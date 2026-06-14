Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Susan Orlins's avatar
Susan Orlins
2h

Omg— did I actually spawn the person who wrote this extraordinary peace about the extraordinary Knicks? I could not be more proud! ❤️ #PROUD MOM

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Barbara Faigen's avatar
Barbara Faigen
2h

You captured the moment eloquently.

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