Elon Musk is back in a San Francisco federal courtroom this week, and this time he’s defending himself in a civil securities fraud trial over his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022.

The case is called Pampena v. Musk, and it’s a class action brought by former Twitter shareholders who say Musk deliberately tanked the company’s stock price through a series of misleading public statements before completing the buyout. The shareholders who sold during that chaotic period—between May and October of 2022—say they got screwed because Musk made them believe the deal was falling apart when it wasn’t.

Let me walk you through what’s going on.

The Background

In April 2022, Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. It was a binding agreement. He waived due diligence—meaning he gave up his right to dig into the company’s nonpublic financials before committing. He signed the merger agreement. Done deal, on paper.

Then, on May 13, 2022, Musk tweeted that the deal was “temporarily on hold” while he looked into spam and bot accounts on the platform. The lawsuit says that was false—because the deal was not on hold. Twitter never agreed to pause anything. There was nothing in the merger agreement that allowed Musk to unilaterally press pause.

Over the following weeks and months, Musk kept publicly bashing Twitter over its bot problem, claiming the company had lied about the percentage of fake accounts. In July 2022, he said he was walking away from the deal entirely. Twitter’s stock cratered. It dropped to $36.81 by July 8—about 32% below Musk’s offer price of $54.20. At one point, shares fell below $33, roughly 40% below the deal price.

The shareholders who sold during this period—the class in this lawsuit—say they sold at a loss because Musk’s public statements made them believe the acquisition was dead. They argue Musk was either trying to blow up the deal or pressure the board into giving him a lower price.

Then, in October 2022, Musk reversed course and completed the purchase at his original $54.20 offer price. Twitter sued him in Delaware to force the deal through, and Musk settled rather than go to trial.

What Happened in Court This Week

A court sketch by Vicki Behringer for KQED

Musk took the stand on Wednesday, March 4. He was characteristically defiant.

When asked whether he knew his tweets could move stock prices, Musk gave answers like “sometimes they have the expected effect” on stock prices, and other times they have the opposite effect. He described the stock market as “manic depressive.” He said his tweets were just him speaking his mind, not calculated moves to manipulate stock prices.

When asked whether he’d threatened to “hunt down” Twitter’s board unless they renegotiated the price, Musk didn’t deny it. He said there were threats going both directions and that he was angry because he believed the board had committed fraud regarding the bot numbers.

His defense, essentially: I genuinely believed Twitter lied about its bot problem. I had a right to be upset about it. My tweets were me expressing that frustration publicly, not a scheme to drive the stock down.

The plaintiffs’ argument: You signed a binding deal. You waived due diligence. You didn’t have the right to put anything on hold. And you used your massive social media platform—on the very platform you were buying—to tank the stock and pressure the board. The bot issue wasn’t new. Twitter had disclosed its bot estimates to the SEC for years and had already paid over $800 million in 2021 to settle claims about overstating user numbers.

And then there are the Barclays emails. Plaintiffs showed the jury emails from Barclays bankers sent to Musk and his inner circle on May 9, 2022, just four days before the “on hold” tweet. In one, a banker told Musk this could be an opportunity to revisit the price, and that the threat of walking away might be enough to get Twitter’s board to agree to a lower number. After the tweet went out, a follow-up Barclays email noted that investors were now giving the deal 50/50 odds and that the stock would stay depressed because of fears of more tweets. Musk’s reply? “Matches my understanding of things.” Plaintiffs’ lawyers described the whole approach as a “jujitsu strategy”—make the big offer, then threaten to pull out to drive the price down.

Musk also admitted the tweet probably wasn’t the smartest move. He told the jury it “may not have been my wisest” tweet, but said it was written early in the morning without consulting anyone, and that he never considered how investors might interpret it.

