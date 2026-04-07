Objection: There Is No Death Penalty For Being Accused

This morning, on the side of Interstate 5 in Patterson, California, ICE agents shot a man. As I write this, we do not know his condition. We know he was taken to a hospital, we know the FBI is now on scene, we know local sheriff's deputies were not involved, and we know that the on and off ramps of I-5 at Sperry Avenue are closed and expected to stay closed for the rest of the day. That is the full universe of independently confirmed facts at this hour, and everything else circulating right now is coming from ICE itself—from a press release issued by acting ICE director Todd Lyons within hours of the shooting, from the same agency that employs the agent who pulled the trigger.

The only source of information about why an armed federal agent shot a man on the side of a highway is the federal agency with the most direct institutional interest in making sure that shooting is understood as justified, and that fact alone should govern how every reader, every reporter, and every member of the public evaluates the version of events currently dominating the news cycle. We have been here before, and recently. In January, ICE agents in Minneapolis killed Renée Good and Alex Pretti, both American citizens, and within hours, the press releases were out, the criminal records were leaked, the cable news talking points about officers fearing for their lives were already calcifying into conventional wisdom. Weeks and months later, when independent reporting finally caught up to the official narrative, much of what ICE had said in those first hours turned out to be incomplete, misleading, or flatly contradicted by the evidence. That is the pattern. ICE shoots first, ICE writes the story, and by the time anyone with subpoena power gets near the scene, the public has already been told what to believe.

Within hours of this morning’s shooting, ICE released a statement identifying the man they shot as Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, describing him as a member of the 18th Street gang, claiming he is wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection with a murder, characterizing the encounter as a “targeted vehicle stop,” asserting that he attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon against an officer, and concluding that the shots fired were defensive. I have no intention of relitigating any of those claims in this post, because relitigating them is precisely what ICE wants me to do. The entire purpose of issuing a press release that detailed that quickly is to set the frame before anyone else can get there, to ensure that by the time witnesses come forward, by the time independent investigators ask hard questions, by the time any of this can be tested against actual evidence, the story has already hardened in the public mind. I am not going to help them with that.

What I do want to talk about is the part of ICE’s framing that I think a great many people are going to read right past, and that I, as a lawyer who spent fifteen years as a public defender in Manhattan representing people the system had decided were not worth defending, find absolutely intolerable. ICE is telling you, as part of the justification for shooting this man, that he is allegedly a gang member and that he is allegedly wanted for questioning in another country. The implication is obvious, and it is meant to be obvious: this man was the kind of person whose shooting you do not need to think too hard about. I want to be very clear about what is wrong with that implication, because it goes to the foundation of the entire constitutional order under which this country claims to operate.

We do not have the death penalty in the United States for being in a gang. We do not have the death penalty for being accused of a crime in another country. We do not have the death penalty for being accused of a crime in this country. We do not, in fact, have the death penalty for anything at all without a trial, without the assistance of counsel, without the opportunity to confront one’s accusers, without the protections that the Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendments guarantee to every person within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States, citizen and non-citizen alike. Those protections are not procedural niceties that we extend when it is convenient and suspend when it is not. They are the entire architecture of legitimate state power. The Fifth Amendment is unambiguous: no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law. It does not say “no citizen.” It says “no person.” The Supreme Court has said so repeatedly, over more than a century, in cases involving immigrants, in cases involving non-citizens accused of serious crimes, in cases involving people the government very much wanted to treat as constitutionally invisible.

An armed federal agent standing on the side of an interstate in Stanislaus County is not a judge. He has not heard evidence. He has not weighed credibility. He has not given the accused any opportunity to respond to the charges against him. He is, to be absolutely clear about his role, a law enforcement officer whose lawful authority extends to effectuating an arrest and whose lawful authority does not, under any reading of any federal statute or constitutional provision, extend to rendering a verdict on the accused’s worth as a human being and then carrying out a sentence on the spot. When ICE leads the public conversation about a shooting with allegations about who the person they shot supposedly was, what ICE is doing is asking the rest of us to perform the constitutional function that ICE itself is institutionally forbidden from performing. They are asking you to weigh the evidence in your head, in real time, based entirely on a one-sided account released by an interested party, and to conclude on that basis that the person they shot was the kind of person about whom we need not concern ourselves further. They are asking you to be the jury they were never permitted to convene. I am asking you, as someone who has spent her entire professional life inside the criminal legal system, not to do that for them.

Stripped of ICE’s framing, what we know happened this morning is that armed, masked federal agents pulled a man over on a public highway in California and shot him, and he is now in a hospital, and we do not know whether he will survive. That is what ICE did. Not what they say he did, not what they say justified what they did, but what they did. What they did endangers every person who lives in or drives through that part of the Central Valley. It endangers the truckers who pull off at that exit, the families who live in Patterson, the workers at the gas stations and the truck stop, every immigrant in California with any reason at all to fear being in a car when ICE is in the vicinity, and frankly anyone in this country who still believes that the government should not be permitted to shoot people on the side of the road and then explain it away in a press release. Masked militia, whether they wear ICE jackets or DHS jackets or CBP jackets, have no place in our communities, and they certainly have no place in our communities armed and willing to shoot. What is happening on American highways right now is not law enforcement in any meaningful sense of that term. It is the systematic terrorization of immigrant communities by an administration that has made cruelty its central organizing principle, carried out by an agency that operates with vanishingly little oversight and even less accountability.

What needs to happen now is a full, independent investigation conducted by a body with actual subpoena power, with the actual ability to compel testimony, and with no institutional incentive to protect the agents involved. ICE cannot investigate itself, DHS cannot investigate ICE, and the long history of internal federal law enforcement reviews producing exactly the conclusions their parent agencies wanted them to produce is reason enough to insist that this one happen somewhere else. The agents involved must be identified, their conduct must be evaluated against the actual legal standard for the use of deadly force by federal officers, and if the investigation establishes that they violated the law they must be prosecuted, because federal agents are not above the law and the badge is not a license. Beyond this particular incident, ICE itself must be removed from our communities, and I mean removed, not reformed and not retrained, because every additional day this agency continues to operate in its current form, with its current authorities and its current culture, is another day in which more of our neighbors will be put in danger by the people who are supposed to be enforcing the law.

If you witness ICE activity where you live, call your local rapid response network rather than engaging directly. Document what you see if you can do so safely, and report it to the people in your community whose job it is to respond to exactly these situations. Please do not spread unverified information online, however strong the impulse to warn people, because chaos and confusion are precisely the conditions under which ICE operates most freely, and unverified rumors give them cover they have not earned. Power, not panic. If you or someone you love has been targeted by ICE, reach out to a local immigrant rights organization, because there are people whose entire professional lives are dedicated to helping in exactly these circumstances and you do not have to navigate any of this alone. And if you have the resources to support the legal aid groups, the rapid response networks, and the immigrant defense funds doing this work right now, this would be an extraordinarily good moment to do that.

I will keep watching this story, and I will update when more is known and when independent reporting catches up to the official version of events. Until then, hold the line, question everything coming out of that agency, and remember the principle that ICE would very much like all of us to forget: there is no death penalty in this country for being accused.

If this work matters to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Every paid subscription directly supports independent legal media and lets me keep doing this full time, without a corporate parent and without an institutional filter. Thank you for being here.