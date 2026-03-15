Objection: The Government Just Convicted Protesters of Terrorism

On Friday, a federal jury in Fort Worth convicted eight people of providing material support to terrorists.

These weren’t people who wired money to a foreign terrorist organization or built bombs for al-Qaeda. These were people who went to a protest at an ICE detention center on the Fourth of July.

As a career public defender for 15 years, I have watched the government overcharge people, stack counts to coerce pleas, and use the weight of the system to crush individuals who never had a chance. But this case is something different. This is the federal government successfully arguing that showing up to a protest in dark clothing makes you a terrorist. And the attorney general just told us she’s going to do it again.

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What happened at Prairieland

On the night of July 4, 2025, a group of people went to the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, just outside Fort Worth. The plan, according to the defendants and multiple government witnesses, was a noise demonstration—fireworks, chanting, showing solidarity with the people locked up inside.

Some of the demonstrators vandalized cars in the parking lot, spray-painted a guard shack, slashed tires on a government van, and broke a security camera. Two ICE detention guards came outside and told them to stop. A police officer arrived shortly after. Then one person—Benjamin Song, a former Marine reservist—opened fire with an AR-15. He hit the officer, Lt. Thomas Gross, in the shoulder. The round exited through his neck. Gross survived.

Song fled. There was an 11-day manhunt. He was eventually caught.

Nine defendants were tried together. They faced a mix of charges: providing material support to terrorists, rioting, attempted murder, firearms charges, and explosive charges. Seven additional people had already pleaded guilty to the material support charge before trial.

The jury convicted all nine on most charges. But the verdict was split in a way that matters. Of the five people charged with attempted murder and firearms offenses—charges that required the jury to find they personally participated in or planned the shooting—four were acquitted. Song was convicted of one count of attempted murder out of three. The jury clearly did not buy the government’s theory that this was a coordinated ambush.

But they convicted all eight people who were present at the protest of material support for terrorism. Every single one.

The statute

The charge was brought under 18 U.S.C. § 2339A—providing material support to terrorists. This is one of two federal material support statutes. The other, § 2339B, criminalizes support to designated foreign terrorist organizations. That one requires a connection to a specific listed group—Hamas, ISIS, al-Qaeda.

Section 2339A is different. It doesn’t require any connection to any organization at all. You’re guilty if you provide “material support or resources”—defined to include property, services, training, personnel (including yourself), and transportation—knowing or intending that those resources will be used to carry out certain federal crimes.

The predicate crimes include things like destroying government property and attempting to kill federal officers. So the government’s theory was: the defendants provided material support—their bodies, their transportation, their communications—for what became an attack on law enforcement at a federal facility.

This statute was written in 1994 and expanded after 9/11. It was designed for terrorism financing and support networks. It has been used almost exclusively in the context of international terrorism—people sending money overseas, people trying to join foreign organizations, people providing logistical support to groups on the State Department’s terror list.

This was the first time it was used against people the government called a domestic “antifa cell.” Kash Patel, the FBI director, said so himself.

The evidence that made you a terrorist

Here’s what the government pointed to as proof that these defendants knowingly provided material support for terrorism.

They wore dark clothing. The prosecutor told the jury that dressing in black was itself material support because it created visual cover for the shooter. He argued that if everyone looks the same, no one can be identified, and providing that anonymity to the group is providing support. Defense attorneys pointed out that the clothes could be bought at Walmart.

They used Signal. The encrypted messaging app used by millions of people—journalists, lawyers, activists, anyone who cares about digital privacy. The defendants used pseudonyms on Signal and had messages set to auto-delete. Prosecutors treated this as evidence of conspiracy. It is an increasingly standard practice for anyone concerned about government surveillance. (Sidenote: I actually recommend people use Signal. I gave a whole TEDx talk on digital privacy and the erosion of our Fourth Amendment rights. The fact that the government is now using an encrypted messaging app as evidence of terrorism is exactly why I gave that talk.)

