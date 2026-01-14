Objection: The FCC Is Being Used to Silence Speech

While most people were focused on everything else in the news cycle, Congress held a three-hour oversight hearing on the Federal Communications Commission. It received very little attention. That’s a problem, because what came out of that hearing has serious consequences for free speech, local journalism, and media independence in the United States.

This was not a routine regulatory check-in. Lawmakers laid out evidence that the FCC—under Chairman Brendan Carr—is being used to intimidate speech, consolidate media power, and abandon its role as an independent agency.

Government threats over comedy

One of the most disturbing moments involved Jimmy Kimmel Live. When the show aired jokes Donald Trump didn’t like, Chairman Carr threatened broadcasters, telling them they could do things “the easy way or the hard way.”

That language matters. It wasn’t idle commentary. It was a message from the federal government to licensed broadcasters: fall in line, or face consequences.

During the hearing, Representative Frank Pallone quoted Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who described Carr’s conduct as “right out of Goodfellas and dangerous as hell.” When language like that crosses party lines, it signals that something fundamental has gone off the rails.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez warned that what we are seeing is retaliation against speech the government doesn’t like, carried out under an undefined and unchecked “public interest” standard. When regulators use licensing power to intimidate journalists or comedians, speech is chilled long before any formal action ever happens.

That is censorship.

Consolidation on a massive scale

At the same time that the FCC is pressuring broadcasters over content, it is advancing one of the largest media consolidation efforts in modern history.

Lawmakers warned that the proposed Nexstar–TEGNA merger would allow a single company to control television stations reaching roughly 80 percent of U.S. households. In cities like Sacramento, two out of four English-language local news stations would end up under the same owner.

That has real consequences. Fewer independent newsrooms means fewer reporters, fewer perspectives, and coverage that becomes increasingly detached from the communities it is supposed to serve. Consolidation doesn’t just reshape markets—it reshapes what information people receive.

There is also an active investigation into how Chairman Carr approved the Skydance–Paramount merger. Lawmakers disclosed that the deal moved forward only after Donald Trump received a $16 million settlement, was offered tens of millions of dollars in free advertising, and obtained assurances about favorable editorial decisions at CBS.

Representative Jamie Raskin and Representative Frank Pallone have opened an investigation into whether that approval constituted a quid pro quo. If confirmed, it would mean the FCC was used not only to consolidate media power, but to reward political loyalty.

The contradiction at the center of it all

What makes this moment especially stark is that Chairman Carr has acknowledged these dangers himself. He has said that national media consolidation undermines local journalism and turns local stations into mouthpieces for centralized programming.

Yet he is now advancing exactly that outcome.

Those positions cannot coexist. Either consolidation harms local news, or it doesn’t. The record from this hearing makes clear that the FCC knows the risks—and is moving forward anyway.

Why this matters

This is happening now. Quietly. While attention is pulled elsewhere.

When regulators abandon independence, media ownership concentrates, consumer costs rise, and speech becomes something the government pressures instead of protects. Once control over local news is consolidated into a few corporate hands, stories like this are the first ones to disappear.

That is why this hearing mattered. And that is why it deserved far more scrutiny than it received.

I’ll keep reporting on this, because what’s happening at the FCC is deeply alarming, and it’s not slowing down.

If you find this reporting and analysis useful, please consider subscribing to Objection: Everything. I publish long-form breakdowns here that go deeper than short-form video allows, and reader support is what makes that work possible.

And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber, you help keep this reporting independent.