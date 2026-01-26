Objection: ICE's Secret Warrant Policy

A whistleblower leaked an internal Department of Homeland Security memo directly to Senator Richard Blumenthal. The memo, written by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, instructs ICE agents that they may enter people’s homes using only an administrative warrant—without consent and without approval from a judge.

That distinction matters.

An administrative warrant is paperwork signed by the same agency seeking entry, not by a neutral judge who reviews evidence and determines whether probable cause exists. For more than two centuries, the Constitution has required judicial oversight before the government can enter a person’s home.

This memo abandons that principle.

I spoke with Senator Richard Blumenthal about the leaked document and what it reveals about ICE’s current enforcement practices. He said Americans should be shocked and terrified by what this policy authorizes and described ICE as “morphing into a kind of secret police using totalitarian tactics.”

That language reflects what his investigation has already uncovered.

Blumenthal told me that his office has documented at least 22 cases in which U.S. citizens were assaulted, detained, or injured by ICE agents while trying to show proof of citizenship. These are not hypothetical harms. They are real people, dragged from their cars, pulled from their homes, and denied medical treatment.

We have also seen ICE raid the wrong homes in Oklahoma and South Dakota and remove a U.S. citizen from his Minnesota home without a warrant in freezing temperatures. The leaked memo helps explain how these incidents keep happening. It connects what ICE is doing on the ground to what DHS is authorizing behind closed doors.

The memo was not publicly distributed. According to the whistleblower disclosure, supervisors showed it to employees briefly, did not allow them to take notes, and warned of retaliation for objecting. DHS treated an unclassified policy memo like classified material.

That alone should raise alarms.

If this policy were lawful, there would be no reason to hide it.

Blumenthal pointed to Kidd v. Mayorkas, a federal court decision rejecting the exact theory DHS is now advancing. ICE carved out the Central District of California from this policy because a judge had already ruled against it there. That suggests the courts may be the only immediate check on ICE’s actions right now.

Congress should not have to outsource constitutional oversight to litigation. But here we are.

Blumenthal told me he will oppose funding for ICE or DHS unless serious safeguards are put in place, including requiring judicial warrants for home entry and accountability measures such as identification and body cameras. He also acknowledged the political reality: Republicans control the House, and meaningful oversight will require bipartisan pressure.

Since we spoke, the political landscape has shifted.

Following the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis and the growing scrutiny of ICE’s enforcement tactics, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to advance an appropriations bill that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security in its current form. Schumer said the bill fails to rein in ICE’s abuses and does not include adequate safeguards for constitutional rights.

That decision changes the leverage dynamic. It means that, at least in the Senate, Democrats are now willing to block government funding because of how ICE is operating.

This is not an immigration debate. It is a constitutional one.

If the government can enter your home without a judge’s approval in the name of civil immigration enforcement, the Fourth Amendment is no longer doing its job. When constitutional limits disappear in one context, they rarely stay contained.

Blumenthal also made an important point that is often overlooked: this policy makes everyone less safe, including ICE agents. When people are told the Constitution protects their homes from warrantless entry, and armed, unidentified agents force their way inside anyway, the risk of violence increases for families and for officers alike.

That is how people get hurt.

The Constitution does not belong to one party. It belongs to the public. And it only works if people insist that it be enforced.

The full interview with Senator Blumenthal is posted above. It is worth watching in full.

And if there are other people you want me to interview or topics you want me to cover, let me know in the comments.

Hope is a discipline. So is accountability.

