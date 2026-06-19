Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Kathleen Connor's avatar
Kathleen Connor
3d

Once again we witness the power of Big Money in politics. Intimidation by wealth. We were bred to submit to power by the intimidation spewed from pulpits across America. We were bred to embrace capitalism and cheer it. Then it became the very law that endangers our freedoms and removes our rights. All of it brought to fruition by the Republican Party.

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Thank you Liza. Finally somebody said it.

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