The Supreme Court issued a 92-page decision this morning in Louisiana v. Callais that explains why Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act doesn't really mean what Congress wrote it to mean, and what it actually means is something so narrow that almost no plaintiff will ever win another case under it. The six conservative justices signed onto the majority opinion. Forty-seven of those 92 pages are Justice Kagan's dissent, which calls the majority opinion "Bolden redux"—shorthand for "we are deliberately marching the country back to the era of voter suppression that Congress amended this law specifically to end." She is not exaggerating. She is describing what the majority did.

I listened to the oral arguments live on October 15, and the questions the conservative justices asked told you exactly where this was going. I wrote about it the same day, and you can read that piece here. So I am furious today, but I am not surprised. Nobody who paid attention in October should be.

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What the Court actually did

The Roberts Court has been picking the Voting Rights Act apart for over a decade. They got Section 5 in 2013. That was the preclearance provision, the part of the law that required the worst-offending states to clear voting changes with the federal government before imposing them on Black voters, and Chief Justice Roberts wrote in Shelby County that preclearance was no longer needed because the South had changed. Within hours of that ruling, Texas’s then-Attorney General Greg Abbott announced that the state’s voter ID law would take effect immediately—a law that had been blocked under preclearance because it discriminated against Black and Latino voters. Between 2012 and 2018, formerly preclearance jurisdictions closed at least 1,688 polling places, and the closures were concentrated in Black and Latino neighborhoods. The country that those six justices said no longer existed proved them wrong before the ink on the opinion was dry.

After Shelby, Section 2 was what we had left. Section 2 is the provision that prohibits any voting law or district map that denies or abridges the right to vote on account of race or color, and it has been the workhorse of voting rights litigation for forty years. As of this morning, it is functionally a dead letter, and the way they killed it is worth understanding because it tells you something about how this Court operates.

They didn’t strike Section 2 down outright. What they did was rewrite the test that determines whether a plaintiff can win a Section 2 case. The test is called the Gingles framework, after the 1986 case Thornburg v. Gingles, and every Section 2 vote dilution case that has been litigated for the past four decades has run through it. The majority rewrote three different parts of Gingles, and any one of those rewrites would be enough to make Section 2 cases nearly impossible to win.

The first rewrite is about the alternative maps that plaintiffs have to draw to prove a Section 2 violation. To win a vote dilution case under Gingles, you have to show that a fair map could have been drawn that would have created an additional majority-minority district. That alternative map is called an “illustrative” map, and under the new framework, your illustrative map has to satisfy not just traditional districting principles like compactness and contiguity, but all of the state’s “legitimate political goals,” which the majority defines to include incumbency protection and partisan advantage. So a state announces it’s drawing a partisan gerrymander, and the plaintiff who wants to prove the gerrymander dilutes minority votes has to draw a counter-map that achieves the same partisan outcome the state wanted while also creating a majority-minority district. In most jurisdictions, those two goals are mathematically in tension, which is the entire point. The state has been handed a defense it can invoke at will.

The second rewrite is about evidence. Every Section 2 case requires the plaintiff to prove racially polarized voting, which is the empirical foundation that shows Black and white voters consistently support different candidates, such that a minority-opportunity district is necessary for minority voters to elect their preferred representatives. Under the new framework, that evidence has to “control for party affiliation.” But in the jurisdictions where Section 2 actually does work, racial polarization and partisan polarization are the same phenomenon, because Black voters in Louisiana or Alabama or Georgia are overwhelmingly Democratic and white voters in those same jurisdictions are overwhelmingly Republican, and you cannot mathematically separate the two. The Court has told plaintiffs to prove racial discrimination by stripping out the variable that proves it.

The third rewrite is about the totality of circumstances. The 1982 amendments to Section 2 were drafted to require courts to consider the broader context of a jurisdiction’s history of discrimination, not because Congress wanted plaintiffs to win on history alone but because Congress understood, after the Mobile v. Bolden disaster of 1980, that requiring proof of present-day discriminatory intent would mean nobody ever wins. The new framework reweights that analysis to focus on present-day intentional discrimination and gives much less weight to historical context. Which is exactly the standard that Congress amended Section 2 in 1982 to repudiate. The majority just undid an act of Congress, and they did it by pretending they were interpreting the same statute Congress passed.

Justice Thomas, joined by Gorsuch, wrote a concurrence saying he’d go further and hold that Section 2 doesn’t apply to redistricting at all. That is the preview. This Court is not finished.

Don’t let anyone tell you this was hard

I want to be very direct about something, because the legal commentariat is going to spend the week burying it under phrases like “doctrinal evolution” and “originalist methodology.” This was not a hard case. The text of Section 2 has not changed since 1982. The 1982 amendments to Section 2 explicitly created an effects test because the Mobile v. Bolden intent test had failed. Forty years of Supreme Court precedent recognized that the effects test is the controlling framework, and that includes precedent from this same Roberts Court, in Allen v. Milligan, decided two years ago. Then the six conservative justices just decided that none of it was binding.

