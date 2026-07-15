Objection: The Scam Call That Passes the Google Test

You may have seen the viral video by now. A woman gets a call from her bank’s fraud department. She’s smart—she googles the number mid-call. It matches. The caller knows her address. Knows her local branch. Tells her fraudsters are draining her account and she needs to move her money to a “secure” account immediately. She does. Her life savings are gone.

The comments are full of people saying they’d never fall for it. They would. You might. Because the advice we’ve all been given—verify the number, ask them to confirm your details—is exactly what she did. The scam is built to pass those tests.

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Here’s what the video doesn’t explain. Caller ID spoofing is cheap and easy; making the number match your bank takes a scammer about thirty seconds. And the details that made the call feel real? Your home address, your phone carrier, your relatives, roughly where you bank based on your zip code—all of that sits on data broker websites that scrape public records and sell your profile to anyone with a few dollars. This is legal. There’s an entire industry doing it at scale.

So the scammer isn’t a hacker. They’re a customer.

What actually protects you:

Your bank will never call and tell you to move money. Ever. That request alone ends the conversation. Hang up and call the number on the back of your card—an inbound call matching a number proves nothing.

And shrink what’s out there about you. This post’s sponsor, DeleteMe, is what I personally use—they scrub your info from hundreds of data broker sites and keep scrubbing, because brokers relist you constantly. Code EORLINS gets you 20% off. The less of your life that’s for sale, the less convincing that call becomes.

One more thing as a former public defender: if this happens to you or someone you love, report it—to the bank, to the FTC, to local police. Shame keeps people silent, and silence is what lets this industry keep running.

Thank you to DeleteMe for sponsoring this post and keeping me safe.