Objection: The Treasury Secretary's Financial Disclosure

All reporting in this piece comes from my friend Kait Justice at Downwind of Truth. She went line by line through Bessent's financial disclosure and put the timeline together. Go read her full piece, subscribe to her Substack, and support her work. I'm walking you through what she found and connecting it to the Epstein files work I've been covering.

The video is above, but if you’d rather read than watch, here’s everything from the video.

Do you know who Scott Bessent is?

He’s our Treasury Secretary. He’s refused three times to release Jeffrey Epstein’s financial records—over a billion dollars in wire transfers and suspicious activity reports sitting inside his department. Last week a bill to force their release was blocked.

I want to tell you why those records aren’t coming out.

Kait Justice at Downwind of Truth just published an extraordinary piece of reporting where she went line by line through Bessent’s financial disclosure—the OGE Form 278e that every Cabinet official is legally required to file before taking office. What she found is a man whose personal finances were entangled with the decisions his office controls.

There are four documented conflicts. I’m going to walk through all of them.

The Goldman Sachs Problem

Bessent’s financial disclosure shows a Goldman Sachs margin account with a balance exceeding $50 million. For those unfamiliar, that’s a loan where Goldman holds your assets as collateral and can demand repayment whenever they want.

Goldman Sachs is the sole financial advisor to Electronic Arts in a $55 billion acquisition by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. That deal is being reviewed by CFIUS — the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the federal body that decides whether foreign acquisitions of American companies pose national security risks. Bessent chairs that committee.

Goldman’s fee for the EA deal is $110 million — $10 million upfront and $100 million at closing. The deal hasn’t closed yet. The decision about whether Goldman ever collects that $100 million runs through the committee chaired by the man who disclosed a $50 million debt to Goldman when he took office.

The buyers include the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. As Kait documents, Goldman earned $24.3 million from the Saudi fund and $154 million from Silver Lake in the two years before this deal. The bank holding Bessent’s personal debt has financial relationships with every major party at the table.

Standard ethics practice says you recuse yourself. There’s no public record that Bessent has done that.

The China Currency Bet

Kait’s disclosure review found three separate open positions betting on the US dollar versus the Chinese yuan, totaling over $52 million, held through Bessent’s investment fund, Key Square Partners.

If you hold positions in dollar-yuan currency pairs, your personal bank account moves based on what happens in US-China trade negotiations. That is exactly the kind of entanglement the ethics system is supposed to eliminate before someone takes this job.

Bessent’s ethics agreement said these positions would be wound down by March 31, 2025. There’s no public documentation confirming they actually closed by that date. The Geneva trade talks that produced the tariff de-escalation happened in May 2025—six weeks after the stated deadline. If those positions were still open while Bessent was leading the negotiations that moved Chinese currency markets, he had a personal financial stake in the outcome of the very talks he was conducting on behalf of the United States.

Then in April, Bessent spoke at a closed-door JP Morgan event and told the room that tariff de-escalation with China would come soon. The remarks weren’t public. When they leaked, the S&P 500 rose nearly three percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren formally demanded to know whether Bessent had shared nonpublic trade policy information with Wall Street executives while those same policies were moving markets.

That question remains unanswered.

The Investment Nobody Can Look At

This is where it gets strange.

Bessent disclosed an investment in the Aperion Feeder Fund, specifically a sub-fund called re:Mind Capital Fund ONE. Under the column where you’re supposed to describe the underlying assets, the form says the assets aren’t disclosed due to a preexisting confidentiality agreement.

He filed a federal ethics form whose entire purpose is transparency about what a Cabinet official owns, and then said he wouldn’t disclose what this investment actually holds because of a private agreement.

The fund is connected to Christian Angermayer, who manages approximately $7 billion across psychedelic medicine, brain-computer interfaces, cryptocurrency, and biotech. Bessent separately holds Cambrian Biopharma—an Angermayer company he originally pledged to divest, then amended his ethics agreement to keep. He also kept a stake in Angermayer’s Presight Capital venture arm.

