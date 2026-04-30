Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Scott Whitmire's avatar
Scott Whitmire
21h

If Dems take back both houses of Congress this year, we should focus on clearing the scum out of SCOTUS and impeach Roberts, Alito, and Thomas for bribery and Gorsuch for lying in official opinions and fraud. Then turn on Trump and his cabinet. If we manage to remove a justice or two, Trump can nominate them, but if the Dems hold the Senate, they won’t be confirmed. The McConnell rule can be put to good effect.

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
1d

Winning as many House and Senate races in November has now become "critical path" to saving, and beginning to restore, our Republic. First order of business thereafter: Expand SCOTUS and approve ONLY progressive / liberal justices. Next, set a SCOTUS retirement age; and then develop meaninful, enforceable, retroactive SCOTUS ethical rules.

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