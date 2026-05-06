Objection: Data Brokers Are Making Scammers' Jobs Easier

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My mom used to constantly send me screenshots of scam texts. Unpaid toll violations. Failed package deliveries. Bank account compromises. And they looked real—because scammers have enough information about her to make them convincing.

Here’s how they’re doing it: data brokers collect and sell your personal information to anyone willing to pay. Your phone number, email address, home address, family members’ names, purchase history—all packaged up and sold. Scammers buy this data and use it to create phishing attempts that sound legitimate.

They know your name. They know where you live. They know what services you use. So when they text you about an “unpaid toll” or email you pretending to be your bank, it’s convincing enough to make you click.

The more information scammers have about you, the better their scams work. And data brokers are handing them everything they need.

I didn’t want my mom—or myself—to be easy targets. So I started using DeleteMe to remove our information from hundreds of data broker sites, and I’m grateful for their sponsorship. They scan these sites, get your information removed, and keep monitoring to make sure it doesn’t get reposted.

Your information is already out there, making scammers’ jobs easier. The question is whether you’re going to do something about it.

You can get 20% off any DeleteMe consumer plan with my code EORLINS. Link is below.

joindeleteme.com/eorlins

This post is sponsored by DeleteMe. Thank you to DeleteMe for helping me protect my privacy.