Objection: DOJ Pressure on the Federal Reserve

The Department of Justice has threatened criminal charges against the Chair of the Federal Reserve over testimony related to building renovations.

That sentence should stop anyone cold.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has disclosed that the DOJ served subpoenas and raised the possibility of criminal indictment tied to his testimony about renovations to Fed buildings. Multiple major news outlets have described this escalation as unprecedented.

That description is accurate—and it matters.

The Federal Reserve exists to set interest rates based on economic data: inflation, unemployment, market conditions. Those decisions shape mortgages, credit card interest, savings accounts, rents, and the cost of living across the economy. Central bank independence functions as a structural safeguard, insulating monetary policy from political pressure.

When that independence erodes, interest rates become a political tool.

A government that can pressure the Fed to lower rates before an election to inflate short-term growth—or raise them to punish opponents—undermines economic stability at its core. History is clear on this point. Economies suffer when monetary policy answers to political power instead of data.

The DOJ’s focus on “building renovation testimony” cannot be understood in isolation. This dispute did not emerge out of nowhere. In July, Powell publicly corrected inaccurate claims about the cost of Fed construction projects. That context matters.

Using criminal process to apply pressure over a policy disagreement corrodes institutional boundaries. It transforms law enforcement authority into leverage.

As a career public defender, I have spent fifteen years watching how criminal law is deployed. I have seen how vague theories, selective enforcement, and the threat of indictment can be used to coerce behavior long before any charges are filed. That dynamic is familiar at the street level. Seeing it aimed at the Chair of the Federal Reserve is alarming.

What should concern everyone is how openly this is happening. Powell chose to disclose these threats publicly. That is not a routine decision. It signals that he views this pressure as a fundamental breach of institutional norms rather than a standard investigative dispute.

This is not merely an economic story. It is a rule-of-law story.

When the Justice Department is used as a mechanism for political pressure, democratic institutions weaken in real time. Prosecutorial authority carries immense power. Its legitimacy depends on restraint, neutrality, and fidelity to actual wrongdoing.

If criminal threats can be used to influence monetary policy, no institution remains meaningfully independent.

Pay attention to this story. When officials insist it is about renovations, look instead at what is being tested: whether independent institutions can function without fear of retaliation.

If this can happen to the Chair of the Federal Reserve, it can happen anywhere power stands in the way of political objectives.

