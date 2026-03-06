Objection: The FBI Interviews the DOJ Hid

Content warning: This post discusses child sexual abuse. The details matter because they are the reason these documents were suppressed.

Tonight, the Department of Justice released three FBI interview reports—FD-302s—from a woman who told federal agents that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her repeatedly, starting when she was approximately 13 years old, and that Epstein brought her to Donald Trump, who also sexually abused her when she was a minor.

The interviews were conducted in August and October of 2019, under FBI case file 31E-NY-3027571. This was not a single tip or a passing mention. The FBI sat down with this woman at least four times. These documents cover interviews two, three, and four. The FBI designated her a protected source.

And until tonight, the DOJ kept these specific documents from the public.

I recorded a full video breakdown, which you can watch above.

Before I get into what's in these documents, I don't paywall my content. Everything I publish here is free because I think this information should be accessible to everyone. If you value this work, please consider subscribing and becoming a paid subscriber if you’re able. Your support is what makes it possible for me to keep doing this. I'm not going to stop, and I'm grateful to have you with me.

Now—I want to walk through what’s in these documents in writing, because the Substack lets me do something the video can’t. I can show you the actual language from the 302s and let you sit with it.

What She Told the FBI About Epstein

The victim described meeting Epstein on an island where she lived with her mother. She was approximately 13 to 15 years old. She estimated she had between 6 and 20 sexual encounters with Epstein over time. She was given alcohol, marijuana, and usually cocaine during nearly every interaction. Epstein took Polaroid photographs of her during the abuse—some of her breasts, some of her face, some of her whole body. She found images of herself in a drawer during one of their encounters.

She described Epstein asking her who her friends were, whether she’d told them about him, whether they wanted to “come party.” She told the FBI that Epstein sent her on what she called “missions” to find “young girls who wanted to party.”

She described other men present at Epstein’s gatherings—older, wealthy men she didn’t recognize—who also physically and sexually abused her. She described one man who pulled her hair, beat her with a belt, stomped on her toe, and masturbated while doing it. She said it was “a very long evening that went into morning.”

She described a woman who was sometimes present—around Epstein’s age, darker skin, long dark wavy hair—who never spoke to her and gave off a “cold feeling.”

She told the FBI that Epstein spoke to her about being molested as a child himself, by a male relative and possibly his aunt. She said he had two sides to his personality. Looking back on it, she told the agents, he was “probably grooming me.”

What Happened to Her Mother

This is the part that doesn’t get discussed enough.

Epstein had child sexual abuse material of this girl, photographs he took of her. He used those photographs to blackmail her mother. The mother worked in real estate. She embezzled from her own company to pay Epstein. The victim told the FBI her mother “tried to buy back the photos and secrets” over the years.

A man named Jim Atkins—an associate of Epstein’s who the victim described as connected to an Ohio university, possibly as the dean or a financial administrator—participated in the blackmail. Atkins and his accountant, a man the victim identified only as “Cecil,” helped the mother falsify her real estate books so she could keep embezzling and keep paying.

Atkins also sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions. She described him as a white male with gray hair, “big ears,” and a hairy body, possibly in his 50s in the early 1980s. He dated the victim’s mother for about a year.

And then Epstein and Atkins turned the mother in. They provided her real financial records to the Real Estate Commission. The mother went to federal prison for approximately two years in Columbia, South Carolina. She could not pay the restitution.

I need to spell out what happened here, because it’s the Epstein playbook in miniature.

Epstein created CSAM. He used it to force a mother into committing a financial crime. His associate helped her commit that crime. And then they reported her. The criminal legal system didn’t fail this family by accident. It was used as a weapon against them—deliberately, by the people who created the situation in the first place.

The victim told the FBI that the blackmailing “ruined my family.” She said her mother had been sober before all of this and started drinking again afterward. She described her mother as a very strong woman, and said the threat “must have been very real” because of how substantially it affected her.

And this is someone Epstein had no financial reason to extort. The embezzlement payments from a small real estate company on an island were not meaningful money to Jeffrey Epstein. He did this because he could. Because it gave him total control over a family. Because it was practice.

If that’s what he did to a teenager’s mother for essentially nothing, what do you think his blackmail operation looked like when it involved people whose names you’d recognize?

What She Told the FBI About Trump

The victim told the FBI that Epstein took her off the island when she was between 13 and 15 years old. He drove or flew her to either New York or New Jersey. She said she was “introduced to someone with money, money... It was Donald Trump.”

She and Epstein were with others, including Trump, in a very tall building with huge rooms. She told the FBI that Trump did not like her “from the get-go” because she was a “boy-girl”—her word for being a tomboy. Trump asked everyone to leave the room. He said something to the effect of “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.”

She described Trump forcing her to perform oral sex on him. She bit him. He struck her and said words to the effect of “get this little bitch the hell out of here.”

