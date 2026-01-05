The Department of Justice has unsealed a sweeping superseding indictment charging Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s sitting leader, along with members of his family and inner circle, with narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking, and weapons offenses. Predictably, much of the initial coverage has focused on the most sensational language in the charging document: cartels, terrorism, and vast quantities of cocaine allegedly moving toward the United States.

But indictments are not verdicts. They are advocacy documents drafted to fit statutory elements, assert jurisdiction, and survive early dismissal. They tell us what prosecutors want to prove, not what they can ultimately establish beyond a reasonable doubt.

So it is worth slowing down and asking a more precise question: what does this indictment actually allege, and what legal work is the Department of Justice doing—sometimes awkwardly—inside its four corners?

Before getting into the substance, one note about why I write pieces like this. Close readings of indictments take time, and they only exist because readers support the work. I don’t paywall posts like this because I think serious legal analysis should be accessible. But if you find this useful, I hope you’ll consider subscribing—and, if you can, becoming a paid subscriber—to make this kind of work possible.

PART 1: THE DEFENDANTS

The indictment charges six individuals:

Nicolás Maduro Moros, described as the former President of Venezuela and the de facto but illegitimate ruler of the country.

Diosdado Cabello Rondón, former Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, whom the indictment characterizes as one of the most powerful officials in Venezuela.

Ramón Rodríguez Chacín, former Minister of Interior and Justice from approximately 2002 to 2008.

Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, Maduro’s wife, described as the de facto First Lady of Venezuela, a former Attorney General, and former President of the National Assembly.

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, Maduro’s son—also referred to as Nicolasito or The Prince—and a former member of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Niño Guerrero, alleged leader of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization.

This is not a random collection of defendants. DOJ has chosen to indict not only Maduro himself, but also his immediate family members and closest political allies. Although the government does not charge RICO, the structure of the case mirrors RICO logic: a centralized leader, surrounded by loyal insiders, allegedly sustaining a long-running criminal enterprise through control of state institutions.

PART 2: THE CORE ALLEGATIONS

At its broadest level, the indictment alleges that for more than twenty-five years, beginning around 1999, senior Venezuelan officials transformed the apparatus of the state into a vehicle for large-scale drug trafficking. According to the DOJ, Venezuela became a safe haven for traffickers, partnered with armed criminal and narco-terrorist organizations, and used official positions—along with military escorts and diplomatic cover—to facilitate cocaine shipments ultimately bound for the United States. This system is described as a patronage network commonly referred to as the Cartel de Los Soles.

The indictment asserts that by 2020, approximately 200 to 250 tons of cocaine were trafficked through Venezuela each year. That estimate is then used to support the broader claim that thousands of tons of cocaine moved through Venezuelan territory over decades. The language is intentionally expansive. But it is important to understand what function it serves.

The statutes being charged do not require proof of massive quantities. Five kilograms is sufficient to trigger enhanced penalties. The scale language is narrative, not elemental, and it is doing rhetorical work rather than legal work.

PART 3: THE ALLEGED PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS

The narco-terrorism charge rests on the DOJ’s claim that Maduro and his co-defendants partnered with organizations designated by the U.S. Secretary of State as Foreign Terrorist Organizations during the relevant periods. These include FARC and its successor factions FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia, the ELN, the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas (also known as CDN), and Tren de Aragua.

Several of these designations—most notably Sinaloa, Zetas/CDN, and Tren de Aragua—were issued in February 2025, just months before this indictment was unsealed. That timing is not incidental. Without those designations, Count One could not be charged. The narco-terrorism theory depends on them.

And yet, the timing of the counts being charged on this basis occurred between 2003 and 2011.

PART 4: THE FOUR COUNTS

Count One charges narco-terrorism conspiracy under 21 U.S.C. § 960a against Maduro, Cabello, and Rodríguez. DOJ alleges that they conspired to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, knowing that the trafficking would provide something of pecuniary value to designated terrorist organizations. This count does significant doctrinal work. Absent the FTO designations, the alleged conduct collapses into a conventional drug conspiracy. The narco-terrorism label is not descriptive; it is jurisdictional and punitive.

Count Two charges all six defendants with cocaine importation conspiracy under 21 U.S.C. § 963. It alleges a conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, to manufacture and distribute cocaine knowing it was intended for U.S. importation, and to possess cocaine on U.S.-registered aircraft. The word import is statutory. U.S. drug laws are written from the perspective of U.S. jurisdiction. Export would not satisfy the elements of the offense.

Counts Three and Four charge possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to do so, under 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c) and 924(o). These are mandatory-minimum stacking charges, designed to increase sentencing exposure dramatically if convictions are obtained.

PART 5: THE OVERT ACTS

The indictment offers a series of examples spanning from 1999 through 2025. These include allegations that Maduro, while serving as Foreign Minister, sold diplomatic passports to traffickers and facilitated private flights under diplomatic cover; that more than 5.5 tons of cocaine were loaded onto a DC-9 aircraft at a presidential hangar in 2006; that Maduro and his wife trafficked previously seized cocaine with military escorts; and that lower-level officials were arrested following a 2013 cocaine seizure in Paris to divert scrutiny from senior figures.

The indictment also details allegations involving Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, including repeated travel on PDVSA aircraft and discussions about shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to Miami, as well as the 2015–2016 prosecution of Maduro’s nephews, who were convicted in SDNY after recorded meetings with DEA sources.

More recent allegations, from 2022 through 2025, focus largely on Cabello rather than Maduro himself. That distinction matters.

