Objection: The Government Is Reading Your Texts

FISA 702, warrantless surveillance of Americans, and an action you can take in two minutes

0:00 -6:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The government is searching your emails, your text messages, and your phone calls without a warrant. And Congress is about to vote on whether to let them keep doing it.

As a career public defender in Manhattan for 15 years, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when the government cuts constitutional corners in the name of security. And what’s happening right now with FISA Section 702 is one of the most dangerous expansions of surveillance authority I’ve seen in my lifetime.

I’m going to break down what’s going on, why this moment is different from every other time Congress has rubber-stamped this program, and what you can do about it right now.

If you’re not already subscribed, this is a good time. I’m a one-woman operation—no editor, no team, no paywall. Subscribing is free, and it’s the best way to make sure you see this stuff when it matter, which is right now.

FISA stands for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Section 702 was added in 2008, and the idea behind it was straightforward—give intelligence agencies the ability to surveil non-U.S. persons located outside the country when there’s a foreign intelligence purpose. Think counterterrorism, espionage, that kind of thing. No warrant needed because the targets aren’t on U.S. soil and aren’t protected by the Fourth Amendment.

That’s the theory. Here’s what actually happened.

When the government collects communications of foreign targets, it inevitably sweeps up communications with Americans on the other end of those calls, emails, and messages. That collection has become enormous. And instead of treating those American communications as off-limits without a warrant—which is what the Fourth Amendment requires—agencies like the FBI started running searches specifically designed to pull up Americans’ communications from that pool of collected data.

These are called “backdoor searches,” and they are exactly what they sound like. The government collects your communications under the authority of a program that’s supposed to target foreigners, and then searches through what it collected, looking specifically for your stuff. No warrant. No probable cause. No judge signing off. Just an analyst at a keyboard.

And we know this hasn’t been some careful, limited practice. The FBI has admitted—in court—to conducting hundreds of thousands of improper queries of Americans under Section 702. Hundreds of thousands. That includes searches targeting journalists, protesters, political donors, and sitting members of Congress. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court itself has repeatedly found the FBI’s querying practices to be noncompliant with even the minimal rules that exist.

This is a mass surveillance program being run on American citizens, and it is flatly unconstitutional.

I gave a TEDx talk about digital privacy and the Fourth Amendment, and I’ve been sounding the alarm on this for years. The Fourth Amendment is supposed to mean something. It says the government cannot search you or your private communications without a warrant supported by probable cause. No asterisk says, “unless we collected your data while technically looking at someone else.” The backdoor search workaround is exactly the kind of general warrant abuse that the Founders wrote the Fourth Amendment to prevent.

Here’s what makes this reauthorization different from the ones that came before: artificial intelligence.

The government now has the capability to use AI to comb through the massive volume of data collected under 702. We’re talking about tools that can analyze patterns across millions of communications, flag people based on who they talk to and what they say, and build profiles of Americans at a scale that would have been impossible even a few years ago.

This is how you get a genuine mass surveillance state—the kind of thing we associate with authoritarian governments. And we’d be handing that capability to an administration that has already shown it is willing to use federal agencies to target political opponents, go after journalists, and punish people for exercising their First Amendment rights.

The combination of an unreformed 702 and AI-powered analysis tools is genuinely terrifying. It’s not hypothetical. The infrastructure is already there. The only question is whether Congress puts any limits on it.

The Trump administration has been pushing hard for what they call a “clean” reauthorization of FISA 702. Clean meaning no reforms. No warrant requirement for searches of Americans. No closing the data broker loophole. Just renew the whole thing as is and let the surveillance machine keep running.

Speaker Johnson tried to ram a clean renewal through a couple of weeks ago—he even scheduled a middle-of-the-night vote to try to sneak it past opposition. But he didn’t have the votes. So Congress passed a short extension, pushing the deadline to April 30th, which means the real vote could come any day now.

And this is where it gets interesting, because there is real bipartisan opposition to a clean reauthorization. Ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus members don’t want the government surveilling Americans without a warrant. Republican Senator Mike Lee and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin just published a joint op-ed in the New York Times making the case for major reforms—specifically a strong warrant requirement for searches of Americans and closing the data broker loophole that lets the government buy our private data from commercial companies instead of getting a warrant for it.

They’re right on both counts. The data broker loophole is particularly insidious because it lets the government do an end-run around the Fourth Amendment by simply purchasing information it would otherwise need a court order to obtain. Your location data, your browsing history, your app usage—all available for sale to federal agencies without any judicial oversight.

The vote is expected to be extremely close. Which means this is a fight we can actually win.

Democracy Action Center has set up an action that takes less than two minutes. You go to the site, copy a comment, and paste it on the social media pages of six key swing-vote Representatives, telling them to vote no on a clean reauthorization of FISA 702. Members of Congress and their staffs

watch their social media closely, especially on close votes. When thousands of people show up in the comments on the same issue, it changes the political calculus.

Take action here: democracyactioncenter.org/stopfisa-eo3

Do it right now. Then share this post so more people take action. This vote could happen any day, and every comment counts.

If you found this useful, share it with someone who needs to see it. And if you’re not subscribed yet—I do this full time, on my own, with no paywall. Subscribing is free and it helps me keep doing this work. And, if you’re able to become a paid subscriber for $8/mo or $80/year, I’d be so deeply grateful!