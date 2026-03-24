Objection: The Supreme Court's Mail-In Ballot Case Could Reshape the Midterms

I spent this morning listening to oral arguments in Watson v. Republican National Committee at the Supreme Court. If you don’t know this case, you need to, because it could fundamentally change how federal elections work in this country—starting this November.

If you’re not already subscribed to Objection: Everything, now’s the time. I’m going to be covering this case through the decision, and you don’t want to miss what comes next.

THE QUESTION

The legal question sounds dry, but the stakes are enormous: Does federal law require that mail-in ballots be received by Election Day, or just cast by Election Day?

Mississippi allows mail ballots to be counted if they’re postmarked by Election Day and received within five business days. The RNC says that violates federal law. The Fifth Circuit agreed. Mississippi appealed. And now the Supreme Court is deciding—not just for Mississippi, but for the 14 other states and DC that have similar grace periods, and the 30+ states that have them for military and overseas voters.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE COURTROOM

Mississippi’s Solicitor General Scott Stewart argued first. His core argument: when Congress set Election Day in 1845, it was regulating when voters act, not when administrators receive paper. States have allowed post-Election Day receipt for over a century. Congress has never stopped it. Nobody challenged it until the RNC did in 2024.

Paul Clement argued for the RNC, and D. John Sauer argued for the Trump administration in support of the RNC. Both took the position that “election” inherently requires official receipt of ballots—meaning the ballot box must close on Election Day.

The conservative justices—particularly Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas—were skeptical of Mississippi’s position. Alito floated concerns about fraud and public confidence. Gorsuch tested the limits of Mississippi’s theory with hypotheticals about states extending deadlines indefinitely. Thomas probed whether the state’s argument would also allow third-party ballot drop-off.

Barrett was tough on everyone. She asked Clement whether his position would logically also prohibit early voting—a question he struggled to answer cleanly. But she also pushed Stewart on whether mail-in ballots that can theoretically be recalled before delivery truly count as “cast.” She’s hard to predict here.

Roberts stayed mostly quiet. Kavanaugh raised the Purcell principle—asking whether a June ruling would cause confusion before the November midterms.

The liberal justices were the most forceful voices in defense of Mississippi’s law. Jackson made the case that Congress is clearly aware of grace period laws, hasn’t banned them, and the recently introduced Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act specifically proposes doing so—proving that Congress doesn’t think the existing law already does it. Kagan argued that reading an 1845 statute to reach modern mail voting requires an anachronistic interpretation. Sotomayor challenged the DOJ’s selective use of historical definitions and pointedly asked whether the fraud concerns at issue were policy questions for legislatures, not legal questions for the Court.

Stewart’s rebuttal was sharp. He framed the case as fundamentally about federalism and noted that the DOJ had made fraud central to its argument without citing a single documented instance of fraud from post-Election Day ballot receipt.

WHAT TO WATCH

This case is going to be close. Three justices appeared inclined to strike down grace period laws. Three appeared inclined to uphold them. Roberts, Barrett, and Kavanaugh are the wild cards. A decision is expected by late June.

If the Court sides with the RNC, states will have roughly four months to overhaul their election procedures before the midterms. Nearly a third of all voters cast ballots by mail in 2024. Military and overseas voters could be particularly affected. This isn’t abstract. It’s the kind of decision that changes outcomes in close races.

I’ll have a full breakdown when the opinion drops. Stay subscribed.