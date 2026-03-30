Objection: ICE Has Your DMV Data. Tell Your Governor to Stop Sharing It.

There’s a lot of discourse right now about whether marching does anything. I’m not here to litigate that. I’m here to tell you about something concrete you can do right now that takes 30 seconds.

Here’s what’s going on.

ICE has access to your state DMV data. Your name. Your address. Your photo. Your physical description. They’re getting it through a law enforcement data network connected to state DMVs across the country.

And here’s what they’re doing with it.

They’re scanning the license plates of people at peaceful protests and pulling up everything — who you are, where you live, what you look like. Then they’re using it to intimidate people. In Minneapolis, ICE agents scanned a couple’s plates and faces, greeted them by name, and drove to their house. In Maine, an agent showed up at a woman’s door after she filmed them near an elementary school bus stop and told her, “This is a warning. We know you live right here.” Agents have told observers they’re being entered into a database of “domestic terrorists.” For filming. For standing on a public sidewalk.

As a career public defender for 15 years, I need you to understand what this is.

This is the government using its surveillance apparatus to punish people for exercising their First Amendment rights. Peaceful protest is constitutionally protected. Observing law enforcement in public is constitutionally protected. Filming police activity is constitutionally protected. Full stop.

And the chilling effect is the entire point. They want you to see what happens to people who show up, and they want you to stay home next time. That is how authoritarian governments operate.

But here’s why I’m writing this today.

States control this data. Your governor can cut off ICE’s access to your DMV information. And it’s already starting to work — Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Washington have blocked ICE from accessing their DMV data. Over 50 cities have terminated or suspended contracts with Flock Safety, the surveillance company whose license plate reader network was feeding data to federal agencies. Public pressure is doing this.

This is a fight we can actually win.

Right now, people across the country are flooding their governors with messages telling them to stop sharing our data with ICE. You can send a message to your governor in three clicks:

👉 Tell your governor to stop sharing your data with ICE

It takes 30 seconds. Do it right now. Send this to someone who needs to see it. The more people who send these messages this week, the harder it is for governors to ignore.

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