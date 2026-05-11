Objection: The "Rape Academy" Site Is Gone. The Men Aren't.

Remember the “rape academy” story? I wrote about it here a couple of weeks after CNN’s investigation dropped in March.

The short version: men in private Telegram groups coordinating to drug their wives and partners, film the assaults, and upload the videos to a porn site called Motherless. They compared notes on how to dose. They swapped tips on how not to get caught. They built a marketplace for the rape of unconscious women.

Last week, Dutch authorities took Motherless offline.

That doesn’t solve the problem. But it happened. And it happened because people wouldn’t let it go.

Gisèle Pelicot waived her anonymity in the trial of the men who raped her—more than 70 of them, recruited by her ex-husband on a site called Coco. She sat in that courtroom day after day and made the world watch. She said shame must change sides, and then she made shame change sides.

Zoe Watts and Amanda Stanhope, both survivors of drug-facilitated sexual assault by their own partners, launched the #EndEyeCheck campaign. They talked to CNN. They put their names and faces on a story most people would rather skip.

And the journalists—at CNN, and at Dutch outlets NOS and Nieuwsuur—kept reporting until regulators couldn’t keep pretending nothing was happening.

That’s how a porn site that drew 82 million visitors in March, that called itself a “moral free file host where anything legal is hosted forever,” that hosted thousands of videos tagged with words like “passed out” and “eyecheck,” ended up offline.

A note before I go on: this newsletter is a one-woman operation. I read the filings, I read the investigations, I write the pieces, I make the videos, I run the platforms. No team. No outside funding. Just me and the people who decide to pay $8 a month to keep this work going. If you’ve been reading and you can afford it, become a paid subscriber. It’s how this exists.

It gets worse.

Motherless put up a landing page after the takedown. The page claims they “voluntarily” took the site offline to “identify content that does not align with our rules.” They blame a “small number of uploaders” who took advantage of the system. They promise to come back stronger.

They didn’t voluntarily do anything.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Public Prosecution Service told CNN that Dutch authorities took the site down, and that prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation. The hosting company, NFOrce Internet Services, gave Motherless 12 hours to respond to an urgent compliance review the day before the site went dark.

Voluntary. Sure.

(Their landing page reads, “The website is temporarely [sic] offline.” This is who built a business on the rape of unconscious women.)

This is what stands out to me, though. The site will come back.

Motherless’ domain is registered in the Czech Republic. Its parent company is registered in Costa Rica. Its servers were in the Netherlands. That’s a deliberate way to evade jurisdiction. If one country’s regulators start investigating, and the site gets into trouble in one location, it can move.

We’ve seen this before. Coco, the site Dominique Pelicot used to recruit men to rape Gisèle, came under pressure, moved its domain, and was eventually shut down. Last month, a near-clone called Cocoland.cc resurfaced. Its domain is now registered in the Cocos Islands, a remote Australian territory. French authorities have opened a probe.

These sites don’t die. They migrate.

So when I say the takedown is a start, I mean it. It’s a real win, and it happened because survivors and journalists made it impossible to ignore. Robbert Hoving of the Dutch online safety group Offlimits told CNN what should be obvious: the people responsible need to be held accountable, and it shouldn’t stop at taking the site down.

Taking down a website doesn’t prosecute anyone. It doesn’t reach the men in the Telegram groups. It doesn’t reach the operators of Motherless, wherever they’re sitting right now. It doesn’t reach the next platform that will absorb their users.

The site is gone (for now). The men aren’t.

The takedown is a start. The accountability is the work.

Subscribe if you want updates. Free is fine. Paid is what keeps me writing.

Sources:

CNN articles:

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2026/03/world/expose-rape-assault-online-vis-intl/index.html

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/08/europe/porn-site-motherless-taken-down-dutch-authorities-intl