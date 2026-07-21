On Sunday, I stood in the upper deck at MetLife Stadium and held up a red card at the president of the United States along with tens of thousands of other people. When Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino walked onto the field for the trophy ceremony, the cards went up all around me, and the booing got loud enough that the White House press pool measured it—84 decibels—roughly the sound of a diesel truck going by.

I was inside for all of it, and I want to walk you through the whole thing because the pieces really only make sense when seen together.

The card

Tens of thousands of referee-style red cards went out around the stadium before kickoff. The card read Unitas Mundi—unity of the world—and carried a QR code linking to a campaign that laid out why a piece of souvenir cardboard had turned into a protest. The choice of symbol was the smart part, because in soccer a red card is the referee's ruling that someone has no business being on the field, and that meaning holds up in every language without anyone having to explain it.

The cards were everywhere before kickoff—tens of thousands of them moving through the crowd. What I remember most isn’t the people who took one eagerly. It’s the ones who hesitated.

The people you won’t see

A lot of the folks around me raised their cards and then asked me not to film them. They were here as visitors, or as immigrants, and they were genuinely afraid that being caught on camera holding a red card—at an event the president was attending, a few miles from one of the largest immigration detention facilities in the region—could turn them into a target. These were people who had every reason to keep their heads down, and they lifted the card anyway.

That was the bravest thing I saw all day, and it’s exactly the part no wide shot could ever capture. So I made a video about it, and there isn’t a single identifiable face in it, which is the whole point.

The pattern behind the card

Here’s the context a lot of people watching on TV didn’t have: this wasn’t an abstract protest against corruption in general. It was a response to a specific and very well-documented pattern.

Two weeks before the Final, an American player picked up a red card, which carries an automatic one-match suspension under FIFA’s own rules. Trump called Infantino, and FIFA made the suspension disappear. UEFA called the reversal unprecedented and said FIFA had crossed a red line, and Sepp Blatter, FIFA’s own former president, pointed out that red cards get overturned by rules and evidence, not by phone calls from politicians.

Once you know a single phone call can do that, the relationship behind it is worth a closer look. FIFA opened an office inside Trump Tower, which means the governing body of world soccer is now a tenant of the president’s family business. FIFA also invented an award that had never existed before, the FIFA Peace Prize, and handed the very first one to Trump at the World Cup draw, prompting a human rights group to file a formal ethics complaint over it.

And that’s just how FIFA behaves in public. The New York Times reported that Fox paid $485 million for this tournament’s U.S. broadcast rights, which industry experts value at somewhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, because FIFA quietly handed Fox a no-bid extension a decade ago to avoid a lawsuit. FIFA’s own former secretary general has admitted the organization lost money by never opening those rights up to real bidding.

What happened on the stage

Spain beat Argentina 1-0, and the match itself turned on a red card, when Enzo Fernández was sent off, the call stood, and Argentina had to play a man down the rest of the way. The rules held for the players on the field.

They bent for the man standing next to the trophy. Trump refused to leave the stage during Spain’s celebration, Rodri tried to wave him aside, and Infantino eventually had to physically steer him off. Then FIFA turned around and posted its official trophy photos without him in them—the same FIFA that had spent a year flattering him at every opportunity. The White House answered by posting its own set of photos, two of which featured only Trump.

What comes next

The World Cup is over, Spain won, and the corruption didn’t lose.

In 2034 the tournament goes to Saudi Arabia, and that outcome was engineered years in advance. FIFA awarded the 2030 World Cup to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with anniversary matches in South America, which sounds generous until you realize that stretching a single tournament across three continents tripped FIFA’s own rotation rules and disqualified almost the entire planet from hosting in 2034. That left only Asia and Oceania eligible, FIFA gave countries less than a month to put a bid together, Australia stepped aside, and Saudi Arabia ended up as the only bidder on earth. There was never a real vote at the end of it, just a ratification by applause. Twenty-one human rights groups called the whole thing a moment of great danger, pointing to the migrant workers who will build a dozen stadiums from scratch in a country that criminalizes homosexuality and jails people for speech. And I’ve reported on where the money comes from before, because Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, is now one of FIFA’s biggest sponsors.

The office in Trump Tower is still open, the Peace Prize still exists, and the phone line between the White House and FIFA headquarters works exactly as well as it did two weeks ago.

The part that can’t be bought

Fifteen years as a public defender taught me that accountability almost never comes down from the top, and that when it shows up at all, it’s usually because ordinary people decided to deliver it themselves.

Security confiscated a chunk of the cards at the gates, and they went up anyway. People who were afraid to be filmed raised them anyway. Players get fined for political messages and broadcasters cut away from protests, but the fans are the one part of this sport that nobody actually controls, and for a few minutes on Sunday, in front of the biggest audience on earth, they were the ones holding the card.

The best proof of that is what happened to the symbol afterward. There’s fan art now, and clips of strangers red-carding each other in the stands, none of it commissioned or planned by anyone. A campaign can put 40,000 cards into a stadium, but whether the symbol actually means anything after that is up to the crowd. Judging by the last two days, it does.

You can learn more or take action at finalredcard.com.

Thank you for being here on this journey with me. I’m so grateful I got to be part of this, and so grateful you’re here for it.

If you’re not already subscribed, please do—and if you already are and you’re in a position to become a paying subscriber, that’s what lets me keep saying yes to things like this. Grateful for you.