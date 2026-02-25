Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
17h

Damn. You’re good. Al Green was great with the sign. So hostile that guy try to take it. And then You mention Kalashi. It’s so clear. He’s getting rich off of all of this. The distraction while he continues to stuff his pockets with money.

Reply
Share
DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
1d

He's a fascist and needs to be removed from office. He will halt or significantly alter mid terms to ensure he's never removed. He's a danger to the entire world. The Hitler of our time, but much worse.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eliza Orlins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture