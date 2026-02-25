Objection: The DOJ Is Hiding Epstein Files About Trump—And Tonight the Survivors Will Be Watching

In the next hour, Donald Trump will stand at the podium in the House chamber and deliver the State of the Union. Seated in the gallery will be over a dozen survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse—invited by members of Congress from both parties who are demanding he follow the law he signed.

This morning, NPR gave them another reason to be there.

NPR published a major investigation finding that the Justice Department withheld at least 53 pages from the public Epstein files database—pages the DOJ itself catalogued, meaning the government knows the documents exist—including documents relating to a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was approximately 13 years old.

This is not a rumor. This is not a political attack. This is the result of investigative journalism cross-referencing serial numbers on government documents against FBI case records and Maxwell’s criminal discovery logs. The gaps are documented. The pages are missing. And the DOJ is refusing to explain why.

What NPR Found

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was supposed to end the secrecy. Congress passed it with bipartisan support. Trump signed it. The DOJ had one job: release all unclassified material related to the Epstein and Maxwell investigations.

NPR found they did not.

A woman alleged that around 1983, when she was approximately 13 years old, Epstein introduced her to Trump, who forced her head down to his exposed penis. When she bit him, he punched her in the head and kicked her out.

As a career public defender, I want to reiterate that accusations are not proof, and inclusion in these files is not evidence of criminal guilt. But here is what we know about how seriously the government treated this allegation: the FBI interviewed this woman four times. Her case was forwarded to the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Her allegation was included in an internal DOJ PowerPoint presentation listing “prominent names” in the Epstein and Maxwell investigations.

Of 15 documents listed in Maxwell’s criminal discovery log related to this woman, only seven appear in the public database. The other eight are not there—including notes from three of her four FBI interviews. The only interview that appears in the database is the first one, from July 2019. The one that does not mention Trump. The other three are missing from the public release.

There is also a second woman—a key prosecution witness in Maxwell’s criminal trial—whose interview was published January 30th, then removed from the database, then partially restored on February 19th. Her mother’s interview, which reportedly referenced Trump visiting Epstein’s house, remains offline.

The DOJ’s Non-Answer

When NPR asked the Justice Department directly about the missing pages—what they contain and why they were not published—the DOJ declined to answer on the record.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche wrote to Congress in February that no records were withheld “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

Here is the legal problem: the Epstein Files Transparency Act does not contain a political sensitivity exception. It does not contain an embarrassment exception. It requires the release of all unclassified material within its scope. If catalogued, responsive documents were not released, that raises serious questions about compliance with a federal statute.

The White House told NPR that Trump “has been totally exonerated.” But exoneration is not the issue. The issue is whether the public has a legal right to see what the law requires be released. The answer to that question is yes.

The Maxwell Wildcard

There is another layer that cannot be ignored.

Ghislaine Maxwell—a convicted sex trafficker currently serving 20 years—is actively seeking clemency from Donald Trump.

Files related to a key Maxwell trial witness were removed from the public database. The DOJ controlled by Trump’s Attorney General determines what gets published. And Maxwell is petitioning the same President whose DOJ controls that release.

I am not asserting there is a deal. I am asserting that this presents an obvious conflict of interest, and the DOJ’s refusal to answer basic questions about missing pages makes blind trust impossible. As attorney Robert Glassman, who represents a Maxwell trial witness, told NPR: “They had one job to do here and they didn’t do it.”

The CBS News Thread

This story does not exist only at the DOJ level. It is also a story about how media institutions respond when Epstein connections surface.

Last October, Paramount Skydance acquired The Free Press—the outlet founded by Bari Weiss and her wife Nellie Bowles—for $150 million and installed Weiss as CBS News Editor-in-Chief. In January, Weiss announced 19 new contributors, including Dr. Peter Attia, a prominent longevity influencer.

Less than a week later, the January 30th document release revealed Attia’s name more than 1,700 times in the Epstein files.

The emails document active correspondence with Epstein years after Epstein had already served jail time for soliciting sex from a minor. In 2016, Attia wrote to Epstein: “The biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul.” In another 2017 email thread—written the day after Attia’s infant son went into cardiac arrest—Attia discussed plans to meet with Epstein.

CBS pulled a 60 Minutes segment featuring Attia. Weiss initially kept him on as a contributor while internal criticism mounted. After public scrutiny intensified—including commentary from John Oliver on Last Week Tonight—Attia resigned.

There is one additional fact worth noting. Nellie Bowles appears in the Epstein files. According to the released documents, Bowles visited Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2018 and exchanged emails with him. When this became public, she addressed it in The Free Press, her own publication.

That context is relevant when evaluating how CBS handled Attia’s position.

Why This Matters

Tonight, Trump will stand at that podium. Behind him in the gallery will be Haley Robson, Dani Bensky, Annie Farmer, Marina Lacerda, and the family of Virginia Giuffre—who died last year still fighting for transparency. Annie Farmer told CNN she is attending to “remind President Trump that we still demand justice in this case.”

What connects the missing pages, the clemency petition, and the media fallout? A recurring pattern: powerful institutions, when confronted with the choice between full transparency and institutional self-protection, often choose self-protection.

These are not abstract political documents. They concern alleged crimes committed against real people. The Epstein Files Transparency Act is not optional. A statute requiring disclosure does not bend to political inconvenience.

A Note About This Work

The full NPR investigation is linked here. Read it. Share it.

And tonight, I’ll be watching the State of the Union—so you don’t have to.

The survivors in that gallery are not going anywhere. And neither am I.