easy to fund.

Accountability is harder to legislate.

The Illusion of Progress

Body cameras feel like reform because they are visible. They are tangible. They photograph well at press conferences.

They create the appearance of forward motion.

In courtrooms across this country, defense attorneys continue to litigate excessive force cases captured on video. Prosecutors continue to charge civilians using that same footage. Judges continue to defer to law enforcement narratives.

Cameras did not restructure power.

Now ICE and DHS will operate with expanded recording capacity while the same structural asymmetries remain intact.

If federal agents abuse their authority on camera, the question will not be whether footage exists. The question will be whether consequences follow.

History provides little reason for optimism.

Why This Matters

I do not oppose documentation.

I oppose symbolic reforms that expand surveillance capacity while leaving enforcement dynamics untouched.

Body cameras create data.

Data enhances institutional power.

Without structural accountability, that power consolidates upward.

If we are serious about transparency, we would demand:

Independent investigative authority

Mandatory public release policies

Civilian oversight insulated from political pressure

Clear prosecutorial standards for use of force

Real consequences for misconduct

Those conversations are harder. They are less photogenic. They require confronting entrenched power.

Cameras are easier.

I will not celebrate infrastructure that expands the government’s ability to record protesters while leaving enforcement mechanisms untouched.

Body cameras don’t stop violence.

I’ve watched it happen with the camera on.

And unless something actually happens to the officer afterward, nothing changes.

