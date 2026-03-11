Objection: Everything

User's avatar
silversprings62's avatar
silversprings62
3h

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Yuji's avatar
Yuji
1h

Really clean breakdown of a complicated case. The Barclays emails are the most damaging thing here -- not just that they exist, but that Musk responded to the follow-up saying it "matches my understanding." That's a hard piece of evidence to explain away as spontaneous frustration. The precedent question about exectutive social media activity is genuinely significant; the "I was just venting" defense seems harder to sustain when you have a 170 million follower platform and a binding contractual context.