That is not constitutional interpretation. That is constitutional invention, and it was done in service of an outcome that the majority preferred. The outcome is that it will be much harder for Black, Latino, Native, and Asian American voters in this country to elect the candidates they want, and the people who wrote and signed this opinion understood that perfectly when they wrote and signed it.

The Roberts Court is on track to accomplish from the bench what the Confederacy could not accomplish on the battlefield and what the Klan could not accomplish in the night. Nobody is going to be lynched by a Supreme Court justice. The justices will simply make sure that the people who would have been lynched a hundred years ago no longer have the political power to do anything about the descendants of the people who did the lynching. That is not hyperbole. That is what Justice Kagan was describing when she called this decision "Bolden redux"—a deliberate return to the era of voter suppression that Congress amended this law specifically to end.

What this means in real terms

Up to nineteen majority-minority House districts are at risk of elimination under the new framework, most of them in the South, and the voters who will lose meaningful representation are disproportionately Black and Latino. State legislatures and local governments now have a much freer hand to draw maps that pack and crack minority voters out of effective political power, and that’s not just a Congressional problem. It’s a problem at every level of American government below the federal one—the state legislatures that draw these maps in the first place, the county commissions and city councils that make decisions affecting daily life, the school boards that determine what gets taught and to whom. Every map that gets redrawn between now and the next census just got easier to gerrymander, and the people who will pay the price are the same people Section 2 was written to protect.

This is the largest single rollback of voting rights since 1965, and I’m not going to soft-pedal it.

The fight just moved to the states

Here is the part that the cable news segments are going to underplay. When the federal floor collapses, the fight moves to the state legislatures. That’s where most of the work was always going to be done.

State legislatures are the ones who will redraw congressional maps under the new framework, and they’re also the ones who redraw state house, state senate, county commission, and school board maps for the next decade. State legislatures are the ones who can pass state-level voting rights acts to do at the state level what Section 2 used to do at the federal level, and nine states have already done it—California in 2002, Washington in 2018, Oregon in 2019, Virginia in 2021, New York in 2022, Connecticut in 2023, Minnesota in 2024, Colorado in 2025, and Maryland this year. Other states, including Michigan and New Jersey, are working on their own versions. State courts can interpret state constitutions to protect voters when federal courts won’t. State attorneys general can sue. The secretaries of state who run our elections, the people who decide how voter rolls get maintained and how mail ballots get processed, and how polling places get sited, are state officials.

Every single one of those positions is on a ballot, most of them more often than Congress is, and almost none of them get the attention they deserve. If you have ever skipped a state legislative race because you thought the only election that mattered was the one at the top of the ticket, this is the morning that proves you wrong. The Court just told the states they have a much freer hand. The question of who holds state office in this country is now the most important question in American voting rights, and it is a question that gets answered every single year.

What it doesn’t mean

It doesn’t mean Republicans get to keep the House in 2026.

I want to be precise about this because the doom merchants are already at work, and demoralization is exactly the response the people who did this are counting on. The current House majority is razor-thin. Republicans hold 217 seats, Democrats 212, with one independent who caucuses with the Democrats and five vacancies headed to special elections this summer. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in November to take the chamber. The generic ballot right now favors Democrats by somewhere between four and six points, depending on which average you trust. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, using a forecasting model that predicted the 2022 midterms more accurately than most professional forecasters, projects that even if the two parties were tied on the generic ballot, the president’s party loses about thirteen House seats in a midterm.

Source: Sabato’s Crystal Ball, “Generic Ballot Model Gives Democrats Strong Chance to Take Back House in 2026” (April 2025), find it here.

With Democrats up by what they’re up right now, the model projects a much larger swing. Morning Consult’s polling has Democrats leading 45 to 42, which is essentially the same position they held heading into the 2018 wave that flipped the House.

Source: Morning Consult, 2026 Midterm Election Generic Ballot, week of April 20-26, 2026, find it here.

And here is the practical problem the Court did not solve for Republicans this morning: time. Redrawing a congressional map takes months. State legislatures have to convene, draft new maps, pass them, defend them in litigation, and finalize them in time for the candidate filing deadlines and primaries. In Louisiana, the state that was at the center of this case, Republican officials publicly conceded this winter that there is no realistic way to redraw the state’s congressional map before the 2026 election. Most of the damage from this ruling will land in 2028, not in November.

So the Court did its worst, and the worst was very bad, and we still have one election left to take back the House under maps that were drawn before they changed the rules. They are betting we will quit. They are wrong about that, and we are going to prove it.

What now

Pay attention to your state. Find out who represents you in your state house and your state senate. Find out who your secretary of state is, and when that office is up for election, and who’s running. Find out whether your state has a state-level voting rights act, and if it doesn’t, find out who is working to get one passed. Use whatever platform you have, however small it feels, to push back on the demoralization story this Court is selling.

I’m going to keep covering this. The nineteen districts at risk, the redistricting fights state by state, the 2028 implications, the Senate. All of it.

Subscribe so you don’t miss what comes next. I don’t paywall my work, but if you can support paid, it means a great deal to me, and it lets me keep doing this on the kind of day where doing this matters most.

The Voting Rights Act, as we knew it, died this morning. The fight did not.