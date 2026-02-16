Objection: The White House’s Grotesque Valentine’s Day Post

The official White House Instagram account posted candy hearts on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

One said “MAGA.” Another said “Love.” And the one centered in the frame read: “Daddy’s Home.”

The caption invited followers to send it to their Valentine. It picked up tens of thousands of likes. It was glossy, playful, designed to be shared.

And meanwhile, I’ve spent this week reading something very different.

I’ve been reviewing the Epstein files—including House Oversight materials, sworn depositions, flight logs, FBI records, and court filings. Page after page of testimony detailing the abuse of children by powerful men. Accounts of how teenagers were recruited, groomed, trafficked, and discarded by people with wealth, access, and social insulation.

These aren’t rumors circulating online. They’re court records. Witness statements. Documents that took years of litigation to pry loose.

When you sit with those records long enough, a pattern becomes impossible to ignore: power protects itself. It delays exposure. It relies on the public eventually moving on.

Survivors are still waiting for full transparency about who enabled whom, who looked the other way, and who benefited from proximity to Jeffrey Epstein. Portions of the record remain sealed. Litigation continues. The story is not finished.

Seeing the official White House account post “Daddy’s Home” lands differently when that’s the context you’ve been living in.

Political branding is never accidental. Language is chosen. Imagery is chosen. Tone is chosen. The White House account is not a group chat; it is a projection of how the administration wants power to be seen.

The use of “Daddy” is disgusting here.

If you’ve just spent hours reading testimony from girls who were controlled, manipulated, and exploited by powerful men, that framing is jarring.

Government communication sets a tone for how power is meant to be understood. It signals values. It signals what those in charge find aspirational or amusing.

Survivors from the Epstein case are still living with the consequences of decisions made by wealthy, connected men who moved easily through elite political and financial circles. That case exposed how reputation and influence can blunt accountability for years. It also showed how hard it is to pry transparency from institutions that would prefer silence.

In the middle of that unfinished reckoning, the White House chose candy hearts.

Some people will say it’s just a meme. That it’s harmless. That it has nothing to do with anything else.

Context doesn’t disappear because it’s inconvenient.

The same federal government that resisted releasing records connected to this case now controls the public narrative about authority, masculinity, and leadership. That tension exists whether the social media team intended it or not.

I’m going to keep reading the documents. I’m going to keep telling you what is in them.

Public scrutiny does not expire after an election. Accountability does not depend on which party holds power. If anything, it becomes more important.

The Valentine’s Day post was meant to be cute.

Given everything else, it isn’t.