In Interview #3, conducted two weeks later, she clarified the assault further: Trump “pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head.”

She told the FBI she had at least two additional interactions with Trump, but was not ready to discuss them during the interview.

She also said she was confident Trump knew Epstein blackmailed people, because she overheard them discussing it. She said she knew Trump had illegal building permits. She said she heard Trump talking about “washing money through casinos.”

The Threats

After the abuse ended, the threats didn’t.

The victim told the FBI she was threatened on “numerous occasions” by unidentified people she believed were connected to Epstein. Her mother was also threatened. The threatening calls began after the victim gave birth to her daughter. Callers left voicemails that were mostly “noises,” but during one call, a man said: “Fuck you. You better keep your mouth closed.”

She was threatened “sometimes every two years, then at random times.” She never recognized the callers’ voices, but she was certain they were not Epstein, Atkins, or Trump. Someone else was making these calls on their behalf.

The callers knew where her mother lived—they called her at her assisted living facility. The calls to her mother included “rude language about her mother’s age and health.”

The last threatening call she described came at her workplace—a man called a coworker’s phone, identified himself as “Kevin or Keith,” and claimed to be calling from the victim’s doctor’s office. The victim’s doctor confirmed they had never made that call. The victim told the FBI she believed the incident was related to Epstein and his associates. Then she said, under her breath, that if it wasn’t Epstein, “maybe it was the ‘other one.’” When the agents asked who the “other one” was, she said: “Trump.”

She also described four to five “close calls” where she was nearly run off the road. During one incident on Interstate 5, two cars—described as “nice, and black or blue”—tried to force her off the highway while she was driving with her mother at night in the rain. During another, a driver slammed into her car at a traffic circle, blew out her tire, and broke her mirror. She did not call the police. No police responded.

And then there’s the FBI’s own administrative note—which is not standard. The agents documented the following exchange:

During Interview #3, the victim said the threats had increased “a little” over the past four years from “one, or the other.” When asked to clarify, she declined. But the FBI noted that immediately after declining, she looked at her attorney and said: “when he was running...” Her attorney responded: “...more tracks to cover.” The victim repeated the statement back.

The FBI flagged that. In the 302. In writing. Draw your own conclusions.

Interview #4: “What’s the Point?”

On October 16, 2019, the FBI asked the victim to come back and specifically detail her contacts with Trump.

She asked them what the point was.

She told the agents she was aware the statute of limitations on any federal violation had likely run. She asked what good it would do to provide the information “at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it.”

The agents told her that all victims of crime should have the opportunity to tell their story.

She said she’d go home and think about it. The interview ended.

As far as these documents show, she never came back.

I have spent fifteen years as a public defender watching victims interact with the criminal legal system. And this is what the system does to people. It waits too long. It lets statutes run. It protects powerful people. And then it asks victims to come in and relive the worst moments of their lives for—what, exactly? For a 302 that gets filed away and hidden from the public for years?

This woman’s mother went to federal prison because Epstein manufactured the crime she was convicted of. This woman was threatened for decades. She was nearly killed on the highway. And when the FBI finally showed up and asked her to talk about Trump, she already knew nothing would come of it.

She was right.

Why These Were Hidden

The DOJ has released hundreds of pages of Epstein-related files. Many of them are more graphic than what’s in these three 302s. Many describe abuse of minors in explicit, harrowing detail. The DOJ released those.

These three interviews—the ones that name Donald Trump—were withheld. The DOJ’s justification was “due to the nature” of the documents.

The DOJ is not the MPAA. They don’t get to rate evidence for content and decide it’s too intense for the public. The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires disclosure. The only carve-outs are for documents that would identify surviving victims or that contain child sexual abuse material. “Due to the nature” is not a legal standard recognized anywhere in that law. It’s an excuse.

The content of these documents is not what made them different from everything else the DOJ released. What made them different is the name. These 302s contain detailed, specific, repeated allegations of child sexual abuse against the sitting President of the United States, documented by the FBI across multiple interviews with a designated protected source.

That’s why they were hidden. Not because of what was done. Because of who did it.

This is the biggest cover-up in American history. And these three FBI interview reports—from a woman who told the federal government what happened to her and was too exhausted and too realistic about the system to even finish—are proof of it.

The Bates numbers for these documents are EFTA02858481, EFTA02858491, and EFTA02858495. FBI case file 31E-NY-3027571. They can be found here: here, here, and here.

If this piece meant something to you, please share it. And if you haven’t subscribed yet, I’d be grateful if you did. I don’t paywall my work—I believe everyone should have access to this information. But subscriptions are what keep this going. They’re how I’m able to keep reading every document, breaking every story, and holding these institutions accountable. I’m not stopping. Thank you for being here.