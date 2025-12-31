This year, I started Objection: Everything without a real plan for what would come next.

I was already making short-form videos, and they were moving fast, reaching a lot of people, and often sparking strong reactions. What I didn’t have was a place to slow them down.

I needed a place where I could expand on what I was saying on camera, show my work, link to firsthand sources, and walk through the process of how I got from point A to point B.

Objection: Everything became that place for me.

Why This Exists Alongside the Videos

Short-form video is powerful, and it’s also incomplete by design.

A sixty-second video can raise a question, flag a problem, or crack a narrative open, but it can’t hold footnotes, carry primary documents, or walk you through the law step by step.

Most of what I publish here starts with a video. This is where I expand it, link to court opinions, statutes, filings, transcripts, and reporting, and add the context that gets flattened by algorithms and time limits.

If the video is the argument, the Substack is the record.

What This Space Has Held

Over the course of this year, this Substack has become the place where I:

Expand on short-form videos with full legal analysis

Link directly to primary sources so you can see the underlying material for yourself

Break down Supreme Court decisions beyond the headline version

Respond to viral legal misinformation with documentation, not vibes

Write through frustration with institutions that insist they’re neutral while causing real harm

Some posts were tightly structured and heavily sourced. Others were written quickly because the moment demanded it. But all of them were grounded in the same commitment: transparency, accuracy, and accountability.

A Look Back at What I’ve Written Here

Over the course of this year, this Substack has become a running record of the work behind the videos.

Here are a few pieces that capture what this space has been for me:

Each of these posts started with a question raised in a video, and this is where I followed it through.

If you’ve only found me through short-form clips, this is where the rest of the work lives.

What I Learned This Year

A few things became clear.

You want sources and receipts, and you want to understand not just what someone is saying, but how they know it.

There is real value in building a public paper trail. Linking primary documents changes the conversation. It shifts discussions away from personality and toward substance.

Writing publicly, with sources attached, forces discipline in the best way—it sharpens arguments, exposes weak spots, and makes the work stronger.

The Community That Formed Here

This has been the most meaningful part.

This Substack didn’t just become an archive. It became a place where you engage seriously with the material—reading the sources, pushing back thoughtfully, adding nuance, sending documents, and asking better questions.

I’ve been grateful for how seriously all of you engage with the material.

I don’t take that lightly.

Where This Is Going

I’m staying here.

Objection: Everything will continue to be where my short-form videos get expanded, sourced, and preserved, where legal analysis lives in full, and where the record matters.

There will be more deep dives. More documentation. More writing that prioritizes accuracy over speed.

If you’ve been reading for a while, thank you.

If you’re new, welcome. I’m glad you’re here.

And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber, that support directly sustains this work. Paid subscriptions enable me to take the time to carefully research primary sources, review filings, verify claims, and write with care rather than urgency alone, so you can continue to trust everything you read here.

Free subscribers matter. Paid subscribers make this sustainable.

Either way, I’m not shutting up.