They had left-wing reading material. Prosecutors showed the jury zines seized from the defendants. One was called “The satanic death cult is real.” It’s a film analysis essay about Hereditary and Midsommar. They showed anti-Trump stickers that said, “Make America not Exist Again.” They showed a pamphlet from the Socialist Rifle Association. One defendant was convicted of obstruction for moving a box of zines after his wife was arrested.

They brought in an “antifa expert.” Kyle Shideler, a researcher at a right-wing think tank, testified that the defendants’ tactics—dark clothing, encrypted messaging, noise demonstrations—were consistent with antifa. He acknowledged on the stand that he also uses Signal. Defense attorney MarQuetta Clayton told the jury this case was an experiment for the government, and that the courtroom was not a laboratory.

Some of them brought guns. Several defendants had firearms in a van they carpooled in. Open carry is legal in Texas. They said the guns were for self-defense. All but one of the firearms stayed in the van. The only person who used a weapon was Song.

Some of them went to the same daytime protest earlier. The government argued that attending a peaceful daytime protest at Prairieland on July 4th—without the gear they brought that night—was evidence they were scouting security at the facility.

The antifa problem

The government spent the entire trial painting these defendants as members of a “North Texas antifa cell.” AG Bondi’s statement after the verdict called antifa “a domestic terrorist organization.” FBI Director Patel said the bureau is committed to “dismantling antifa and its funding networks.”

But antifa was legally irrelevant to the charges.

Section 2339A doesn’t require membership in any organization. The terrorism charge had nothing to do with whether these people were or were not part of antifa. The predicate offenses were property destruction and attempted murder of a federal officer. You could be a member of a book club and face the same charge under the same theory.

Even the judge—Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee—seemed to get this. In the closing moments of the trial, he asked prosecutors why he should even mention antifa in his jury instructions. His point was obvious: the legal elements of the crime had nothing to do with organizational affiliation.

So why did the government spend so much time on it? Because “antifa terrorist cell” does work in a courtroom that “group of people who went to a protest” does not. The antifa framing wasn’t legally necessary. It was strategically necessary. It was there to make the jury afraid.

And it worked.

What this means

The government has now established that if you attend a protest and someone else at that protest commits a violent act, you can be charged with providing material support for terrorism—even if you didn’t know violence was going to happen, didn’t participate in it, and were already leaving when it started.

The government’s own cooperating witnesses—people who took plea deals—testified that they expected a peaceful demonstration and were surprised by the violence. It didn’t save the other defendants. The jury convicted them anyway.

Your clothing is evidence of terrorism. Your use of encrypted communications is evidence of terrorism. Your political reading material is evidence of terrorism. Your physical presence at a protest where someone else did something violent is evidence of terrorism.

The defendants convicted of material support face between 10 and 60 years in federal prison. Song faces 20 years to life. Sentencing is in June.

Defense attorneys have said they will appeal on First Amendment and sufficiency of the evidence grounds. There are real issues here. But appeals take years, and in the meantime, these people are looking at decades behind bars.

And Pam Bondi has told us this is just the beginning.

The bigger picture

After the killing of Charlie Kirk last year, the Trump administration designated antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. The president does not actually have the legal authority to do that—there is no domestic equivalent to the State Department’s foreign terrorist organization list, precisely because organizations operating inside the United States have First Amendment protections.

But that hasn’t stopped the DOJ from acting as if the designation means something. And now they have a conviction to point to.

Antifa is not an organization. It is a word used to describe a loose set of left-wing, anti-fascist political beliefs. Designating it a terrorist group is, as many legal scholars have pointed out, like designating Marxism or feminism a terrorist group. And prosecuting people for “providing material support” to an ideology is exactly the kind of thing the First Amendment was written to prevent.

Suzanne Adely, the interim president of the National Lawyers Guild, put it plainly: the government wants to see how far it can go in criminalizing constitutionally protected protest, and it wants to intimidate people in other cities into thinking twice before showing up.

That’s the point. The sentence is the message. And right now, the message is: if you protest and we don’t like your politics, we have a statute that can put you away for decades.

Everyone should be paying attention.

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