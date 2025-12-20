Objection: The DOJ Is Breaking Federal Law

Last night, the Department of Justice released a small batch of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein. My understanding, from a conversation with Representative Ro Khanna, is that only 2.5GB out of 300GB were released.

It was not remotely close to what the law requires. The pages were heavily redacted, entire names were blotted out, and basic details about conduct and relationships were erased.

The Department of Justice is breaking federal law.

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support. It sailed through the Senate by unanimous consent. It passed the House with merely ONE vote against it (we will not forget, Rep. Clay Higgins). It was signed on November 19, and it gave the DOJ 30 days to release all unclassified Epstein records in its possession.

The deadline was December 19.

That deadline has passed.

The statute was explicit. It required the release of every unclassified record, document, communication, and investigative file tied to Epstein in the DOJ’s possession. It required that the files be public, searchable, downloadable, and accessible to survivors and the American people.

Congress did not authorize rolling disclosures.

It did not authorize “partial compliance.”

It did not tell the DOJ to release a handful of PDF files and then take weeks or months to produce the rest.

This law was written to end years of secrecy. Survivors asked for transparency. The public demanded transparency. Congress mandated transparency. The Department of Justice chose to ignore that requirement.

The documents released last night obscure names, shield conduct, and protect powerful people who benefited from Epstein’s network. A blackout of entire pages does not qualify as transparency. A fraction of the total archive does not qualify as compliance.

The department made a deliberate choice to withhold information despite a federal mandate. The Department of Justice has possessed these records for years. Once the statute was signed, they had a fixed thirty-day clock. They ignored that mandate and violated a federal law that passed nearly unanimously.

The Epstein story involves financial access, political influence, sexual exploitation, government inaction, and favors for wealthy men. A functioning democracy demands public access to that information. Survivors deserve that access most of all.

The country was promised a full accounting.

The law requires a full accounting.

The DOJ is refusing to comply.

I will continue reading every page that is released, tracking what is missing, identifying what is concealed, and pushing for full compliance with the statute. I hope others do the same.

