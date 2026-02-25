Okay. It’s over. I watched the entire thing so you didn’t have to, and I’m here to tell you: it was awful.

Tonight, Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in recorded history—1 hour and 47 minutes. He also broke the same record last year with his joint address. The man who created an entire federal agency to eliminate government waste just spent nearly two hours talking about himself on national television.

The irony is not lost on me.

I live-posted through the whole thing, and here—in long form, with receipts—is what actually happened tonight.

Before It Even Started: Rep. Al Green and the Sign That Said Everything

The speech was delayed at the top. Here’s why: Rep. Al Green—who was censured last year for disrupting Trump’s joint address—was standing in the aisle holding a sign that read “Black People Aren’t Apes.”

That sign was a direct response to Trump having previously shared a video depicting the Obamas as apes.

So that’s where we were, before word one was spoken.

The Grift Started Before the Speech Did

I want you to know that Donald Trump Jr. is currently a “strategic advisor” for Kalshi, a prediction market platform. Kalshi runs bets on things like…how long the State of the Union will be.

Trump told reporters the day before: “It’s going to be a long speech, because we have so much to talk about.”

Their grifter family stood to make significant money if people bet on a long speech and he delivered one.

He delivered one.

I’m not saying that’s why it was 107 minutes. I’m saying you should know it happened.

The Tax Cuts That Aren’t

Early in the speech, Trump attacked Democrats for voting against the “tax cuts” in the One Big Beautiful Bill. Democrats stood and applauded.

Here’s what the OBBB actually does: it delivers $1 trillion in tax cuts to the top 1 percent while simultaneously cutting funding from SNAP, Medicaid, and other health programs that low-income Americans depend on.

Middle-class tax cuts. That’s the spin. Read the bill.

“DOW BROKE 50,000”

Drink.

If you were playing Bingo tonight, EVERYONE had this on their bingo card.

Threatening the Supreme Court to Their Faces

Four Supreme Court justices were seated in the audience tonight when Trump launched into the SCOTUS ruling that struck down his emergency tariffs.

He basically threatened them. Directly. To their faces.

I knew he’d do it. I still couldn’t believe it when he did. It’s truly shocking when you realize how far our country has fallen. The word I keep coming back to is devastating.

The Healthcare Lies

Trump claimed he has fixed healthcare costs. He said it with confidence. He said it while standing in front of Congress.

He is just lying.

Healthcare premiums are projected to rise 26 percent on average in 2026. More than 22 million Americans face higher costs after the ACA tax credits expired—credits that his administration let lapse. Lower-income families are losing $8.7 billion in credits. That increase exceeds whatever bump they might see in their tax refund.

He broke it. He’s claiming he fixed it.

The Third Term Comment

He said—and I am quoting directly—“should be my third term.”

No. Absolutely not. The Constitution says no. The American people say no. NO.

Electricity Prices

Trump promised to lower your electricity bills.

In 2025, electricity prices rose 2.5 times faster than the annual inflation rate. It was the largest annual increase since 2014.

More lies. Next.

TrumpRx: Rebranded GoodRx Coupons + Your Medical Data

Trump bragged extensively about TrumpRx, calling it the most impactful prescription drug price reset in history.

Here is a fact check, sourced from a House Democratic report released the same day:

Nearly half of the 43 drugs on TrumpRx have discounts already available elsewhere

At least 15 drugs have cheaper generics—which TrumpRx doesn’t tell you about

7 drugs are cheaper on GoodRx right now, today, without handing over any data

Insured patients often pay less using their insurance than using TrumpRx

And here’s the part that matters most from a civil liberties perspective: to use TrumpRx, you have to hand your medical information over to the federal government.

They didn’t cut drug prices. They built a surveillance platform and called it a discount.

I posted about TrumpRx back in October when he first announced it:

The Snow Shoveling Gotcha That Wasn’t

I cannot believe this made it into a State of the Union address, but here we are: Trump attacked New York City for requiring ID verification for snow shoveling workers, calling it hypocrisy since ID isn’t required to vote.

Let me explain, very simply, why this is not the gotcha he thinks it is.

Every employer in America—including Trump’s hotels—is required by federal law to verify work authorization before paying an employee. That’s called an I-9. It’s not a New York City policy. It’s not Mayor Mamdani. It is federal law that has existed for decades.

Voting is a constitutional right. Getting paid for a city job is employment. These are not the same legal category. This is not complicated.

The Weaponization of Iryna Zarutska

As a career public defender, I need to be precise here, because precision matters when someone’s death is being used to justify policy.

Trump invoked Iryna Zarutska—a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was murdered on a Charlotte train—to argue for stricter immigration enforcement.

The suspect in her murder is a U.S. citizen. He has documented mental health issues. He was passed by transit security officials the same night.

The policy failures here are the collapse of mental health services and gaps in transit security. Not immigration.

Iryna Zarutska fled war and violence to try to be safe here. Trump used her murder to demonize the refugees who flee exactly what she fled.

That’s the cruelty.

The $1,776 “Warrior Dividend”

Trump celebrated the $1,776 “warrior dividend”—a one-time payment to service members—as historic support for the military.

The facts: it’s a one-time check, not a pay raise. An average E-1 earns roughly $25,000 a year.

More importantly: it was funded by redirecting $2.9 billion in military housing money from the One Big Beautiful Bill. The same bill that cut Medicaid and food stamps—programs military families use at higher rates than the general public.

He took from military families to give military families a check he could put his name on.

The Medal of Honor Comment

Trump said, and I quote: “I always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honor, but I’m told I’m not allowed to give it to myself.”

The Congressional Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the military for acts of valor in combat. It is the nation’s highest military honor.

Donald Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War. One was for bone spurs.

I have no further questions.

In Closing: A Record That Says Everything

Trump just set the record for the longest State of the Union in modern recorded history. He broke the same record last year.

The previous record-holder was Bill Clinton’s year 2000 address, which ran 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Tonight was 1 hour and 47 minutes.

He told reporters ahead of time it would be long because he had “so much to talk about.” And he did. He talked about himself. His achievements, his enemies, his grievances, his desire for a third term, his wish that he could give himself the Medal of Honor. He also talked in gruesome detail and horrific violence. Unnecessary.

The man who campaigns on government efficiency spent more time at the podium than any president in recorded history.

I watched so you didn’t have to. I fact-checked in real time. I’m tired, and I’m angry, and I’ll be back.

Thanks for suffering through this with me. 💕

P.S. The men's US hockey team entered the chamber to chants of "USA! USA!" and Trump announced he's giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Worth noting: the majority of gold medals the US won at this winter Olympics were won by women. Just saying.

P.P.S. And if you were wondering what some of the hockey players did after attending the State of the Union—Matthew Tkachuk went live on Hannity at midnight wearing his Olympic gold medal. Gross.

