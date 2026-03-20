Objection: The FCC Just Created A Media Monopoly

Today, the FCC and the Department of Justice both approved Nexstar Media Group's $6.2 billion acquisition of TEGNA. Nexstar—already the biggest local TV station owner in America—just got the green light to absorb the fourth biggest. One company now controls 265 stations reaching 80% of U.S. television households. And Nexstar moved so fast to close the deal that they finalized it the same day, less than 48 hours after eight state attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

If you subscribe to Objection: Everything, you’ve been following this story with me for months. But what happened today deserves its own breakdown, because the speed and brazenness of it is staggering—even by this administration’s standards.

Let me walk you through it.

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The Law Is Pretty Clear. They Broke It Anyway.

Federal law caps broadcast TV station ownership at 39% of U.S. households. Congress set that cap. The FCC enforces it. The cap exists for a straightforward reason: to prevent any single company from dominating the flow of local news and information to the American public.

Nexstar already pushed up against that limit before this deal. With TEGNA, the combined company reaches 80% of U.S. households. That’s more than double the legal cap.

So how did they get around it? The FCC’s Media Bureau granted Nexstar a waiver. That’s it. The agency that’s supposed to enforce the cap simply decided the cap didn’t apply.

There’s a real legal question about whether the FCC even has the authority to do this. The 39% cap was set by Congress in 2004. Multiple lawmakers—Democrats and Republicans—have argued that only Congress can raise or eliminate it. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the commission, has said the same thing. Members of Congress sent letters to Brendan Carr saying exactly this. He did it anyway.

And the Department of Justice granted early termination of their antitrust review—meaning they didn’t just approve it, they wrapped up their investigation early and gave Nexstar an unconditional green light. This after the head of DOJ’s antitrust division, Gail Slater, was forced out on February 13 for scrutinizing mergers that Trump-aligned lobbyists wanted approved.

The President Told Them To Do It

I want to be precise about this because it matters.

On February 7, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “We need more competition against THE ENEMY, the Fake News National TV Networks. Letting Good Deals get done like Nexstar–Tegna will help knock out the Fake News because there will be more competition, and at a higher and more sophisticated level. Those that are opposed don’t fully understand how good the concept of this Deal is for them, but they will in the future. GET THAT DEAL DONE! PRESIDENT DJT.”

Hours later, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr responded on X: “President Trump is exactly right...Let’s get it done and bring real competition to them.”

The president of the United States publicly directed an independent regulatory agency to approve a specific corporate merger. The head of that agency publicly confirmed he would comply. And today, they did.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook’s statement after the deal closed made the arrangement explicit. He thanked “President Trump, Chairman Carr, and the DOJ for recognizing the dynamic forces shaping the media landscape and enabling this transaction to move forward.”

He thanked them by name.

What Consolidation Actually Looks Like

While Nexstar was getting the green light to become the biggest broadcast company in American history, it was also firing journalists.

On February 25, Nexstar laid off five veteran journalists at KTLA in Los Angeles—one of the most-watched local news stations in the country. Among them: Ellina Abovian, a reporter who had been at the station for 11 years. She’s a single mom of two kids. They fired her on her 40th birthday.

In a video she posted, she said she was “blindsided” and that “it cuts deep because I cared about what I did.” She talked about processing what she was going to do as a single mother. Nexstar also cut longtime weathercaster Mark Kriski, meteorologist Kacey Montoya, and midday anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker. More jobs were cut at WGN in Chicago.

These layoffs were explicitly tied to the merger. Nexstar logged $65 million in corporate expenses in Q4 of last year related to the TEGNA acquisition. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing the laid-off journalists, said Nexstar was pushing to “gut severance pay” while finalizing the deal.

This is the part of media consolidation that doesn’t show up in the press releases about “synergies” and “scale.” The actual humans who report your local news—the people who cover your school board meetings and your local courts and your city council—get cut so that the numbers work for the shareholders.

And Then There’s Iran

Here’s where it gets really dark.

On Saturday, March 14, Brendan Carr—while this merger was still pending before his agency—posted on X that broadcasters running “hoaxes and news distortions” about the war in Iran could face consequences when their broadcast licenses come up for renewal.

His exact words: “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

Trump amplified it the next day, saying he was “thrilled” that Carr was “looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations.”

Think about what this means in the context of what happened today.

The head of the FCC just approved a deal that gives one company—a company whose CEO publicly thanks the president—control over 265 local TV stations. And that same FCC chairman is simultaneously telling broadcasters he’ll pull their licenses if he doesn’t like how they cover the war.

If you’re a local news director at a Nexstar station, you now know two things: your parent company owes its existence in its current form to this administration, and the head of the FCC is publicly threatening stations that run coverage he considers unfavorable. What kind of journalism do you think that produces?

Even Republicans are uncomfortable with this. Senator Ron Johnson went on Fox News and said, “I am a big supporter of the First Amendment. I do not like the heavy-handed government, no matter who is wielding it.” Marjorie Taylor Greene—Marjorie Taylor Greene—said no government “should ever put a lid or any type of threatening enforcement on media companies.” Ed Markey sent Carr a letter calling on him to resign.

Eight States Are Suing. The DOJ Approved It Anyway.

On Wednesday, March 18—one day before the DOJ cleared the deal—eight state attorneys general filed a federal antitrust lawsuit to block the merger. California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Virginia. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento.

California AG Rob Bonta: “This merger is illegal, plain and simple, running contrary to federal antitrust laws that protect consumers.”

New York AG Letitia James: “This illegal merger threatens local news and could raise fees for consumers by combining hundreds of TV stations under the same owner.”

North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson laid out the case plainly: Nexstar has a track record of merging newsrooms after acquisitions—in one city, two supposedly competing stations now share the same anchors, the same news director, and the same website. Two channels, one newsroom. Jackson also pointed out that under the federal government's own standard index for measuring market concentration, every single affected North Carolina market doesn't just cross the legal threshold—it obliterates it.

DirecTV filed a separate federal lawsuit the same day, alleging the merger is anticompetitive and noting that retransmission fees—the fees broadcasters charge cable and satellite providers, which get passed directly to your bill—have increased more than 5,000% over the past two decades.

So the states sued on Wednesday. The DOJ cleared the deal on Thursday. Nexstar closed the deal the same day.

That kind of speed doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when the outcome was decided before the process started.

What Happens Now

The state lawsuits are still live, and they’re serious. These AGs have the resources and the legal basis to potentially unwind or restructure the deal. The Clayton Act argument—that the merger substantially lessens competition—is strong on the facts. Nexstar and TEGNA directly competed in at least 31 overlapping markets.

But for right now, as of today, one company controls 265 local TV stations, reaching 80% of the country, with the explicit backing of a president who calls the press “the enemy” and an FCC chairman who threatens to pull licenses from stations that cover a war in ways he doesn’t approve of.

Local news is the last place where most Americans encounter journalism that’s actually about their community. Their local courts, their local elections, their local schools. When that gets consolidated under one corporate roof—a corporate roof with every incentive to stay on the good side of the administration that just made them the biggest broadcaster in American history—something fundamental breaks.

I’ll keep covering this as the state lawsuits develop.

And no matter what happens with these media organizations, I will continue to be here providing you with the news. Please make sure you’re subscribed.