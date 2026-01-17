Objection: DOJ Claims No Court Can Force Them to Release the Epstein Files

Late Friday night of a holiday weekend—the exact moment when public attention hits its lowest point—the U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in the Ghislaine Maxwell case that should alarm anyone who believes congressional laws are supposed to mean something.

DOJ is asking a federal court to reject the appointment of an independent monitor who would oversee compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But the arguments DOJ advances go far beyond blocking a monitor.

They assert something far more sweeping: that even when Congress passes a transparency law, no court has the power to enforce it.

What DOJ is arguing here has serious constitutional consequences.

How Congress Tried to Force Transparency

After the Supreme Court denied Maxwell’s certiorari petition in 2025, Congress didn’t just move on. Lawmakers passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act—a statute with an unusually blunt name that reflected unusually clear intent.

The law was designed to compel the government to release materials from the Maxwell case that had been kept under a protective order for years.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie took the next logical step: they sought the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure DOJ would actually follow the law Congress just passed.

That’s the request DOJ is now fighting.

DOJ’s Standing Argument: Legislators Can’t Enforce Their Own Laws

DOJ’s first argument is that Khanna and Massie lack standing.

The government claims that because they are legislators—not parties to the underlying criminal case—they haven’t suffered the kind of personal injury required under Article III to bring the matter before a court.

This argument, if accepted, would create a serious gap in accountability. It would leave the people who write laws without recourse when executive agencies decide not to follow them.

And if legislators can’t sue to enforce statutes, and if the executive controls prosecution, then who exactly checks executive non-compliance with transparency mandates?

DOJ’s answer appears to be: no one.

The Real Play: No Cause of Action Means No Enforcement

But the standing argument is just setup.

The second argument is where DOJ reveals its endgame: the Epstein Files Transparency Act does not create a cause of action.

In non-legal terms, DOJ is arguing that Congress passed a law directing disclosure—but because that law doesn’t explicitly authorize someone to sue for enforcement, no court can compel DOJ to comply.

Think about what that means in practice.

Congress can pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law can have mandatory language. It can express clear congressional intent. But if DOJ decides the statute doesn’t include the magic words that create a private right of action, then compliance becomes voluntary.

DOJ gets to decide what it releases, when it releases it, whether it releases anything at all—and the judiciary has no authority to intervene.

According to this theory, transparency statutes would lack binding force.

What Happens If DOJ Wins

If the court accepts DOJ’s reasoning, here’s what stays in place:

The protective order that has kept these materials secret for years

DOJ’s exclusive, unreviewable control over the records

Zero independent oversight of compliance with the Transparency Act

No judicial remedy for congressional intent being ignored

In other words: nothing changes, and nothing can force it to change.

Congress acted. The executive is asserting it found a workaround. And under DOJ’s theory, the judiciary is powerless to stop it.

Who Signed This—and Why That Matters

The brief bears the signatures of three Trump appointees: Pamela Bondi (Attorney General), Todd Blanche (Deputy Attorney General), and Jay Clayton (U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York).

Clayton’s involvement is particularly notable. He previously served as SEC Chairman and has ties to financial sectors that intersected with Epstein’s world. Now he’s signing a brief that would insulate DOJ from any independent review of what it releases about that world.

But the personnel issue is secondary to the structural one.

What matters here is not which administration is making this argument—it’s that any administration can make it, and if it works, every future administration inherits the same power.

The Separation of Powers Problem

This case exposes a fundamental vulnerability in how our system handles executive secrecy.

Congress has the power to pass laws. The executive has the duty to faithfully execute them. The judiciary has the authority to interpret and enforce them.

But what happens when the executive claims enforcement is impossible because Congress didn’t draft the statute correctly?

DOJ is essentially arguing: “You didn’t write the law in a way that lets anyone sue us, so we’ll comply if and when we feel like it.”

It reframes statutory obligations as discretionary. DOJ’s position treats congressional statutes as unenforceable unless they include an explicit enforcement mechanism.

If that becomes the standard, executive agencies gain veto power over transparency through statutory interpretation alone. They can comply when it’s convenient and cite the absence of a cause of action when it’s not.

This Isn’t a Partisan Issue—It’s a Structural One

It would be easy to make this about Trump, Bondi, or Clayton.

But the problem here transcends any individual administration.

If DOJ wins this argument, it creates a template. Future administrations—Republican and Democratic—will be able to cite this case as precedent for ignoring transparency laws that don’t explicitly create enforcement mechanisms.

The real question is whether we’re willing to accept a system where laws binding the executive branch are only as strong as the executive decides they are.

That framework places compliance entirely within executive discretion.

Why the Timing Matters

DOJ filed this on a Friday night before a holiday weekend.

That’s not an accident. It’s a deliberate choice to minimize attention.

Major agencies and sophisticated litigants know exactly when to file things they don’t want scrutinized. Late Friday ensures most journalists have left for the weekend. A holiday weekend ensures most of the public is checked out.

By Tuesday, this will be old news—if it ever became news at all.

That calculation tells you something about how seriously DOJ takes the accountability implications of what it’s arguing.

What Happens Next

The court now has to decide whether to accept DOJ’s arguments.

If the court rules that Khanna and Massie lack standing, it closes the door on legislative enforcement of transparency laws.

If the court rules that the Transparency Act created no cause of action, it turns congressional mandates into suggestions.

If the court rules both ways for DOJ, it effectively declares that transparency laws are unenforceable when the executive doesn’t want to comply.

I’ll be covering the court’s response as this develops, because what happens here will echo far beyond the Epstein files.

This is about whether separation of powers still functions when executive agencies assert the power to interpret their own obligations as optional.