PART 6: THE PROBLEM WITH THE FLIGHT ALLEGATIONS

One of the most revealing weaknesses in this indictment is how heavily it relies on flights that never came anywhere near the United States. A substantial portion of the alleged conduct involves flights entirely within Venezuela or flights from Venezuela to Mexico.

Those facts are not trivial.

Flights that occur wholly within Venezuela do not cross U.S. airspace, do not implicate U.S. customs territory, and do not, standing alone, violate U.S. law. The indictment attempts to bootstrap these domestic movements into U.S. criminal jurisdiction by asserting that the cocaine involved was ultimately destined for the United States. Intent does almost all the work here.

Similarly, many of the most dramatic allegations end in Mexico. Mexico, however, is a sovereign nation with its own criminal jurisdiction. DOJ treats Mexico not as a jurisdictional boundary, but as a legal waypoint—collapsing multiple sovereign borders into a single theory of U.S. importation.

In most drug prosecutions, the government must establish a concrete nexus to the United States: entry into U.S. territory, attempted entry, interception near U.S. waters, or direct coordination with U.S.-based distributors. Here, DOJ largely skips that step, relying instead on downstream consequences to retroactively justify U.S. charges.

Diplomatic cover, even if abused, does not create U.S. jurisdiction. A Venezuelan official abusing diplomatic status on a flight between Caracas and Mexico City may violate Venezuelan or Mexican law. It does not, by itself, constitute a U.S. crime. The legal theory advanced here is unusually expansive.

Congress has authorized extraterritorial drug enforcement. It has not authorized the United States to act as a universal drug court for the world.

PART 7: THE STATUS PROBLEM (AND WHY IT DESERVES ITS OWN PIECE)

One of the most consequential issues in this indictment is the government’s treatment of Nicolás Maduro as a de facto ruler rather than the de jure head of state.

That distinction is not rhetorical. It is essential to DOJ’s theory.

The government’s ability to prosecute Maduro at all depends on avoiding head-of-state immunity. To do that, DOJ cannot merely label him illegitimate. It will eventually have to prove that he is not the lawful head of state under Venezuelan law.

That is a much heavier burden than the indictment acknowledges.

Maduro controlled the most recent Venezuelan elections. Whatever criticisms exist of those elections—and there are many—control of the electoral process, command of the military, and continued exercise of governmental authority all cut against DOJ’s framing. Opposition tallies, even if credible, are not themselves judicial findings and are unlikely to suffice on their own.

Maduro’s presence in this case hinges on this issue. If he is de jure as well as de facto, the immunity analysis changes fundamentally.

This question is too important—and too legally dense—to resolve in passing. I’ll be doing a separate, deeper dive on the de facto versus de jure problem, why DOJ is skating on thin ice here, and what it would actually have to prove in court to sustain this theory.

PART 8: THE IMMUNITY PROBLEM

Under the International Court of Justice’s decision in Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Belgium, sitting heads of state enjoy complete personal immunity while in office. That immunity attaches to function, not legitimacy. It does not depend on whether the United States recognizes a government as lawful.

Maduro commands the military, conducts foreign relations, and exercises governmental control. DOJ will argue that ICJ rulings are not binding on U.S. courts, which is true. But U.S. courts routinely look to international law when evaluating foreign official immunity, and the functional analysis cuts against DOJ’s position.

PART 9: FORFEITURE

The indictment seeks forfeiture of all proceeds, facilitating property, and firearms, including substitute assets if the originals cannot be located. In practice, that could extend to personal assets, state-linked assets, or property held by third parties.

PART 10: WHAT’S MISSING

Direct evidence against Maduro personally is thin. No U.S.-based defendants are charged. Discovery remains opaque. The case appears to rely heavily on cooperators with strong incentives to curry favor.

An indictment can sound overwhelming while resting on fragile evidence.

PART 11: HOW A DEFENSE LAWYER WOULD APPROACH THIS CASE

A competent defense would move first on immunity, then jurisdiction, then the scope and duration of the alleged conspiracy, followed by challenges to the timing and validity of the FTO designations and aggressive severance motions. The case would be litigated early, relentlessly, and for years.

The practical obstacles are substantial. The primary language of the alleged conspiracy is Spanish. Every document, recording, and witness statement requires translation. Translation is not neutral. Nuance matters. Defense counsel would challenge every translation, depose every translator, and introduce competing interpretations.

Even assuming the case reached trial, DOJ would need to explain Venezuelan political history, military structure, multiple armed organizations, PDVSA’s operations, and regional trafficking routes to a Manhattan jury well enough to support a beyond-a-reasonable-doubt finding on a twenty-five-year conspiracy. Length and complexity favor the defense. Confusion is reasonable doubt.

WHY DOJ DOES NOT NEED TO WIN

Here is the reality DOJ does not have to articulate: it does not need to win this case.

By indicting a sitting foreign leader, DOJ has already achieved its objectives. It has generated international headlines, applied pressure to Maduro’s government, and signaled to other foreign leaders the willingness of the United States to pursue regime change through criminal prosecution.

Whether this case ever reaches trial is almost beside the point. The indictment itself is the punishment.

CONCLUSION

This indictment alleges serious crimes. Some allegations may be true. That is not the question.

This is a criminal charging document performing foreign policy work. It tests whether the United States can bypass head-of-state immunity and territorial limits by labeling a leader illegitimate and stretching domestic drug laws to their outer edge.

That is a dangerous precedent. And when the government has to contort doctrine this much to bring a case, it usually means the ground beneath it is unstable.

Either way, thank you for reading, and for engaging with the law seriously.