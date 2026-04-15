CNN published an investigation last month that deserves far more sustained attention than it’s gotten. It’s called “Exposing a Global Online Rape Academy,” and it documents something that most people have no idea exists: a massive, organized online ecosystem where men share techniques for drugging their partners, film the assaults, trade the videos, and livestream them to paying audiences—and where the legal architecture of this country is actively shielding the platform at the center of it.

The site is called Motherless.com. It had 62 million visitors in February 2026 alone, and its core audience is in the United States. It hosts more than 20,000 videos tagged as so-called “sleep” content—videos of women filmed without their knowledge while unconscious. The content is organized with tags like #passedout and #eyecheck, that last one referring to men lifting the closed eyelids of sedated women on camera to document that they are fully unconscious before assaulting them. Some of those videos have more than 50,000 individual views. The site describes itself as a “moral free file host where anything legal is hosted forever,” and the legality of significant amounts of its content is very much an open question.

CNN went inside one of the private Telegram groups linked from this site—a group called “Zzz,” with nearly a thousand members—and spent months documenting what was happening there. Men from Poland, West Africa, Spain, and across the world were sharing specific drugs and doses for sedating their partners, trading videos of the assaults for feedback, and livestreaming the abuse of unconscious women in real time for $20 a viewer, with cryptocurrency as the preferred payment method and the paying audience directing what happened on screen. One man in Ceuta described running a business shipping sedation liquids worldwide for 150 euros a bottle, promising that the target “won’t feel anything and won’t remember anything.”

A French lawmaker who was herself drugged by a former senator called these groups “an online rape academy, where every subject is taught.” She wasn’t reaching for a dramatic phrase. That’s an accurate description of what CNN found.

If you're reading for the first time, I'm Eliza Orlins—I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan, and I now cover criminal law, constitutional rights, and government accountability through this newsletter and across my platforms. Objection: Everything is free and reader-supported, so please make sure you’re subscribed! And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber, I’d be so grateful.

I also covered this on video this week—watch here, or keep reading.

THE PLATFORM ACCOUNTABILITY PROBLEM

Motherless.com is operating legally because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, passed in 1996, which provides that platforms cannot be held civilly liable for content their users upload. The purpose of the law was to allow the early internet to develop without platforms being crushed by litigation over user-generated content, and it has served that purpose in many legitimate contexts. It has also created what amounts to blanket legal immunity for a platform that exists specifically to host this material, as long as the platform itself isn’t generating the content.

When the UK regulator Ofcom investigated Motherless’s parent company—Luxembourg-registered Kick Online Entertainment—they didn’t examine the content on the site. They investigated whether the company had filed a proper risk assessment. When the paperwork was provided, the investigation closed. A subsequent inquiry resulted in a fine for inadequate age verification. That is the complete record of legal consequences for hosting 20,000 videos of women being raped in their sleep.

Ofcom told CNN its job was “not to tell platforms which specific content to take down” and that the responsibility for that determination rested with the platform itself. Clare McGlynn, a law professor at Durham University who specializes in violence against women, told CNN that governments have been deeply reluctant to pursue platforms even when a platform’s entire identity is built around this content. She’s right, and it’s worth being precise about why: the legal tools to prosecute individual perpetrators exist. What doesn’t exist is the political will to hold the infrastructure enabling them accountable.

Section 230 reform is a genuinely complicated conversation, and I want to be careful here, because bad reform proposals could cause serious collateral damage to the open internet while doing nothing to address the actual problem. But the principle that a platform cannot invoke Section 230 immunity when it demonstrably knows it is hosting documented criminal conduct isn’t legally novel—it’s the logic we already apply to child sexual abuse material. The question is whether that logic extends to documented adult sexual assault, and so far, the answer has been no.

THE DRUG EVIDENCE PROBLEM

Drug-facilitated sexual assault presents some of the most difficult evidentiary challenges in criminal prosecution, and what CNN’s investigation makes clear is that perpetrators are specifically engineering their conduct around those challenges.

The drugs historically associated with date rape—Rohypnol and GHB—are controlled substances with relatively long detection windows. Rohypnol can be found in urine for up to five days; GHB for up to twelve hours. CNN spoke with Michel Cramer Bornemann, a US-based sleep specialist, who explained that perpetrators have been systematically shifting toward zolpidem—Ambien—specifically because it exits the body in seven to eight hours. In the Telegram groups CNN documented, men weren’t just sharing assault techniques. They were sharing evasion techniques, and the drug selection was central to both. By the time a survivor wakes up, registers that something may have happened, and gets to a hospital, the toxicological window may already have closed—which means no lab report, which means the case rests on the survivor’s testimony against her partner’s denial, with no corroborating forensic evidence, no memory of the assault, and a legal system that has historically been deeply skeptical of exactly that scenario.

