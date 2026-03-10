Objection: Jury Duty May Have Been the Most Fun I've Ever Had in a Courtroom

As a career public defender, I’ve spent 15 years in Manhattan courtrooms. And jury duty just gave me the single most cathartic experience of my professional life.

I got called for a civil case and figured, hey, maybe I’ll actually get picked for once. I know I’m never sitting on a criminal jury—too many people I’ve represented, too much familiarity with how the system works. But civil? Maybe.

Then they told us there were police witnesses.

The lawyers asked if I, as a public defender, had any feelings about police officers. And I said yes. Extremely strong feelings.

Here’s the thing. In 15 years of practice, I have never been able to fully express what I think about police credibility in a courtroom. I’m the attorney. I have to maintain decorum. The judge controls what I can say. I certainly can’t say what I really think in front of a jury.

But as a potential juror? I got to speak my mind in a way I never have before.

I told them I’ve cross-examined officers who lied under oath. I told them I would inherently not believe police witnesses. I told them I think they’re liars. I think they’re incompetent. I think they’re racist. I said all of it. I even got to say ACAB in a courtroom.

One of the lawyers tried to rehabilitate me—“Surely you could be objective”—and I was honest. I’ll listen to every other witness with an open mind. But my biases come from representing over 5,000 people charged with crimes and seeing how police operate. There is no universe in which I’m objective about police testimony.

Obviously, I was not selected.

It was probably one of the most fun things that’s ever happened to me in a courtroom. And I say that as someone who has had some pretty fun things happen in courtrooms.

On a serious note: please go serve on juries when you’re called. Take it seriously. It matters more than most people realize, and we’re grateful for your service.