One interesting wrinkle: Musk testified that the reason he ultimately went through with the deal at the original price was because his lawyers told him the Delaware Chancery Court judge, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, was biased against him and he’d lose if the case went to trial. By attributing that belief to his lawyers rather than himself, Musk tried to shield the reasoning behind attorney-client privilege. But Judge Charles Breyer signaled he might have evidence that Musk personally concluded McCormick was biased—which could pierce the privilege. That ruling could come later in the trial.

Musk’s longtime business manager, Jared Birchall, also testified, saying the “on hold” tweet was born out of frustration, not strategy. He said work on the deal never actually stopped—the team held due diligence meetings the same day the tweet went out.

The Mistrial Motion

Then, over the weekend, Musk’s legal team filed a motion for mistrial.

The 20-page filing, submitted on March 7, lays out five grounds. The big ones: the defense says plaintiffs’ lawyers repeatedly violated a pretrial ruling that barred them from bringing up Musk’s late SEC disclosure of his initial Twitter stock purchases (that’s a separate case—more on that below). They also say Judge Breyer overstepped by interrupting and criticizing the defense during witness examinations. And they cite “animosity in the community toward Mr. Musk” during jury selection—nearly 40 prospective jurors were dismissed for bias.

Here’s what you need to know about a mistrial motion like this: it’s not a motion to dismiss. Musk isn’t asking the court to throw the case out. He’s asking for a do-over with a new jury. And as any trial lawyer will tell you, you don’t file a mistrial motion when you think you’re winning. You file one when you think the jury is against you and you want to build a record for appeal.

The motion also serves a strategic purpose: if Musk loses the trial, his team can point to this filing and argue on appeal that the verdict should be thrown out because he didn’t get a fair trial.

Judge Breyer hasn’t ruled on the motion yet, and the trial is scheduled to continue through March 19.

The Separate SEC Case

It’s worth flagging that Musk is also facing a separate lawsuit from the SEC over his conduct during the Twitter acquisition—but it’s a different set of facts.

The SEC case is about timing. When Musk started buying Twitter stock in early 2022, he crossed the 5% ownership threshold by March 14. Under federal securities law, he had 10 days to disclose that stake to the SEC. He didn’t. He kept buying—scooping up over $500 million in additional shares at prices that didn’t reflect his ownership—and didn’t file his disclosure until April 4, eleven days late. When the filing finally came out, Twitter’s stock jumped 27% in a single day.

The SEC says Musk’s delay cost other shareholders at least $150 million because they sold shares at artificially low prices during the period when they didn’t know the world’s richest man was loading up on the stock. The SEC is seeking disgorgement (meaning Musk would have to pay back what he saved), civil penalties on top of that, and a permanent injunction barring him from violating disclosure rules in the future.

In February, a federal judge refused to dismiss the SEC case, rejecting Musk’s argument that Section 13(d) is unconstitutional. The court was pretty clear: the 5% disclosure rule is strict liability. It doesn’t matter why you were late. If you crossed the threshold and didn’t file on time, you violated the law.

That case is still pending.

Why This Matters

This trial matters for a few reasons beyond Elon Musk’s bank account.

First, it’s a test case for whether a CEO’s social media posts can constitute securities fraud. Musk has an enormous platform. When he tweets about a company—especially one he has a binding agreement to acquire—the market moves. If a jury finds that Musk used that platform to deliberately manipulate Twitter’s stock price, it sets a real precedent for how courts treat executive social media activity under federal securities law.

Second, this is the latest in a pattern. Musk already went through a trial over his 2018 “funding secured” tweet about taking Tesla private. He won that one. But the fact that he keeps ending up in federal court defending himself against allegations that his tweets defrauded investors is itself significant. At some point, the “I was just speaking my mind” defense runs into the reality that when the richest person on the planet tweets about a deal he’s contractually bound to, the entire market is listening.

Third, there’s a lot of money on the line. A loss could mean Musk has to compensate every shareholder who sold Twitter stock between May and October 2022 at below the $54.20 acquisition price. Combined with the SEC’s $150 million-plus claim, the financial exposure is real—even for someone worth $841 billion.

The trial continues through March 19. I’ll keep you posted.

