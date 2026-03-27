Objection: The FBI Director Got Hacked by the Hackers He Taunted Eight Days Ago

On March 19th, FBI Director Kash Patel put out a press release celebrating the seizure of four web domains belonging to Handala, an Iranian government-linked hacking group. In that press release, Patel said: “Iran thought they could hide behind fake websites and keyboard threats to terrorize Americans and silence dissidents. We took down four of their operation’s pillars and we’re not done. This FBI will hunt down every actor behind these cowardly death threats and cyberattacks.”

Eight days later, Handala breached Patel’s personal Gmail account and dumped his emails, personal photos, and resume on the internet for anyone to download.

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A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that the breach is real and the leaked material appears to be authentic. The FBI put out a statement saying they’re “aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information” and that they’ve “taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks.”

Their key spin line: the information is “historical in nature” and “involves no government information.”

Let’s talk about that.

CNN reviewed the leaked files with the help of an independent cybersecurity researcher and found that the stolen emails appear to date from roughly 2011 to 2022. They include not just personal correspondence—family photos, apartment hunting—but also business and work-related correspondence. That time frame covers Patel’s tenure on the National Security Council and his time as chief of staff at the Department of Defense. So when the FBI says “no government information,” I have questions about what exactly they mean by that.

Handala published a sample of over 300 emails alongside the photos and resume. TechCrunch independently verified that at least some of the leaked emails came from Patel’s Gmail account by checking the message headers. The personal Gmail address the hackers claimed to have breached also matched an address previously linked to Patel in older data breaches tracked by the dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs.

This is not the first time Iran has hacked Kash Patel. In late 2024, weeks before he was tapped to lead the FBI, Patel was informed that Iranian hackers had already accessed some of his personal communications. That earlier hack was part of a broader campaign that also targeted Todd Blanche (now the Deputy Attorney General), Lindsey Halligan, and Donald Trump Jr.

So the man running the FBI has now been hacked by the same country at least twice.

On their website, Handala framed the hack as direct retaliation for the domain seizures. They wrote that after the FBI “proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala hack members,” they “decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.” CBS News reported that the domain used to carry out the hack against Patel was registered the same day the DOJ announced the domain seizures—March 19th.

The broader context here matters. Since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, Iranian-linked cyber operations have been escalating rapidly. Handala claimed responsibility for a destructive attack on Stryker, a major American medical device company, reportedly wiping tens of thousands of employee devices. They’ve published personal data on members of the Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli defense contractors. They claimed to have compromised Lockheed Martin. And a separate Iran-linked group operating under the pseudonym “Robert” has told Reuters it is considering disclosing 100 gigabytes of data stolen from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and other figures close to the administration.

A U.S. intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters on March 2nd said Iran and its proxies could respond to the conflict with low-level hacks against U.S. digital networks. What’s happening now is exactly that—and the FBI director’s own inbox is part of the wreckage.

One more thing. If the director of the FBI can have his personal Gmail hacked, so can you. Go turn on multi-factor authentication on every account you have right now. It takes two minutes and it is the single easiest thing you can do to protect yourself.

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