Greg Brockman, the president of OpenAI and Trump’s biggest individual 2025 donor, is funding an AI Super PAC to defeat Alex Bores, the State Assemblymember who passed the toughest AI safety law in the country.

At first, it looked like Big AI’s money would bury Bores’s campaign. But then, something strange happened. The billionaire buyoff backfired. Bores has been climbing in the polls, and progressives like Chi Ossé and Our Revolution have been uniting around him.

I’m Eliza Orlins, a career public defender and activist living in Manhattan. And this fight is personal to me. I first met Alex four years ago—he was applying for the Working Families Party endorsement when he launched his campaign for Assembly—and I’ve followed his work in the Assembly closely ever since. His reputation in Albany is, “Alex won’t sign onto a bill until he reads it himself,” and indeed, whenever I call him about something, he reads it and thinks about it. He fixes the unglamorous, complicated stuff most people with power won’t bother with—and that’s why many people in power are now trying to bury him.

I want to give you the facts about Alex Bores, AI money, and why it’s so important that everyone vote on June 23.

Here are 5 things you should know about this race.

Alex Bores is a computer scientist with a proven record as one of the most effective lawmakers in New York.

I want to start with Alex Bores’s record because that gets lost in all the back-and-forth about AI, and it shouldn’t.

The New York State Assembly is not an easy place to get stuff done. A few powerful men block almost everything. Even NYC’s Mayor extraordinaire, Zohran Mamdani only passed a few bills when in the Assembly.

In four years, Alex Bores passed more than 30 bills, more than four times as many as his opponent, Micah Lasher. A few highlights:

Banning surprise health care fees. Too many people in the health care industry profit from surprise fees, including a 5% fee for using a credit card. Bores banned it.

Cracking down on telemarketing scams that target seniors. Bores massively increased fines on telemarketers and robocalls that prey on our elders.

Stopping scalper bots from driving up prices at restaurants. Some bots target Taylor Swift tickets; others buy restaurant reservations. It’s bad for diners and business owners; Bores passed legislation to do something about it. No-shows dropped by 68%.

When Trump proposed a $1.8 billion slush fund for January 6 rioters, Alex Bores proposed a clever workaround: a 100% tax on slush fund payments in New York. Other legislators around the country copied him, building a blue wall against Trump’s attempt to give our taxpayer money to his cronies.

He beat AI lobbyists and passed the toughest AI safety laws in the country.

Bores has a masters in machine learning. He personally wrote the software that puts the Roosevelt Island Tramway schedule on Google Maps, and he still runs it off his laptop! He was the first computer scientist elected to the State Assembly, which gave him the know-how to get into the weeds of AI regulation when other politicians backed away.

Alex Bores wrote and passed into law the RAISE Act, the strongest AI safety law in the country. This law forces the biggest AI companies to publish safety plans, report serious incidents fast, and face real fines when they don’t.

When you break down what the RAISE Act actually does, it doesn’t seem so radical. At its core, it’s a straightforward set of reasonable safeguards. What sets the RAISE Act apart is that Alex Bores succeeded in passing it. In most states, tech industry lobbyists have watered down or cut down other proposals before they became law.

Big Tech spent millions trying to kill the RAISE Act—lobbyists, venture capitalists, the whole apparatus. Donald Trump and Ted Cruz tried to pass a federal ban on states making AI laws. They lost. The bill passed. Governor Hochul signed it.

Just weeks ago, Bores passed another key AI safety bill, one that bans chatbots from engaging in simulated sex or therapy with minors. Bores passed the bill in close contact with the family of Adam Raine, a 16-year-old who confessed his suicidal thoughts to ChatGPT, and only received encouragement.

Big AI couldn’t beat Alex Bores with their lobbyists. So now, they’re trying something else: interfering in elections and kicking him out of elected office entirely.

Trump’s biggest donors made Bores the #1 target of a new AI Super PAC.

Last year, Trump’s biggest allies in Big Tech founded a Super PAC, Leading the Future, to advance the authoritarian AI agenda.

Greg Brockman, the president of OpenAI and Trump’s biggest individual donor, gave $25 million. Other key contributors include Joe Lonsdale, the cofounder of Palantir, and Marc Andreessen, the pointy-headed tech mogul who brags about practicing zero introspection.

Leading the Future (LTF) is the #1 Super PAC dedicated to repealing AI regulation. Their donors have advanced a heinous agenda: repealing state AI laws like the RAISE Act, building data centers without limits, and raking in taxpayer cash to spy on Americans.

LTF has over $140 million dollars. But that’s not enough to buy off all the politicians at once. That’s why they decided to go after Alex Bores. By burying just one political candidate, they hope to strike fear in everyone else. It’s already working. Reports suggest that Democrats are already too afraid to denounce this PAC.

Here’s how Joe Lonsdale, the Palantir co-founder, talked about Bores on CNBC. “A random legislator in New York State is not going to stop the AI apocalypse. They’re only going to harass us and slow us down and make us lose to China.”

A random legislator, from a tech billionaire who is spending eight figures to defeat that random legislator.

That’s the contempt level we’re dealing with.

The AI Super PAC is distorting Bores’s record, and his background, to bury him in this election.

During the Obama administration, Bores started working at Palantir, where he helped the VA manage hospitals and helped the CDC track epidemics. During the Trump Administration, as Palantir got in bed with Trump’s ICE deportation operation, Bores took a stand and quit. In the process, he gave up stock options and refused to sign an NDA.

When Alex Bores left Palantir, he made a lifelong enemy. Now, absurdly enough, Palantir’s co-founder is paying for ads attacking Bores for… being pro-Palantir. It’s a twisted tactic, but an effective one—I’ve talked to plenty of voters who’ve fallen for it.

The ChatGPT-Palantir Super PAC is backfiring. Progressives are uniting around Alex Bores.

Tech billionaires are arrogant enough to believe any problem will disappear if they throw enough money at it. But it doesn’t work that way. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction—and that’s exactly what’s unfolding in New York’s 12th.

In response to Leading the Future’s interference, key New York leaders—moderate, progressive, and everything in between—started uniting around Bores.

The Bernie-affiliated Our Revolution and Council Member Chi Ossé have endorsed Bores. Moderate Democrats, like Pat Ryan and Carolyn Maloney, joined in.

Bores is picking up steam across Manhattan. Almost two dozen unions endorsed Bores. So did 13 of 15 of the State Assembly members who picked a side in the race.

This race is going to be close.

Every poll shows this race in a dead heat. Every politician is watching to see what happens. The outcome will decide who the politicians are more afraid of: ChatGPT’s money or our votes.

If you live in Manhattan, or you know anyone who does, please send them this Substack.

If you live in New York 12—Upper East, Upper West, Midtown, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Murray Hill, Gramercy—Big AI has bet over $8 million that you’re not paying attention.

I don’t write about candidates this way often. I’m doing it here because I know Alex, I’ve watched him take the principled route when it cost him, and I think this district would be lucky to have him.

They picked this district to send a message to every state legislator in the country thinking about regulating AI. The message is: try it, and we will end you. Whether that message lands isn’t up to them anymore. It’s up to who shows up. June 23rd, or earlier. Don’t sit this one out.