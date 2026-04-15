Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Meandmore's avatar
Meandmore
1d

There aren’t enough words in my vocabulary to deal with the bitter evil reality of what men are capable of doing to women they are supposed to love & care for. The fact that so many men come to just look & watch makes it even more horrifying.

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Diane Ezard's avatar
Diane Ezard
21h

So beyond disturbing. I do not even have the words.

Thank you for sharing, Eliza.

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