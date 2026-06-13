Objection: The Birthday Fight

Tomorrow, the South Lawn of the White House turns into a cage-fighting arena. We’re told it’s to celebrate America turning 250. It’s also Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, which makes the anniversary framing look an awful lot like the gift wrap.

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I don’t care that the President likes UFC. I care about who’s being asked to pay for his party, and the answer is worth sitting with.

Start with the troops. The White House set aside about 1,200 tickets for active-duty service members, which sounds generous until you read the fine print. To get a seat, a service member has to hit a waist-to-height ratio of 0.55 or lower—0.52 for the Marines—and pass their fitness standards. The guidance even says they should be “genuine UFC fans.” They want junior enlisted from outside DC so it photographs well. And the military won’t cover their travel. So a young soldier stationed across the country can get hand-picked as a prop at the President’s birthday party, as long as they make weight and buy their own plane ticket.

Then there’s the money. The UFC says it’s spending over $60 million, and the federal government is covering security, medical, and law enforcement, with nobody saying what that runs taxpayers. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly bought up to $50,000 in stock in TKO Group Holdings, the company that owns the UFC. So he’s using the people’s house, secured on the public’s dime, to stage a televised promotion for a company he has money in, on his birthday.

That’s basically the heart of a lawsuit filed this month by a watchdog group called the Public Integrity Project, on behalf of two Virginia residents, including a Vietnam veteran. They argue you can’t drop a private, for-profit sporting event onto national parkland with no environmental review and no sign-off from Congress on that towering arch. The Justice Department’s answer was essentially “too late, we already spent the money,” calling the challenge a “heckler’s veto.” A judge is weighing it as I write this.

Pull back for a second. People are stretching paychecks at the grocery store while Congressional Republicans and this administration swear the cost of living is their top priority, and the priority turned out to be a birthday party with a spaceship-shaped light rig over a cage on the South Lawn. Even Joe Rogan, who calls these fights for a living, said this one’s “kind of a gimmick.” Trump’s response when he heard that: “It is a gimmick. Life is a gimmick.”

The people who can’t cover their grocery bill are an afterthought here, and the party is the main event.

I’ll be watching tomorrow, because somebody should be keeping track of what this costs and who’s getting asked to pay for it. If you want me to keep doing that, subscribe and share this with someone who needs to see it.

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