Objection: Everything

Objection: The FCC's Attempt to Interfere in the Texas Senate Race

How Brendan Carr's interference in the Texas primary handed James Talarico a national platform
Eliza Orlins
Mar 03, 2026

Today is the Texas Senate primary, and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr may have inadvertently shaped its outcome. When Carr's regulatory pressure led CBS to pull James Talarico's interview from Stephen Colbert's show right before early voting began, he handed a then-lesser-known candidate a national platform, $2.5 million in single-day fundraising, and over 9 million YouTube views. As a career public defender, I've seen what it looks like when someone in power uses their position to interfere with an opponent—and I've also seen it backfire.

Texas voters are at the polls today.