The WHO told CNN that reliable data on drug-facilitated sexual assault is “scarce by design” because it is so severely underreported—a product of the shame, guilt, perceived self-blame, and absence of memory that make these cases particularly hard for survivors to come forward on, compounded by inadequate law enforcement training and a prosecution record that gives survivors little reason to expect the process to go well.

WHAT SURVIVORS ACTUALLY EXPERIENCE

CNN interviewed three survivors for this investigation, and their accounts matter both on their own terms and for what they reveal about how institutions respond to this specific category of abuse.

Zoe Watts, from Devon, England, learned in 2018 that her husband of 16 years had been crushing their son’s sleeping medication into her nightly cup of tea and raping her while she was unconscious. She kept it secret initially, then had a serious panic attack, told her sister, and their mother called the police. The legal process that followed lasted four years, cost her children a normal school experience, and largely destroyed her social network. Her ex-husband is serving an 11-year sentence. She told CNN she still can’t use the word “rape” to describe what happened to her—that the shame embedded in this particular form of abuse creates a feeling, somehow, that she should have known, should have caught it, that not noticing was a kind of failure on her part.

Amanda Stanhope, also in England, spent five years waking up with unexplained bruises, in different clothes, with no memory of why. When she confronted her partner, he told her she was imagining it, that she was “on too much medication,” that she was “mental.” When she went to the police with video evidence of her assault, an officer told her they couldn’t use it because it “looks like you’re pretending to be asleep.” Her partner was eventually charged and took his own life before trial.

Valentina, in Italy, found videos of her husband of 20 years, who had filmed himself assaulting her after drugging her with alcohol and sedatives. He was convicted and sentenced to eight years. She told CNN: “I can’t conceive of the fact that a woman could be treated like slaughterhouse meat. Because in the end, that’s what I was.”

The defense deployed in the Pelicot trial—where multiple men argued they believed Gisèle Pelicot was a willing participant in a consensual “sex game”—runs on the same logic as the response Watts encountered: “But he’s your husband.” The idea that marriage forecloses the possibility of rape, that unconsciousness is ambiguous rather than dispositive, that a wife who has no memory of an assault probably wasn’t really assaulted—this isn’t just an attitude held by individual bad actors. It is embedded in how these cases get investigated, how they get charged, and how they get tried.

WHAT ACCOUNTABILITY WOULD ACTUALLY REQUIRE

On the platform side, Section 230 needs to stop functioning as effective immunity for platforms that knowingly host documented criminal conduct. The CSAM framework demonstrates that this is legally achievable when the political will exists. What’s needed is for legislators to treat non-consensual sexual assault content with the same seriousness, and for public pressure to be sustained enough to make inaction politically costly. CNN’s investigation should be the beginning of that pressure, not a two-week news cycle.

On the prosecution side, drug-facilitated sexual assault needs to be tracked as a distinct criminal category in every jurisdiction. The WHO’s acknowledgment that the data is “scarce by design” is an indictment of every jurisdiction that hasn’t created the infrastructure to count it. Without data, you cannot build prosecutorial capacity, train investigators, or measure whether anything is improving. Law enforcement training on recognizing and responding to DFSA cases needs to be mandatory rather than discretionary, and the institutional reflex to disbelieve survivors of intimate partner assault—to treat it as categorically different from assault by a stranger, as somehow more ambiguous, as more likely to be fabricated or misremembered—needs to be treated as what it is: a documented systemic failure.

On the app side, Telegram and similar platforms need to reckon seriously with how their private group architecture is being used. The “Zzz” group was removed during CNN’s investigation. Telegram did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. There are dozens of groups like it operating right now.

Gisèle Pelicot chose to make her trial public—to sit in a courtroom while the videos of her rapes were played for an audience—because she understood that silence is the mechanism these communities depend on to survive. She said she wanted the shame to change sides. The least the rest of us can do is refuse to let this story disappear.

If you’ve been affected by the topics in this piece, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE) or at RAINN.org. International resources are available through UN Women.

The full CNN investigation is linked again here.

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