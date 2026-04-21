Objection: The Government Just Built a Domestic Surveillance Machine in Every State

If you haven’t heard of the Homeland Security Task Force yet, you need to. The FBI announced it this week with a slick new website—hstf.gov—and it is one of the most alarming things this administration has done that most people aren’t talking about.

I broke it down in the video above.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Homeland Security Task Force was created by executive order on day one of this administration. No congressional vote. No public debate. It now operates in every state and territory in the country—8,500 federal agents, 440 state and local agencies, 52 states and territories covered.

The website is worth looking at on its own. The tagline is "We don't negotiate. We dismantle." The imagery is military. And one of the listed partner agencies is the Department of War, because this administration literally renamed the Department of Defense back to its pre-1947 name. Congress changed it to the Department of Defense specifically to signal that the military's role was defense, not offense. They changed it back for a domestic law enforcement task force. That is not an accident.

But the intelligence fusion piece is the part that should concern you most if you care about constitutional rights.

After the Church Committee investigations in the 1970s—which exposed years of illegal domestic surveillance by the CIA, FBI, and NSA—Congress deliberately built a wall between foreign intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement. The reason was straightforward—foreign intelligence agencies like the CIA and NSA operate under almost none of the Fourth Amendment constraints that police do. They don’t need probable cause the way law enforcement does. They have vastly broader surveillance authority. The whole point of keeping them separate from domestic law enforcement was so that intelligence-gathered information couldn’t just flow into criminal prosecutions against people in this country without constitutional safeguards.

This task force is announcing that wall is gone. They’ve built something called the National Intelligence Fusion Cell—physically located inside the Director of National Intelligence’s office—that feeds intelligence data directly into domestic enforcement operations.

Here’s what that means in practice. It has a name: parallel construction. Law enforcement gets a tip from an intelligence source—one that would never survive Fourth Amendment scrutiny in court—and then works backwards to build a paper trail that looks like a conventional investigation. The defendant never knows the real origin of the investigation. Their lawyer never knows. The judge never knows.

This isn’t speculation. The DEA’s Special Operations Division was caught doing exactly this with NSA data over a decade ago. It was a scandal. Now there’s a permanent, presidentially-branded, nationwide government apparatus built to systematize it.

There is more to cover here—the immigration enforcement angle, what happened to the program this replaced, and the broader question of what a permanent intelligence-fused domestic task force means for civil liberties long term. If folks are interested, I’d be happy to do a full follow-up. Drop your questions in the comments, and I’ll make sure to address them.

And if this is useful to you, share it. I’m a one-woman operation, and every share helps this reach people who need to see it.

Share

If you’re not already subscribed, this is exactly the kind of story I exist to cover. Hit the subscribe button—it’s free. And if you want to directly support this work, consider becoming a paid subscriber. There’s no paywalled content here—I believe this information should be accessible to everyone—but paid subscriptions are what make it possible for me to keep doing this. If you can, it makes a real difference.