Objection: Separation of Powers and Trump’s Tariffs

This morning, the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a 6–3 loss.

And then he held a press conference—and it was unhinged.

He made clear this ruling wasn’t going to stop him.

So the question becomes: can a president defy the Supreme Court? Because after today’s tariff ruling, that is what’s being suggested.

The Ruling

The case is Learning Resources v. Trump. The question was whether a 1977 law—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA—gave the president authority to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs on virtually every country on earth simply by declaring a national emergency.

Six justices said no.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice Roberts, is direct. Article I gives Congress—not the president—the power to “lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.” Roberts writes that the Framers gave Congress “alone…access to the pockets of the people.” He is explicit: “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch.”

Then the Court turns to IEEPA itself. The statute lists specific emergency powers—investigate, block, direct, compel, prohibit, and “regulate” importation. Trump’s lawyers argued that “regulate importation” implicitly includes the power to impose tariffs.

The Court rejected that. Roberts writes: “Absent from this lengthy list of specific powers is any mention of tariffs or duties. Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly.”

Then this line:

The Court is “skeptical that in IEEPA—and IEEPA alone—Congress hid a delegation of its birth-right power to tax within the quotidian power to ‘regulate.’”

Birth-right power.

Congress’s taxing authority is foundational. You do not stumble into it through creative statutory interpretation. You do not find it hiding inside two words in a 1977 emergency statute.

The historical record seals it. In IEEPA’s entire 50-year existence, no president had ever used it to impose tariffs. Not once. The Court said that absence of precedent—combined with the sweeping scope Trump claimed—reinforces that his reading of the law was wrong.

The Coalition

The lineup matters.

Roberts, Gorsuch, and Barrett—three conservatives, all Trump nominees—joined Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson.

They did not all use the same reasoning.

Roberts and the conservatives relied in part on the Major Questions Doctrine—when a president asserts authority of enormous economic consequence, Congress must speak clearly.

The liberals said you do not even need that doctrine. The plain text of IEEPA does not authorize tariffs.

Different paths. Same result.

Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissented. Kavanaugh wrote that the president likely could have reached similar results using other statutory tools—essentially, wrong statute, not wrong outcome.

Trump noticed.

The Press Conference

Hours later, Trump held a press conference.

When asked whether he regrets appointing Gorsuch and Barrett—who ruled against him—he said their decision was “an embarrassment to their families.”

A sitting president calling a Supreme Court ruling an embarrassment to the justices’ families.

Then he publicly thanked Kavanaugh by name. Said he was “very proud” of that appointment.

That is not how judicial independence works.

When a president singles out the justice who ruled for him—with public gratitude, at a White House podium, on the day of the decision—he frames the Court as loyalists and opponents. That corrodes trust in the institution itself.

The Defiance

Then came the next move.

Trump announced he is signing an executive order imposing a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

When asked why not work with Congress, he said: “I don’t have to. I have the right to do tariffs. And I’ve always had the right to do tariffs.”

Section 122 does exist. It gives the president limited, temporary tariff authority in cases of serious balance-of-payments deficits. It caps tariffs at 15%. It expires—by law—after 150 days unless Congress votes to extend it.

It has never been used at this scale.

This will be litigated almost immediately.

When asked directly about that 150-day expiration, Trump said: “We have the right to do pretty much what we want to do.”

That is how he views the limits on his own power.

So—Can He Defy It?

Not literally. The Supreme Court’s ruling is binding law.

What Trump announced today is a workaround—a different statute, narrower authority, a ticking clock.

But the posture matters.

Standing at a podium and saying you do not have to work with Congress. Saying you have always had the right. Saying you can do pretty much whatever you want.

That is not the posture of restraint.

The Supreme Court—including justices he appointed—told him he exceeded his authority. Six justices, across ideological lines.

Roberts quoted Madison in the opinion: “Congress alone has access to the pockets of the people.”

That is the architecture of the Constitution. No single person decides how Americans are taxed.

Trump’s response this afternoon was simple:

“I don’t have to.”

—

If this was helpful and you want clear explanations of what these court decisions actually mean—please subscribe. I’m covering this every day because this is not slowing down.