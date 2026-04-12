Objection: Orbán is OUT

I’m writing this on a Sunday evening in New York, and I cannot stop smiling, because the far-right strongman Donald Trump and JD Vance spent the last several weeks openly propping up just lost in spectacular fashion.

Viktor Orbán ruled Hungary for 16 years, during which time he rewrote the constitution, captured the courts, took over most of the independent media, and proudly branded the whole thing an “illiberal democracy.” He was the model that American conservatives have been pointing at for close to a decade now, which is why CPAC started holding its conferences in Budapest, why Tucker Carlson kept making his pilgrimages, and why the Heritage Foundation spent years studying Orbán’s playbook and writing admiring reports about how he managed to consolidate power without formally dismantling the democratic state. When the American right wanted to show you what they were actually building toward, they pointed at Hungary and told you to pay attention.

Trump called Orbán a strong leader on multiple occasions and the two of them have maintained a close personal relationship going back to 2016, and JD Vance flew to Budapest less than a week before the vote to rally with Orbán, attack the “Brussels bureaucrats” supposedly interfering in Hungarian politics, and promise American economic muscle if Orbán’s party won the election, which means the message from Washington to Hungarian voters could not possibly have been clearer, and Hungarian voters went to the polls today and threw Orbán out anyway.

Péter Magyar’s Tisza party is on track for roughly 68% of the seats in parliament. In comparison, Orbán’s party collapsed to around 29%, which is a two-thirds supermajority for the opposition and matters enormously because it means Tisza will actually have the constitutional power to begin undoing the damage Orbán spent a decade and a half inflicting on Hungarian democracy. Orbán conceded tonight and called the result “painful.”

I want to be honest about why this hits me so hard, because I have spent 15 years in courtrooms in Manhattan watching what happens when institutions fail ordinary people, and I now spend my days covering the Epstein files, ICE raids, the FCC going after broadcasters, a Supreme Court that looks increasingly comfortable with executive overreach, and an administration that appears to be taking notes directly from Orbán’s playbook on how to hollow out a democracy from the inside while keeping the elections technically running, and it is very easy in this moment to feel like the fix is already in and the machinery of democracy has been quietly rewired while the rest of us were sleeping.

Hungary is the country where that feeling was most justified, because the playing field was genuinely rigged against the opposition in ways that go well beyond anything we’ve seen here so far, with districts gerrymandered into shapes engineered to guarantee Fidesz victories, state media operating as a round-the-clock Orbán commercial, public money flowing to oligarchs who turned around and spent it keeping him in power, and the government blanketing the country in billboards warning that a vote for Magyar was a vote to drag Hungary into Russia’s war with Ukraine, and turnout still hit a record 77%, higher than any Hungarian election in more than two decades, and voters still won.

Every authoritarian movement in history has told the people living under it that resistance is pointless because the game is rigged against them, and that message is the single most effective tool in the entire authoritarian toolbox because it convinces people to stop trying before any crackdown is ever needed, so when I tell you that Hungary has spent 16 years being told exactly that and tonight Hungarian voters told their government where to go, I want you to understand that this is a bigger deal than the vote counts suggest.

The illiberal project is not invincible, and it got beaten tonight by millions of courageous Hungarians who stood in long lines under a system built to make their votes meaningless and proved that it doesn’t work, and I am going to remember that the next time someone tells me it is hopeless here, and I hope you will remember it too.

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