Objection: They Dragged ActBlue's CEO to Congress Because They're Losing

Last week, Regina Wallace-Jones sat down in front of the House Administration Committee, raised her right hand, and said this: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.”

Within minutes, the Republicans on that committee were telling anyone who’d listen that she’d just confessed to something. She hadn’t. I want to walk through what actually happened, because I spent fifteen years as a public defender in Manhattan and I have watched the Fifth Amendment do its job in real rooms with real stakes.

Start with why she was there at all. Wallace-Jones runs ActBlue, the platform that moves small-dollar donations to Democratic campaigns. It raised $568 million in the first quarter of this year, a jump of fifty percent over the same stretch of the last midterm cycle, with 686,000 people giving for the first time. Grassroots money is pouring in at a record clip. When you can’t compete with that, you go after the machine that collects it. That’s what this hearing was.

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Here’s the part that gets lost in the coverage. A congressional hearing is not a trial. There’s no judge to throw out a bad question, and there are no rules of evidence. A member of Congress can read half a sentence from an internal document, strip out the context, and demand a yes or no—and the witness’s lawyer has to sit behind her in silence, because counsel isn’t allowed to object. The committee had already signaled it wanted to ask Wallace-Jones about legal memos that would normally be protected by attorney-client privilege, which meant she’d be defending that privilege alone, live, in front of people hunting for a soundbite.

And the consequences for one imprecise word right now are not hypothetical. The Justice Department has been going after people with false-statement charges based on testimony it later decides to call a lie. Jerome Powell testified to the Senate last June; by November, prosecutors had a criminal investigation open, and in March, a judge threw it out, writing that the only reason to suspect Powell had lied was that he’d testified at all. James Comey was indicted over old testimony. John Brennan and Cassidy Hutchinson are both under the same kind of scrutiny. I called this Catch-1001 in a piece for The Contrarian, after the federal false-statements statute, and the pattern is hard to miss once you know to look for it: get the target under oath, then decide afterward that something they said was a crime.

If any of this were really about clean elections, WinRed would have been at the table, too. The Republican platform processes about half the donations ActBlue does and has drawn nearly seven times the fraud complaints. It pockets its own fee when it refunds a donor. ActBlue doesn’t. When the President signed an executive order over foreign money in elections, it named ActBlue and somehow forgot WinRed existed.

So when someone tells you that taking the Fifth means you’re guilty, remember who’s saying it. Donald Trump invoked the Fifth more than 440 times in a single deposition with the New York Attorney General. The Fifth Amendment exists precisely for moments like this one, when the process has been rigged so that talking is the dangerous move. After years of investigations and full subpoena power, they still don’t have a case against ActBlue. What they had last week was a hearing room and a hope that she’d slip. She didn’t.

This newsletter is where I break down what actually happened in a hearing room versus what the headlines tell you. It's free—subscribe and stick around.