Here’s the architecture around it, as Kait maps it out: Peter Thiel is a strategic anchor investor in Angermayer’s Elevat3 fund. Thiel Capital holds an advisory board seat at Presight Capital. So you have a Treasury Secretary holding a shielded investment inside a network whose flagship funds count one of the most powerful figures in this administration as a strategic partner—and the underlying assets are hidden behind a confidentiality agreement.

The Soybean Farmer

This last one has a paper trail that runs to North Dakota county deed offices.

Bessent’s disclosure listed a holding called High Plains Acres LLP—5,662 acres of North Dakota farmland worth between $5 million and $25 million, with rental income tied directly to the price of corn and soybeans.

His ethics agreement required him to divest within 90 days of his January 27, 2025 confirmation. That deadline passed. On May 5, he filed his initial certification and checked “No” on the question asking whether he’d completed his divestitures on time. The next day, he told the House Appropriations Committee: “I am a farmer.”

During this same period, he was leading bilateral trade negotiations with China. Approximately two-thirds of North Dakota’s soybean production is exported to China and Southeast Asian markets. When tariffs go up, soybean prices fall. When trade deals are struck, soybean prices rise. He was setting soybean policy while holding an asset whose income was legally described in his own disclosure as tied to soybean prices.

In October, he told ABC from Kuala Lumpur: “I’m actually a soybean farmer. So, I have felt this pain, too.” That same day on CBS, he promised soybean farmers would be “extremely happy” with the China deal that was coming. Days later, China committed to purchasing 12 million metric tons of soybeans. Prices rose significantly. He was still holding the farmland.

He finally divested in December 2025—on the last day of his extended deadline. The buyer was Scott Bradford, Bessent’s former roommate at Yale, acting through a newly formed entity called Glacial Ridge LLP. The sale price was approximately $2,300 per acre. Average cropland values in that part of North Dakota were running about $3,400 per acre. That’s roughly $6.9 million below market value, sold to his college roommate, on the last possible day.

Why the Epstein Records Aren’t Coming Out

All of this explains why those Epstein financial records remain locked inside the Treasury Department.

The records Senator Ron Wyden has been trying to obtain are Suspicious Activity Reports — financial intelligence filed by banks when they identify transactions that concern them. These records map Epstein’s actual money flows, the institutions that processed them, and the individuals connected to them.

We’re talking about over 4,725 wire transfers totaling more than $1.08 billion from a single JPMorgan account involving Epstein and his associates, $170 million in payments from Leon Black, and $378 million through Bank of New York Mellon in 270 wire transfers where the bank could not identify a legitimate business purpose for any of them.

Wyden’s staff reviewed a portion of these records in person at Treasury in 2024 and were so alarmed they asked to take copies. They were refused. Wyden has since asked Bessent three times—March 2025, June 2025, and September 2025—to release them. Bessent refused every time. His department called the demands “political theater.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act that Congress passed doesn’t touch these Treasury records. That’s why Wyden introduced a separate bill—the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act—to compel Bessent to release them. On March 5, 2026, a Senate Republican blocked that bill from advancing.

And here’s the connection that ties it all together. As Kait documented in her earlier reporting, Bessent’s fund at Soros Fund Management was named as a client of Ehud Barak’s intelligence firm Ergo—an entity that Epstein’s own lawyer, Darren Indyke, designed. Epstein’s money flowed through the same corporate structure. The man blocking these records has a personal connection to the network those records would map.

The financial records that would show who paid for Epstein’s operation and who benefited from it remain inside the building run by the man whose fund was a client of the intelligence firm Epstein’s lawyer helped build. And that same man has four separate documented financial conflicts with the decisions his office controls.

Everything in this piece comes from Kait Justice’s reporting. She pulled the financial disclosure, the SEC filings, the deed records, the timeline. Go read her full piece and subscribe:

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