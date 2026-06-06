Objection: Police Don't Need a Warrant to Watch You.

Right now, law enforcement agencies across the country are building surveillance networks out of technology you already own, already use, and already pay for. They don’t need a warrant. They don’t need probable cause. And most of the time, they don’t even need you to know it’s happening.

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Your power company is a police informant.

In Sacramento, the local utility district spent a decade combing through every customer’s energy data and sending tips to police. Over 33,000 of them. The threshold for “suspicious” usage kept dropping—at one point, one of their own analysts used more electricity than the amount that would trigger a tip. They targeted Asian customers, marking one home suspicious with the notation “4k kWh, Asian.” A Vietnamese immigrant with a spinal injury had deputies show up at his home, accuse him of growing cannabis, and threaten to arrest him for refusing a search. He has never grown cannabis in his life.

EFF sued. And they won.

Your doorbell camera is a cop’s camera too.

Amazon Ring shut down its direct police partnerships in 2022 after massive public backlash. But now, through a partnership with Axon, cops can send footage requests as push notifications straight to the Ring app. The partnerships are back—they just look different.

EFF fought the original Ring partnerships and is tracking every move the company makes.

What EFF is actually doing about it.

EFF sues. They sued Sacramento over the power meter surveillance. They pushed Axon to halt their plan to put tasers on drones. They’re suing San Jose right now to stop police from tracking where you drive and park without a warrant—and if they win, it could set precedent across California and beyond.

They also build tools. Their Surveillance Self-Defense guides at ssd.eff.org cover everything from protecting your phone at a protest to securing your messages from government searches. Their Atlas of Surveillance maps every piece of surveillance tech law enforcement uses across the country. And Privacy Badger, their free browser extension, blocks data brokers from tracking your online activity and selling it to cops without a warrant.

What you can do right now.

Go to TakeBackCTRL.org. Download Privacy Badger. Check out the Surveillance Self-Defense guides. Follow EFF on social media. And if you want to support the people who are actually in court fighting mass surveillance, become a donating member of EFF. Every dollar funds the lawsuits, the tools, and the advocacy.

As a public defender, I spent 15 years watching the government use information against people. What’s happening right now with digital surveillance is that same instinct—scaled up to a level most people don’t realize. EFF is one of the only organizations equipped to fight it. They deserve your support.

And if you want to keep following this kind of coverage—surveillance, policing, civil liberties, and who's actually doing something about it—please make sure you’re subscribed to Objection: Everything! It's free, and it's how I go deep on these stories. And if you can become a paying subscriber, I so appreciate it! Thank you for being here.