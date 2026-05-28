Objection: Tell These CEOs to Defend Voting Rights [ACTION ITEM BELOW]

Here’s a thing most people don’t know about how the Voting Rights Act survived as long as it did.

In 2006, when the Act came up for reauthorization, it wasn’t just civil rights groups doing the work. The Business Roundtable and a long list of major CEOs ran a coordinated lobbying push to get it renewed. It passed the Senate 98 to nothing. The business community is a major reason it passed so overwhelmingly.

Then, in 2021, when states started rolling out a wave of voter suppression laws, corporate America spoke up again. More than 500 companies and CEOs signed a joint statement opposing discriminatory voting laws. Another 150-plus signed a separate letter backing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Salesforce, Target, PayPal, Intel, Starbucks—the most valuable companies in the country put their names on the line for the right to vote.

They said voting rights were nonpartisan. They said voting was the lifeblood of democracy. They said standing against racism wasn’t political, it was just the right thing to do.

I’m telling you all of this because of what’s happening right now.

Last month, the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act—struck down most of the major protections that those same business leaders had previously fought to defend. And southern states wasted no time. They’re racing to draw new congressional maps designed to do exactly what the VRA was written to stop: dilute the voting power of Black voters and people of color, and replace Black members of Congress with white ones.

That’s not my characterization. That’s the explicit purpose of these maps. Louisiana is advancing a plan. Georgia is moving toward redistricting for 2028. The Supreme Court decision opened the door, and Republican-led states are walking through it.

This week, the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to more than 250 companies—including every one of those 2021 voting rights signatories—asking them to publicly condemn the redistricting, meet with caucus members, and disclose their political donations to the politicians behind it. Rep. Yvette Clarke, who chairs the caucus, described it as putting corporate America on notice. The letter says these companies now face a defining test of whether their past commitments were rooted in principle or convenience.

So far, the outdoor company Patagonia has stepped up and endorsed the message. An executive there said a healthy business depends on a healthy democracy. Microsoft declined to comment. Most of the others haven’t said anything at all.

Think about what that silence means.

These are companies that profited from Black consumers, relied on Black workers, and built their brands in part on public commitments to racial justice—many of them in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. They told us where they stood. They put it in writing. Twice.

The only thing that’s changed between 2021 and now is the political weather. The Trump administration has worked hard to make standing against racism feel risky, controversial, something a company might get punished for saying out loud. And a lot of these executives appear to have decided that the safer move is to say nothing.

But being against racism isn’t political. Standing up for fair voting rights isn’t controversial—or at least it shouldn’t be. It wasn’t controversial when these same CEOs did it in 2006 and 2021. The principle hasn’t changed. Only their willingness to act on it has.

After the business community helped save the Voting Rights Act in 2006, John Lewis said he’d never seen anything like it from American corporations, and that people of color would always remember the courage these CEOs showed.

We’ll remember this round, too. Either way.

Here’s what you can do.

The Congressional Black Caucus is pressuring these companies from the inside. We can pressure them from the outside.

Democracy Action Center has set up a tool that lets you email dozens of these executives in one click. It takes less than a minute. You’re telling the CEOs who said they cared about voting rights that it’s time to prove it.

Take action by clicking here!

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